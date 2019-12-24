FALCONER, N.Y. — Getting two bonus point wins to close the match, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team hammered out a 34-24 win in front of a packed gymnasium at Falconer-Cassadaga Valley, N.Y., last Friday night.
After the Raiders gave up a forfeit at 106 with two bouts remaining, they got big wins from Cayden Walter and Owen Reinsel. Walter won a 16-0 technical fall over Austin Chase at 113 pounds while Reinsel pinned Jacob Clark in 46 seconds.
The win improved the Raiders to 8-0 and gave head coach Dave Klepfer his 250th career win. He’s the fourth coach in D-9 history to reach that total, trailing Ridgway’s Gary Gerber (434), St. Marys’ Wayne Fordoski (328) and Raiders coaching legend Les Turner (269).
Friday’s match had just two pins, both coming from the Raiders. At heavyweight, Colby Whitehill notched another fall in 2:25 over Collin Mower to give the Raiders a 23-18 lead. The Raiders were docked a team point, however, after the bout when Whitehill was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Falconer-Cassadaga won three of the first five bouts to lead 9-7. Brayden Kunselman opened the match at 126 with a 12-0 major decision for the Raiders and Parker Fleming notched an 8-4 decision at 138. After Falconer picked up two decisions at 145 and 152, the Raiders got back-to-back wins from Wyatt Griffin and Jackson Zimmerman at 160 and 170. Griffin won an 11-6 decision while Zimmerman rallied for a 6-5 win after trailing 5-0.
But Falconer-Cassadaga went up 18-13 with a forfeit win at 182 and win at 195 where Brock Johnson decisioned the Raiders’ Elliot Park 8-6. Nathan Taylor knotted the match up at 18-18 with a technical fall at 220, setting up the final sequence finished off with the two bonus-point wins from Walter and Reinsel.
Next up for the Raiders is a trip to the Philipsburg-Osceola Mountaineer Duals on Jan. 4. The Raiders will wrestle North Star, Philipsburg-Osceola, Danville, Berlin and Johnsonburg.