BROOKVILLE — Needing a win, the Brookville Raiders soccer team got one.
It wasn’t easy.
And, it was getting dark.
Finishing in the gloamin with two goals in the final three minutes of the game after blowing a 2-0 lead late as well, the Raiders grinded out a 4-2 win over Forest Area.
They’re now 1-5 going into Wednesday’s home game with DuBois Central Catholic.
“The win is good for the team for sure,” Raiders coach Dave Reitz said. “It was closer than what the statistics would say, but we’re still hitting the bottom of that ketchup bottle and finally it started to open up here a little bit. We changed some things up and some formations and the kids are reacting to it really well. All in all, it was positive.”
With the Raiders up 2-0 going into the final minutes of the game, Forest rallied with a couple of breakaway opportunities. Noah Burke made it 2-1 at the 17:21 mark, then it was another breakaway goal from Burke to tie it up at 2-2 with 4:28 left.
Undaunted, the Raiders scored twice in the final three minutes to seal the win. Bryce Kunselman took a flick pass from Zakk Wolfe and buried a heavy shot into the net right at the three-minute mark.
“Bryce led us at the end,” Reitz said. “He took control of the game today and led the charge. He had three or four headers on corner kicks. He was looking to score all day long and he made that run up through. Zakk made that nice little flick and Bryce one-timed it. There’s not a keeper who makes that save.”
Then 54 seconds later, Hayden Kramer set up Logan Oakes’ second goal of the game to set the final. Oakes scored off a Wolfe assist just 4:09 into the game to give the Raiders the quick lead.
Considering that Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin made several strong saves on Forest transition chances, his efforts were appreciated, as usual.
“Darius always bails us out,” Reitz said. “It’s one thing to have a keeper who can catch, it’s another thing to have one that keeps and he’s a keeper. He does that all the time. He makes saves he shouldn’t have to a lot.”
Reitz said that junior striker Jace Miner, a returning all-conference player and the team’s leading scorer a year ago, quit the team prior to last Saturday’s game with Brockway.
The Raiders travel to Punxsutawney Saturday for a 10 a.m. start. Next week, the Raiders visit Elk County Catholic in Kersey for a 7 p.m. start on Monday. Wednesday, they visit Brockway.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Sept. 14
Brockway 4, Raiders 1
Against the visiting Rovers, the Raiders got to within 2-1 less than five minutes into the second half, but couldn’t get any closer as the Rovers scored twice within the next six minutes to put the game away.
The Rovers improved to 4-0, scoring two goals in each half. Nolan Swanson scored both goals in the first half. The Raiders cut it to 2-1 less than five minutes into the second half when Zakk Wolfe set up Bryce Kunselman for a goal.
But the Rovers pulled away with a goal about three minutes later when Noah Bash scored off a Jared Marchiori assist. Then just three minutes after that at the 28:23 mark, the Rovers set the final score when Ryan Lin scored with the help of a Marcus Bennett pass.
THURSDAY, Sept. 12
Punxsy 8, Raiders 2
At Brookville, Vincent Gigliotti scored three goals and assisted on another to help lead the visiting Chucks past the Raiders.
Also for the Chucks, Zach Reitz scored a goal and assisted on another. Graham Lott scored a goal and assisted on two others while Ben Gigliotti, Garrett Eddy, Nick Humble also found the back of the net for the Chucks, who led 5-2 at halftime after scoring all five of their goals in the first 16 minutes of the game.
For Brookville, Hayden Kramer and Bryce Kunselman both scored in the final six minutes of the first half. Kramer scored off a Garner McMaster assist, then set up Kunselman’s goal less than two minutes later to cut the deficit to 5-2.