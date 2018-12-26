BROOKVILLE — Two days after a 25-point loss to Ridgway, the Brookville Raiders basketball team found itself staring at an eerily similar scenario.
Down 6-0 around four minutes into the game.
Last Friday night, it was visiting St. Marys that had the Raiders pinned down early. However, this time around the Raiders shook off their sluggish start and recovered in resounding fashion for a 48-26 win over the Flying Dutchmen.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak and the Raiders improved to 3-3 going into the holiday break. They’ll head to next week’s DuBois Holiday Tournament, opening Friday with the host Beavers.
“We needed it,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We needed some good news. It’s been work, work, work, look at this defense and what wasn’t working and we weren’t playing desperate. We started playing desperate. It showed the whole game tonight and I hope it leads into more games. DuBois is next. It’s not getting easier and this is a good confidence-builder.”
After junior guard Jace Miner banked in a left-handed running buzzer-beater just inside the 3-point line, the Raiders led 17-14 at halftime, then outscored the Dutch 16-1 in the third quarter. St. Marys went a span of 12:45 from the midway point of the second quarter until the 7:27 mark of the fourth quarter without a field goal.
By then, the Raiders were up 33-17 and the Dutch wouldn’t get closer than 14 points the rest of the way. Brookville led by as many as 25 points in the waning moments of the game.
St. Marys, which didn’t make a two-point shot until the fourth quarter, shot a lowly 18 percent (8-for-45) from the field while the Raiders, despite their slow start, shot an even 50 percent (22-for-44) from the floor.
“We played four quarters of defense,” Park said. “We still struggled at the beginning getting started. I could see it again. You get down 6-0 missing shots and start that fear of this is how we dug a hole we couldn’t dig out. I was pleased with how they worked. They played solid defense, worked the ball around better on offense and things started to go from there.”
No player from either team reached double figures in scoring. Bryan Dworek and Logan Byerly each scored eight points with Dworek dishing out a team-best five assists. Aaron Park scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“We made a couple of adjustments at halftime,” Park said. “I thought we played better defense the second half, shutting down (Lasko) and I was worried (Anthony) Cortina being out so much in the first half and would make a difference. But we did a nice job. Logan came out on fire, made a couple of nice plays early and made some def stops and we all fed off Bryan’s energy. Jack (Krug) played solid, Jace filled in with some solid minutes, Aaron played hard defense with some rebounds … I was pleased with all of them.”
Miner came off the bench and once again provided a spark with six points, four steals, four rebounds and two assists.
The Raiders lost senior starter Trenton Gilhousen late in the game with a shoulder injury. His status moving forward is uncertain.
Lucas Lasko led the Dutch (3-3) with nine points, scoring all his points on three first-half 3-pointers. Nick Catalone scored seven points while Anthony Cortina, missing time in the first half with foul trouble, scored six points and collected a game-high nine rebounds.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19
Ridgway 54,
Brookville 29
Jumping out to a dominating first half, the unbeaten Elkers ran out to a 26-6 halftime lead as they forced the Raiders to a lowly 2-for-15 effort from the field. From there, the Raiders got it under 20 just once at 36-17 late in the third quarter.
The Elkers shot it well, making 53 percent (17-of-32) of their shots from the field while sinking 17 of 21 free throws. Daunte Allegretto finished with 18 points, going 11-of-14 from the free throw line.
Will Thompson scored 11 points while Zack Zameroski came off the bench to score 10 points and collected six rebounds. Parker Rohr grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds, scoring four points.
The biggest negative for the Elkers on an otherwise solid night on the court came less than two minutes into the game when one of their leading scorers, Matt Dush, left the game with an ankle injury. He was unable to put any weight on it as he was taken off the court.
Ridgway outrebounded Brookville, 27-15, and the Raiders were 12-for-34 (35 percent) from the field. The Raiders played better in the second half with the Elkers holding a 28-23 advantage, but the damage was done earlier.
“It’s hard to tell if the team is good or not when the team they’re playing isn’t executing or doing anything basketball-wise,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I give them credit. They beat us and were ready, but I don’t know if it was more them being a better team or that we just weren’t a team.”
Aaron Park led the Raiders with eight points. Jace Miner came off the bench to score six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.