BROOKVILLE — For starters, let’s hop it’s not the end.
That was clearly the theme last Friday night for the Brookville Raiders basketball team, which salvaged its scheduled tip-off tournament to a one-day, two-game event that also included a junior varsity matchup.
So instead of playing the traditional Friday and Saturday schedule — Governor Tom Wolf’s mandated three-week shutdown began midnight Friday — the Raiders scrambled to play a varsity doubleheader.
That’s what was left due to teams that were available. The Lady Raiders were also supposed to be at home, but they had to travel for their doubleheader (see other story). The Raiders wound up playing a varsity/JV twinbill with Penns Manor before finishing off the night with a game against St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy.
And it went as well as head coach Dalton Park could hope.
Raiders dumped Penns Manor 59-30 before closing out the night and the 2020 basketball calendar with a 78-45 rout of St. Joe’s.
Now it’s on to … waiting for the all-clear.
“Obviously we want to play close games and have it exciting and all that, but tonight it was for me it was easy to get guys in this time,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We don’t know when we’re going to play, or if we’re gonna play again, so it was nice to get everybody in the game and give them all an opportunity to play these couple games just in case things don’t come back.
“We played well. We had a taste of it. Now we have to shut down. That’s kind of disheartening. I thought the kids started off slow and finished really strong. It was a really positive ending for this session. Hopefully we can carry that through.”
Against the District 6 Class 2A Penns Manor Comets, the Raiders led 26-7 by halftime and cruised to a 29-point win. The Comets got to within 12 points n the third quarter, but the Raiders upped to advantage to as many as 31 points in the fourth.
The defense was there in both games and after a sloppy start shooting out of the gate, most of the night saw the Raiders making about everything. The Raiders limited the Comets to 28.6 percent (12-for-42) shooting from the floor and just 1-of-13 from the 3-point line while forcing 27 turnovers.
Jace Miner finished the night with 46 points in two games, starting with 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting to go along with four rebounds, four steals and a first-quarter dunk.
Danny Lauer scored 10 points. Ian Pete played a strong defensively, scoring eight points with three rebounds and three steals. Hunter Geer also added eight points, nailing two 3-pointers. Griffin Ruhlman finished with 11 rebounds.
Then in the second game, Miner had 22 points by halftime and finished with 24 as the Raiders poured in 31 points in the second quarter to lead St. Joe’s 50-25 by the midpoint.
Miner, who added a second dunk of the night, made all six of his second-quarter shots against St. Joe’s and made 12 of 20 overall.
“He made very good decisions out there, hustled to get us extra shots here and there and he’s a step and a half ahead of everyone,” Park said. “We had a second game to play and I had to ask him to back down. He has one speed and that’s a good thing, trust me.”
Miner added eight rebounds, four steals and three assists against St. Joe’s and the Raiders put three other players in double figures. Ryan Geer hit 5 of 6 shots including all three 3-pointers to score 13 points off the bench. Ruhlman and Lauer each scored 11 points while Robert Keth finished with seven points and six rebounds. Hunter Geer had six points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
The Raiders blistered St. Joe’s with 59 percent (35-for-59) shooting from the field and played a second straight strong defensive game.
St. Joe’s talented guard Brendan Scanlon did score 24 points, but managed to hit just 4 of 17 shots from the field while converting 15 of 16 free throws. The Wolfpack shot just 24 percent (12-for-50) from the field.
“We had some stretches where we didn’t play good defense, but overall, you’re going to have those. Everybody had nice rotations, played the big men well and moved where we needed to be,” Park said. “When someone got beat, help was there. I thought it was a pretty good showing on defense.”
Park got 14 players on the varsity court in the two games and considering the situation, he was happy he was able to spread some minutes around.
“I feel very fortunate we played,” Park said. “I didn’t work them hard in the preseason because I was afraid of us getting shut down and didn’t want to give them too hard of a preseason. When we come back, we’re going to start working again.
“The kids did work hard and that’s all I can ask for as a coach and I know athletic director Dave Osborne was here late Thursday making this happen, so kudos to him and I appreciate it.”
The Raiders won the JV game over Penns Manor, 56-37. Clayton Cook finished with 16 points, Connor Marshall scored 14 points and Noah Peterson finished with 11 points.