ALLPORT — Sparked by senior Jace Miner’s career-high 36 points, the Brookville Raiders hiked their record to 13-1 with an 84-61 win at West Branch Tuesday night.
Also pouring in a career-high night in scoring was junior Hunter Geer, who finished with 23 points.
Danny Lauer added 17 points while Griffin Ruhlman chipped in with eight points.
The Raiders led West Branch (8-4) 44-22 at halftime. For the Warriors, Travis Rothrock scored 15 points and Trenton Bellamy scored 13 points.
Friday, the Raiders host DuBois before a Saturday trip to Moniteau for a 4:30 p.m. JV start against the Warriors.
Monday’s home game with Karns City was postponed to next Thursday. Also next week, the Raiders visit Curwensville Tuesday and DuBois Central Catholic next Friday.
In last week’s games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 12
Brookville 62,
Brockway 31
At Brockway, limiting the hosts to just nine first-half points, the visiting Raiders pulled away 31-point win.
The 12-1 Raiders led 26-9 at halftime and 36-22 going into the fourth quarter before a 26-9 fourth edge set the final score.
The Raiders were led by Jace Miner’s 21 points. Griffin Ruhlman finished with 11 points.
For Brockway (1-7), Lewis Painter and Marcus Copelli scored 11 and 10 points respectively.
THURSDAY, Feb. 11
Brookville 55,
Bellefonte 42
At home, and down two points near the midway point of the third quarter, the Brookville Raiders shut down visiting Bellefonte the rest of the way.
A 25-10 run turned a 32-30 deficit to a 13-point win over the Red Raiders from District 6.
“Credit (Bellefonte). We had a 10-point lead there in the first half and they played hard the whole game, didn’t give up and played tough defense and they’re running all over the floor, everything you want as a coach,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “Our guys found a way to handle that and pulled it out at the end.”
Jace Miner led the Raiders with 18 points six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Four players finished with eight points — Robert Keth, Griffin Ruhlman, Danny Lauer and Ian Pete off the bench on 4-for-4 shooting and a strong dose of defensive energy.
“With the way the game was being hard-fought, I thought Ian had some nice drives in traffic and he’s playing with some confidence right now and that’s what we need out of him,” Park said.
Ruhlman led the Raiders with 11 rebounds and four steals.
The Raiders led 19-14 after a high-scoring first quarter and got it to 10 points at 28-18 before two straight Bellefonte 3-pointers from Nick Way and Blair Eckley-Jones cut it to 28-24 at halftime.
Way didn’t miss a shot in the first half and scored 14 of his 16 points before halftime. He was only 1-for-6 from the field in the second half. Ty Kroell scored nine points.
Bellefonte (4-6) played most of the game in a zone, featuring the 6-foot-4 Eckley-Jones and the 6-foot-6 Cole Crissman clogging things up in the paint. The Raiders dealt with it with Bellefonte holding a slight edge in rebounds, 26-24.
Way’s 3-pointer and Kroell’s basket at the 4:56 mark of the third put Bellefonte up 32-30. A Brookville 7-0 run, however, but the host Raiders up for good as Keth, Ruhlman and four straight points by Miner, two on free throws, made it 37-32 with three minutes left in the quarter.
Then an 11-2 run to start the fourth helped put the game away as Hunter Geer scored all five of his points during run that gave Brookville a 38-36 lead after a Miner basket with 3:30 remaining. The closest Bellefonte got the rest of the way was 50-40 with 1:50 left.
The Raiders forced 20 turnovers, but didn’t quite take advantage of the points of turnovers battle with a 23-18 edge after giving up 14 turnovers of their own.
The Raiders won the JV game, 44-26, as Noah Peterson and Clayton Cook scored 14 and 11 points respectively.