BROOKVILLE — In an express special, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team made short work of a depleted St. Marys squad and routed the Dutch, 60-22.
With at least five starters out of the Dutch lineup due to injury or illness, the Raiders took five forfeit wins while giving up one themselves in a match that took just 29 minutes.
Next up for the Raiders: Saturday’s Johnson Motors Ultimate Duals against three state powers — Reynolds, Chestnut Ridge and Burrell.
The Raiders are banged up as well as head coach Dave Klepfer has four regulars on the shelf, although he weighed in Wyatt Griffin at 160 pounds and he got a forfeit win. Still out of the lineup are Parker Fleming, Jackson Zimmerman and Darius Sorbin.
Still, Klepfer thought he got something out of his group that improved to 16-0.
“I thought it was good for some of our guys to get out there again,” he said. “We got some young guys who are still trying to find their way a little bit and figure things out at the varsity level and it kind of worked out good for us and a couple bouts tonight.”
The Raiders went 4-3 against the Dutch on the mat. Logan Oakes started the action with a 96-second pin of Tanner Quackenbush at 106 pounds.
“Logan continues to get a little bit better each time out,” Klepfer said.
Owen Reinsel got on the mat and needed 43 seconds to deck Connor Gausman at 126. Wyatt Kulik pinned Kaden Snelick in 54 seconds at 152, earning the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the Raiders’ outstanding performance of the night. Nathan Taylor finished off the match with a second-period pin of Alex Lukaschunis at 220.
The Dutch (4-3) won three bouts. Logan Mosier majored Coyha Brown, 13-0, at 138 and Raivis Bobby pinned Hayden Kramer in the second period at 170.
At 182, Dutch freshman Waylon Wehler was impressive in his handling of Raiders’ junior Elliot Park, pinning him with nine seconds left in the second period while leading 3-1 before the final flurry that ended the bout.
“We expected a better one there at 182, but we just got too relaxed in a couple of positions,” Klepfer said. “He took advantage of that and we have to get better in those situations. Credit to Wehler.”
St. Marys visits Port Allegany Thursday.
In the Raiders’ match last week:
THURSDAY, Jan. 9
Brookville 45, Brockway 32
The Raiders and Rovers split their eight bouts on the mat, but the Raiders got the upper hand with a 4-2 edge in forfeits to get the win.
The match saw two huge wins before the final couple bouts ultimately decided the winner. Brookville jumped out to a 30-0 lead with five straight wins only to see Brockway win five of the ensuing six bouts to pull within six points at 33-27.
Brookville junior Elliot Park then sealed the Raiders’ victory when pinned Weston Smith in 1:02 at 182 pounds. Park’s fall put Brookville up 12 points knowing it had a forfeit win in hand from Nathan Taylor in the final bout at 220.
In between those late Raider bonus-point wins, Brockway senior Eric Johnson tech falled Raiders sophomore Bryce Rafferty, 17-2 in 5:49, to help set the final 13-point margin.
Brookville finished the night with an 8-6 advantage in bouts and won the eight contested bouts by a slim one-point margin (21-20) in regards to the team scoring.
“It’s that time of the year where everyone is kind of banged up, and we’re going through it like everyone else. We’re no different,” said Brookville coach Dave Klepfer. “But, we found a way tonight. We’re plugging guys in certain spots and some younger guys are getting matches they didn’t necessarily think they would be at the beginning of the year.”
Reigning Class 2A heavyweight state champion Colby Whitehill opened the match with a first-period fall, although Brockway freshman Gavin Thompson battled the Raider deep into the period before he got the fall in 1:51. Whitehill led 6-2 at the time.
Teammates Logan Oakes (106), Cayden Walter (113) and Brayden Kunselman (120) all followed with forfeit wins, while Raider Owen Reinsel decked Adam Stine in 31 seconds at 126 to put Brookville up 30-0.
Brockway, wrestling for the first since competing at the Sharpsville Duals on Dec. 12, finally got on the scoreboard at 132 where senior Anthony Glasl pinned Josh Popson in 1:32. Glasl led 7-1 at time of the fall on the strength of two takedowns and a set of backpoints.
Garret Park made it two wins in a row for the Rovers as he pulled out a hard-fought 6-0 win vs. Coyha Brown at 138.
Brockway’s run of wins continued at 145, where junior Tanner Morelli pinned Darius Sorbin in 1:50. Morelli took down the Raider 36 seconds in and worked for the fall from the top position the rest of the period.
Brookville halted the Rovers’ run there, as Wyatt Kulik pulled out a tight 2-0 victory at 152 to put his team up 33-15. The bout went to the third scoreless after Kulik rode out Nichols in the second period.
Brockway then got a pair of forfeit wins from Noah Bash (160) and Seth Stewart (170) to get within six points at 33-27. That set the stage for Elliot Park’s first-period fall at 182 that sealed the win in the closing sequence on matchups.