CLARION — On the college stage, literally, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team rode the strength of six pins and 11 wins in a 53-13 rout of Falconer-Cassadaga Valley, N.Y., last Friday night at Clarion University’s Marwick-Boyd Auditorium.
Then the Raiders followed it up with a 67-12 rout at Cambridge Springs to close out the 2018 calendar. Not going to the Powerade Invitational this year, the Raiders take a 7-2 dual meet record into their Jan. 3 showdown against Redbank Valley in New Bethlehem.
The Clarion University setup has the wrestling mat on the stage and it’s been the home venue for the past couple seasons for the Golden Eagles, who followed the Raiders with a match against Pittsburgh. The Panthers, ranked No. 24, dealt Clarion a 39-3 decision afterward.
But in the pre-college festivities, it was the Raiders who won all but three bouts. Recording pins were Wyatt Griffin at 160 pounds, Elliot Park at 170, Golden Eagles recruit Colby Whitehill at heavyweight, Owen Reinsel at 106, Cayden Walter at 113 and Josh Popson at 120.
“I was really pleased. We wrestled pretty well in all three positions,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I thought the kids were pretty amped up to wrestle on that kind of a stage. We prepared for a tough team and our kids were tougher in situations that led us to some close wins.”
At 220, Tanner LaBenne trailed Grant Cheney 4-1 early on and tied it 4-4 with a late takedown to force overtime. LaBenne took Cheney down and scored two back points for the 8-4 win. Nathan Taylor preserved a 2-1 win at 195 by riding out Hudson Johnson the entire third period. Jacob Cable decisioned Bryce Baglia, 6-3, at 152.
Also winning for the Raiders was Cabe Park, who made his season debut at 132 with an 18-2 technical fall over Hunter Teboe at 132. Parker Fleming notched a 7-0 win at 126.
The Raiders were preceding the match wrestled by the Golden Eagles, coached by former Brookville assistant and Raiders standout himself Keith Ferraro. He had former Raiders state champion Gavin Park in the lineup against Pittsburgh — he lost in OT — but won’t have two of his other former Raiders state champions the rest of the year thanks to injuries to Brock Zacherl and Taylor Ortz.
Klepfer said his team enjoyed the atmosphere in a unique setup with the auditorium along with being in the same venue as his longtime friend and former assistant.
“It was pretty interesting and it was different, the kids liked it,” Klepfer said. “I’m not sure I’d want to do that every match because you don’t have the fans around you like you’re used to, but the crowd was nice, the Pitt fans were there and Falconer brought a nice crowd.
“Keith and I have a lot of history and it’s nice to compete in the same place where we’re in two different places. It’s kind of funny how it all worked out. We were at the same venue and a lot fun. I’d like to do it again some day.
In Saturday night’s rout of Cambridge Springs, the Raiders won 12 of 14 bouts and 10 of 12 on the mat as they notched two forfeit wins against the Blue Devils.
Elliot Park, Braden MacBeth, Taylor, LaBenne, Whitehill, Walter, Cabe Park and Cody Hetrick won with pins. Cable won a 3-0 decision at 152, Griffin had a 10-0 major at 160.
Reinsel and Parker Fleming had forfeit wins at 106 and 126.
Of the 12 bouts contested, all but two resulted in pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.