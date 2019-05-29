DuBOIS — Ty Stahli’s majestic homer over the left-field wall at Showers Field had the Brookville Raiders trailing, and reeling for the first 2 1/2 innings.
They weren’t reeling much after that.
In last Wednesday’s District 9 Class 3A Championship game, the Raiders turned a 2-1 deficit going into the bottom of the third inning into a rout of the Kane Wolves as they scored 10 runs and then added six more runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 17-2 three-run win via the 15-Run Rule.
As hard as it’s been of late for the Brookville Raiders baseball team, there wasn’t anyone on the coaching staff all that comfortable, especially early on.
The Raiders had lost five of six games to finish the regular season, costing them a chance at their first District 9 Large School title. In those six losses, they managed just 11 runs.
“The biggest struggle we’ve had the last few games is getting guys across the plate,” Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine said. “Tonight, we did a great job doing that with 17 runs in 4 innings. It was nice to see the guys passing the torch to the next guy in line and crossing the plate.”
But Stahli’s two-run blast in the top of the first stirred things up and gave the Wolves the very early momentum.
“Deep down, I knew we had the team to come back and put them away, but that was kind of a shell-shocker right off the bat,” Bonfardine admitted. “That was a nice hit by Stahli,”
The comeback started in the bottom of the first.
Seth Dunkle, who led the Raiders’ 13-hit attack, greeted Stahli who was also the starting pitcher for the Wolves with a leadoff homer that bounced off the roof of the building just beyond the left-field fence
Dunkle finished 3-for-4 with a double and five runs batted in.
Jace Miner, Park and Tanner LaBenne each had two hits. They all helped get things going in the Raiders’ big third inning. LaBenne hit the first of two doubles in the inning to score Brady Caylor, whose misplayed grounder to short allowed Park to score after he doubled to start the inning.
Then with two outs, Kane starter Stahli walked two batters and was replaced by Austin Jordan, who couldn’t get out of the inning either as six straight Raiders reached. Dunkle singled in two runs as did Park after a Miner walk. Cole LaBenne and Caylor singled in runs and Tanner LaBenne’s second double pushed home two more runs.
And the rout was on.
“We’ve struggled with runners on base and we’ve focused the last two days in practice was working through different situations and putting them in that to get guys across the plate,” Bonfardine said. “We needed to believe deep down we have what it takes to be in states. I think we have a better ball club than we had two years ago when we went to the semifinals. I’m looking forward to the journey we have left.”
Then in the fourth, 11 batters reached the plate. Dunkle doubled home two more runs. Two infield errors helped extend the inning and allow Hunter Geer to single home two runs to finish things off via the 15-Run Rule.
Park threw 62 pitches in his four innings and wasn’t going to go out for the fifth inning if the game was extended. He gave up just the blast to Stahli as the only hit while striking out seven and walking one with a hit batter.
“He made one mistake … that might have been a 1-1 count pitch,” Bonfardine said of the Stahli homer. “He’s looking fastball. We probably should’ve mixed some speed with him, but all-in-all, Aaron threw 62 pitches and was completely lights out.”
While the Raiders didn’t secure a state playoff berth with the win, it was their second title in three years — they won the Class 2A crown in 2017 and advanced to the state semifinals. Prior to that, the Raiders won Class 2A in 2012. Bonfardine was on the coaching staff two years ago and a junior on the team seven years ago.
Overall, it’s the 11th district title for the Raiders — Class 3A in two classification system in 1995 and 1999, Class 2A in three-class setup in 1999, 2001 and 2002, Class 2A in four-class system in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2017, and this year in the six-class system.