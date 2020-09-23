PUNXSUTAWNEY — After two straight wins following a season-opening loss to Clearfield, the Brookville Raiders were roughed up by Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
The Chucks routed the Raiders, 11-0, dropping the Raiders to 2-1.
The Raiders visit Redbank Valley Thursday before traveling to Brockway next Monday. They host DuBois Central Catholic next Thursday.
In last week’s game:
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 16
Raiders 6, DuBois CC 1
At DuBois, the Raiders scored two quick goals just 1:59 apart to take a 2-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game.
The Raiders seized control from there. They added two more goals before the break, then tacked on two more in the first 20 minutes of the second half to build a commanding 6-0 lead.
Brookville had four different goal scores in the win, with senior Zakk Wolfe netting a hat trick. Things could have been worse for DCC, but the Raiders hit the woodwork four or five times while Cardinals keeper Ian Boland made 12 saves.
Central Catholic avoided the shutout when Neel Gupta found the back of the net with 8:12 to play.
“We’re trying to possess the ball more (this year) but with purpose,” said Brookville coach Dave Reitz. “We’re not passing just for the sake of passing, we’re passing to move the other team around to open up channels. They boys are really starting to do that and things are connecting, and we’re looking really good.
“We shot the ball more today than we have in years past. The kids are all working hard and doing what we want them to from the back forward. They’re all going our and grinding and doing what we’re asking them to do.”
Hayden Kramer opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 7:30 into the game before Steven Plyler assisted on Wolfe’s first game less than two minutes later.
Logan Oakes made it 3-0 just under 10 minutes left in the half before Wolfe struck again with 3:29 remaining.
Wolfe off a corner kick and Thomas Bowser from an Oakes assist put the Raiders up 6-0 with 22:31 left in the game. DCC scored on a Neel Gupta goal with under nine minutes left to set the final score.
The Raiders’ Brody Barto saved five shots to get the win in goal.
Courier-Express sports editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.