BROOKVILLE — Running a slightly altered home course that’s the likely setup for this year’s District 9 Championships, the Brookville Area High School cross country teams ran against Punxsutawney in their home opener.
That’s right, the longtime district site at Ridgway’s Francis Grandinetti Elementary School wasn’t made available by Ridgway Area School District, forcing District 9 to look elsewhere.
The date is Oct. 31 with more details to be announced soon by the District 9 Committee.
Against Punxsutawney, the race began on the junior varsity baseball/soccer field area rather than below the high school’s lower parking lot to accommodate a bigger field for the postseason race.
Both varsity teams lost while the junior high teams both notched wins.
In the varsity race, the Raiders fell 22-33 while the Lady Raiders dropped an 18-39 decision.
In the boys’ race, the Chucks put four of the first five runners across the line with Aiden McLaughlin winning in 18:05, just under 22 seconds ahead of the Raiders’ runner-up Calvin Doolittle. Then it was the Chucks trio of Eric Surkala, Evan Groce and Andrew Barnoff in third through fifth.
Alec Geer was the second Raider across the line in sixth in 20:51 with Bay Harper (7th, 21:00), Hunter Rupp (8th, 21:02) and Jack Gill (10th, 21:16) making up the rest of the scoring lineup.
Also running for the Raiders were Nick Shaffer (11th, 21:54), Owen Rupp (12th, 21:58), Gideon Waterbury (13th, 22:29), Ian Clowes (17th, 23:58) and Brady Means (22nd, 24:58).
For the girls, Punxsutawney’s Olivia Roberts led a 1-2-3 finish for the visitors, winning with a 20:18, which actually placed her sixth overall in the boys’ race. Hannah Surkala (21:56) and Elizabeth Gianvito (22:44) were second and third with Brookville’s Amber McAninch finishing fourth in 22:48.
Also scoring for the Lady Raiders were Emma Fiscus (6th, 23:36), Sadie Shofestall (8th, 24:09), Emily Martz (9th, 24:39) and Anna Fiscus (12th, 25:38). Also running were Samantha Hetrick (14th, 26:51), Chloe Smith (15th, 28:06) and Jenny Smith (17th, 30:19).
In the 2-mile boys’ junior high race, the Raiders placed the top four runners with the Chucks taking up the final four spots for a Brookville 10-26 win. Jacob Murdock won in 14:24 with Ty Fiscus (15:11), Boden Evans (15:57) and Evan McKalsen (15:58) rounding out the Raiders.
The Lady Raiders won the junior high race, 16-39, as Erika Doolittle won in 14:26, leading a group of four teammates at the top. Samantha Whitling (15:13), Kaida Yoder (15:42) and Alice Rooney (15:57) made up the rest of the top four while Adell Doty (6th, 16:39) also scored.
Both teams are back in action next Tuesday at Brockway.
In Tuesday’s other meet:
C-L runs at
Karns City
At Karns City, the visiting Lions won a 23-33 decision over the host Gremlins.
Braden Rankin was second overall for the Lions in 19:19, finishing behind Clarion’s Gavin Hoover. Also scoring for the Lions were Ty Rankin (4th, 19:54), Corbin Coulson (5th, 19:55), Jack Craig (9th, 21:14) and Cody Whitling (14th, 21:57).
The girls didn’t have enough runners to score. Madison Aaron was the only Lady Lion to run, finishing fourth with a 31:04.
C-L travels to Moniteau Thursday before visiting A-C Valley after a break on Oct. 6.