CLARION — Defensively speaking, that’s why the Brookville Raiders landed in this week’s second round of the PIAA basketball playoffs for just the second time in program history.
The last win? 1997. That was back when the Raiders were also Class 3A in a four-class system as they won their first-ever state game with a 61-48 win over Seton-LaSalle, the WPIAL eighth seed, at Clarion University’s old Tippin Gymnasium.
Last Saturday night at the brand-new Tippin, the Raiders limited WPIAL sixth seed Neshannock to just 27 percent shooting in a 49-34 win.
The Lancers were just 3-for-24 from beyond the 3-point line.
“These guys play hard the whole time,” said Raiders head coach Dalton Park, whose team improved to 18-7 with its seventh straight win and 11th out of the last 12. “It took us a little bit to get going this year and once we got going, hopefully it’ll take a lot to stop us. They played solid defense the whole game and that’s all I can ask. The offense is something hit and miss, but from here on out, it’s got to be hit, hit, no misses.”
Next up for the Raiders: WPIAL runner-up and two-time defending champion Lincoln Park Wednesday in Kittanning at Armstrong High School.
Robert Keth led the Raiders with 18 points, sinking 9 of 10 free throws with eight rebounds.
“It’s crazy,” Keth said. “I think we have a chance to go a long way if we keep playing defense and playing together.”
Jace Miner scored 12 points with five rebounds and three assists, and Aaron Park turned in a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Lancers (16-9) got 13 points from Preston Turk, the team’s leading scorer who was just 4-for-19 from the field and 0-for-9 from the 3-point line. Johnpaul Mozzocio finished with 10 points. The Lancers were without injured Spencer Perry, a 6-foot-4 junior averaging 11 points per game.
“Our goal was to get a hand in their face, get tight on them and push them out,” Park said. “That was the difference in the game along with their big man being out (with an injury).”
Thanks to a 10-2 run to start the game, the Raiders never trailed, although they managed to hold the lead despite going 10:42 on game clock time without making a field goal. That started after a Keth basket with 1:35 left in the first quarter and ended on Aaron Park’s 3-pointer from the corner at the 6:53 mark of the third quarter.
“I thought the pressure on the defense (was the key),” Park said. “We broke away early, got some runs and then that disappeared in the second quarter. I don’t know if we got tired? And we didn’t get the breakaways.
“But I thought we made very good decisions later in the game on offense, no throwing the ball up and working it around, getting a layup or easy short shot by kicking it out. When you eat 40 seconds of time off the clock, then drive and get an easy shot, the sails on the other team just drop, and we’ve been there. We did that a couple times in a row and we knew we had it.”
But the score through that second-quarter drought? 10-8 Neshannock, including just a 3-3 score in the second quarter. Keth was fouled on a 3-point shot with 3.1 seconds left before halftime and sank all three for a Raiders 17-13 lead at the break.
“We did play good defense and held them to three points and we got ours there at the end of the quarter,” Keth said. “We just go into those slumps some time.”
Coach Park is all good with great defense, but the three points in the second looked to be a massive missed opportunity to pull away from the Lancers.
“I was upset because I was worried they were coming back and we were sitting still,” Park said. “But luckily the defense was there all night.”
The Raiders led by as many as seven points in the third before Turk’s driving layup beat the horn and got Neshannock with 28-23 going into the fourth quarter.
After Bryce Baughman’s triple gave the Raiders a 31-23 lead 58 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Lancers reeled off five straight points with Mozzocio’s 3-pointer getting the Lancers without 31-28. But a 13-0 run from there sealed the win.
“We actually wanted to start going looking inside and we had a couple easy shots inside and once we got those I think it clamped things down and opened things up on the outside,” Park said. “They started with a double-team trap and I thought we handled well and got some easy scores on the opposite side and that helped add to the 13-0 run.”
Neshannock finished 16-9, which includes three losses to the Raiders’ next foe Lincoln Park and now one to the Raiders.
“Credit to Neshannock for playing the way they did without one of their starters,” Park said. “They played tough, they didn’t hit the threes. That’s a little bit of us and maybe if they had their big man, they could have looked inside and opened up. You never know, but just kudos to them.”