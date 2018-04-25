BROOKVILLE — Last Friday at McKinley Field, the Brookville Raiders baseball team used an eight-run seventh inning to break open a close game. They were the visiting team because of a venue switch to the more playable field.
It turned out to be the Raiders’ first win of the season ... on April 20.
“It’s nice to play well,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said. “The kids you could tell were feeling better about themselves today at the ballpark and they were having fun. We turned that double play there in the first inning. We made some nice plays, had some competitive at-bats and when you pitch like that and can make plays, it’s more fun.”
Aaron Park threw the first six innings, striking out six while walking one with a scrappy Wolves lineup putting together an eight-hit day. Seth Dunkle struck out the side in the seventh to end the game.
Prior to that, the Raiders manged four runs off Wolves starter Zander Hargenrader through 3 2/3 innings, knocking him out of the game after 93 pitches.
The Raiders worked Hargenrader and two other Wolves pitchers for 10 walks overall, but it wasn’t until the seventh where the offense put some hits together as 12 batters went to the plate.
No. 9 hitter Adam Mackins started the scoring with a one-out, two-run double. Two batters later, Dunkle delivered his second double, driving in two more runs and after three batters reached safely after two outs, Cole LaBenne cleared them with a three-run double.
LaBenne had three hits while Dunkle, Park and Chase Palmer each had two hits.
“The ball exploded off Seth’s bat those times and Cole, the last two games, has done some nice things with the bat,” Ferry said.
The Raiders’ offense eventually backed up a solid day on the mound by Park who had 86 pitches under his belt with a potential seventh inning left to pitch.
“Aaron had spurts when people were on base and he geared it up a little bit,” Ferry said. “He’s coming and it was nice that I didn’t have to send him out there in the seventh. I knew I was going to have to fight him on it until we scored a couple runs.”
Hargenrader had two hits for the Wolves, who had three of their first four batters in the first inning reach on singles off Park. But an inning-ending double play got the Raiders out of the jam and they took the lead for good in the top of the second with four walks and a hit batter with walks to Mackins and Brady Caylor forcing home runs.
Two more bases-loaded walks in the fourth gave the Raiders a 4-1 lead. Labenne and Palmer singled to start the inning and after Brady Caylor reached on an infield error, Dunkle walked to push home Labenne and after a popup, Park walked to get Palmer home.
WEDNESDAY, April 25
Punxsutawney 8, Brookville 2
At Punxsutawney’s Kuntz Field, it was the other way around on venue switching as the Raiders played the home team on the more playable field.
The “visiting” Chucks scored six runs in the top of the second inning to take control.
The Chucks jumped on Raiders starter Dane Lyle in the second inning, touching him up for six runs on four hits with the help of two walks. Addison Neal and Richardson singled in runs and with two outs, Isaac Stouffer doubled in a run with Logan Johnston following with a bloop single off reliever Brady Caylor to plate the sixth run.
All of that came after the Raiders came up empty on a bases-loaded chance in the bottom of the first inning before Lyle ground out into a third-to-home-to-first double play to end the inning.
The Raiders loaded the bases in the third and fourth innings as well and managed just one run. Singles by Brady Caylor and Seth Dunkle and a walk to Tanner LaBenne loaded the bases in the third with no outs, but a forceout grounder by Aaron Park, foul popout by Lyle and a diving catch from Daren Byers on Tyler Park’s liner to shallow center field kept the Raiders off the board.
Then in the fourth, the Raiders pushed home their first run when Dunkle’s forceout grounder with the bases loaded drove home Cole LaBenne, who singled to lead off the fourth. Chase Palmer and Caylor singled to load the bases.
Three Chucks pitchers combined for the win with Johnston, Derek Huey and Byers. Huey pitched the middle three innings to earn the win. The trio gave up eight hits to the Raiders while walking four and striking out seven. Caylor and Dunkle each had two hits.
Lyle, Caylor, Tyler Park and Cole LaBenne threw for the Raiders as the Chucks worked them for 13 hits and nine walks. The Chucks had runners on base in every inning, adding runs in the third and fifth.
