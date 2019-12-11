GREENVILLE — Starting the season with a 5-0 trip to the Sheetz Kickoff Classic in Greenville, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers move into the rest of their December schedule.
It starts Wednesday night at Johnsonburg where a resurgent Rams program could challenge the Raiders and their 62-dual meet winning streak against District 9 foes dating back to the 2013 D9 Dual Meet Championships when they lost in the finals to Redbank Valley.
This weekend is another challenging trip to the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School before next Tuesday’s home opener against Redbank Valley.
So starting off with a busy day and grabbing five lopsided wins wasn’t a bad start to the year at all.
“I’m pretty happy with our start,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It was a good weekend for our team. We have a lot of younger guys in the lineup and they had a good day for their first varsity action. We also had some of our older guys get tested.
“Overall, I’m happy with the effort and at this time of the year, that’s what I’m looking for. Their will be mistakes made but I’m looking for effort. We will get back to work for a very much improved Johnsonburg team.”
In a rather quick five-match day, the Raiders topped Cambridge Springs (47-25), Harborcreek (57-21), host Greenville (48-25), Union City (54-15) and Meadville (52-19).
The Raiders didn’t field a full lineup with vacancies at 106 and either 170 or 182. They forfeited three bouts at 106 since two teams didn’t have a 106-pounder either, resulting in a no-match, while giving up six points at either 170 or 182 in every match.
Overall, the Raiders were 39-13 on the mat, accepting nine forfeits on their side of the scoreboard.
Individually, the Raiders had five wrestlers go 5-0 with returning state champion Colby Whitehill finishing with three pins at heavyweight, raising his career win total to 97.
Wyatt Kulik was perfect with four pins and a forfeit win at 152, Josh Popson had three pins at 132, Owen Reinsel was perfect with three pins and a technical fall at 132 and Cayden Walter ran the table as well with three pins at 113 pounds.
Nathan Taylor (220), Wyatt Griffin (160) and Brayden Kunselman (126) were all 4-1. Taylor and Walter each had three pins. Parker Fleming was 3-1 at 138.
Elliot Park (195) and Jackson Zimmerman (170-182) were 3-2 with newcomer Darius Sorbin and Coyha Brown were both 1-2.
With Sorbin’s addition to the roster in the middleweights at around 145, it appears that the Raiders lost one of their returning starters. The wrestler linked to the recent incident regarding a video of a buck during hunting season that’s being investigated is no longer on the team roster.
When asked about his status, Brookville Athletic Director Dave Osborne provided an updated roster without his name on it.
The latest roster follows:
Seniors: Parker Fleming, Wyatt Kulik, Cole LaBenne, Darius Sorbin, Colby Whitehill.
Juniors: Wyatt Griffin, Elliot Park, Nathan Taylor, Cayden Walter.
Sophomores: Porter Kahle, Logan Ochs, Josh Popson, Bryce Raffert, Owen Reinsel.
Freshmen: Coyha Brown, Brecken Cieleski, Brayden Kunselman.