Here are the medals won by the Brookville Raiders and Lady Raiders at the PIAA Track and Field Championships:
BOYS
2021: 4x100 relay (Jack Krug, Hunter Geer, Kyle MacBeth, Jace Miner), 8th
2021: Jack Krug, 200 dash, 8th
2019: 4x400 relay (Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, Kyle MacBeth), 7th
2019: 4x100 relay (Cabe Park, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, Bryan Dworek), 2nd
2019: Dillon Olson, 110 hurdles, 4th
2019: Dillon Olson, 300 hurdles, 7th
2019: Ian Thrush, 100 dash, 4th
2019: Ian Thrush, 200 dash, 2nd
2019: Bryan Dworek, long jump, 5th
2018: 4x100 relay (Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 5th
2018: 4x400 relay (Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 8th
2018: Ian Thrush, 200 dash, 6th
2018: Bryan Dworek, Long Jump, 7th
2017: Ryan Thrush, 400 dash, 1st
2016: Ryan Thrush, 400 dash, 1st
2014: Braiden Smith, 110 hurdles, 5th
2012: Ryan Kerr, Javelin, 3rd
2011: Ryan Kerr, Javelin, 6th
2011: Vinny Dougherty, Triple Jump, 3rd
2010: Vinny Dougherty, Triple Jump, 6th
2008: Alex Kerr, 300 hurdles, 5th
2001: Jarred Heigel, 400 dash, 5th
2000: Jarred Heigel, 400 dash, 6th
2000: Dave Andrews, 200 dash, 7th
1998: Chris Miller, Pole Vault, 2nd
1990: 4x800 relay (Heath Bowser, Scott Strohm, James Kempski, Jeremy Bowser), 7th
1990: Heath Bowser, 800 run, 5th
1987: Tom Miler, Javelin, 4th
1985: 4x800 relay (Doug Roseman, Pat Smith, Kevin Harriger, Rob Stormer), 5th
1965: 880-yard relay (Bob Alcorn, Jack Heaton, Stan Simpson, Rick Barkley), 5th
1946: Bob Baughman, 440 dash, 5th
1946: Dan Miller, pole vault, tied-5th
GIRLS
2019: Brooke Quairiere, 100 hurdles, 6th
2014: Brandi Cooper, Pole Vault, 7th
2013: Lanae Newsome, Triple Jump, 1st
2013: Lanae Newsome, Long Jump, 1st
2013: Lanae Newsome, 100 dash, 2nd
2013: Lanae Newsome, 200 dash, 2nd
2013: Aisha Newsome, 300 hurdles, 3rd
2012: Lanae Newsome, Triple Jump, 1st
2012: Lanae Newsome, 100 dash, 8th
2012: Aisha Newsome, 300 hurdles, 4th
2011: 4x100 relay (Brianne Dietrich, Aisha Newsome, Ashley Wolfe, Lanae Newsome), 5th
2011: Lanae Newsome, Triple Jump, 1st
2011: Lanae Newsome, 100 dash, 4th
2011: Lanae Newsome, 200 dash, 5th
2011: Aisha Newsome, 300 hurdles, 2nd
2003: Ashley Murdock, 100 dash, 4th
2003: Ashley Murdock, 200 dash, 7th
2002: Ashley Murdock, 100 dash, 7th
2001: Ashley Murdock, 100 dash, 5th
2000: Lisa Caldwell, Pole Vault, 7th
2000: Leanne Pearsall, 800 run, 8th
1998: 4x800 relay (Alicia Gilson, Amy Standfest, Meghan Johnson, Mandy Richards), 6th
1997: Jessie Connor, 300 hurdles, 6th
1997: 4x800 relay (Alicia Gilson, Meghan Johnson, Becky Hulse, Mandy Richards), 2nd
1996: 4x800 relay (Amy Wolfe, Becky Hulse, Jen Standfest, Mandy Richards), 4th
1996; Jessie Connor, 300 hurdles, 3rd
1996: Becca Boring, 300 hurdles, 8th
1993: Karol Hooven, 400 dash, 5th
1988: Phyllis Tonkin, 300 hurdles, 2nd
1987: Phyllis Tonkin, 400 dash, 6th
1985: Paula Connor, 300 hurdles, 2nd
1981: Barb Reinard, High Jump, 1st