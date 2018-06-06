Here are the medals won by the Brookville Raiders and Lady Raiders at the PIAA Track and Field Championships:
BOYS
2018: 4x100 relay (Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 5th
2018: 4x400 relay (Dillon Olson, Jack Krug, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 8th
2018: Ian Thrush, 200 dash, 6th
2018: Bryan Dworek, Long Jump, 7th
2017: Ryan Thrush, 400 dash, 1st
2016: Ryan Thrush, 400 dash, 1st
2014: Braiden Smith, 110 hurdles, 5th
2012: Ryan Kerr, Javelin, 3rd
2011: Ryan Kerr, Javelin, 6th
2011: Vinny Dougherty, Triple Jump, 3rd
2010: Vinny Dougherty, Triple Jump, 6th
2008: Alex Kerr, 300 hurdles, 5th
2001: Jarred Heigel, 400 dash, 5th
2000: Jarred Heigel, 400 dash, 6th
2000: Dave Andrews, 200 dash, 7th
1998: Chris Miller, Pole Vault, 2nd
1990: 4x800 relay (Heath Bowser, Scott Strohm, James Kempski, Jeremy Bowser), 7th
1990: Heath Bowser, 800 run, 5th
1987: Tom Miler, Javelin, 4th
1985: 4x800 relay (Doug Roseman, Pat Smith, Kevin Harriger, Rob Stormer), 5th
GIRLS
2014: Brandi Cooper, Pole Vault, 7th place
2013: Lanae Newsome, Triple Jump, 1st place
2013: Lanae Newsome, Long Jump, 1st place
2013: Lanae Newsome, 100 dash, 2nd place
2013: Lanae Newsome, 200 dash, 2nd place
2013: Aisha Newsome, 300 hurdles, 3rd place
2012: Lanae Newsome, Triple Jump, 1st place
2012: Lanae Newsome, 100 dash, 8th place
2012: Aisha Newsome, 300 hurdles, 4th place
2011: 4x100 relay (Brianne Dietrich, Aisha Newsome, Ashley Wolfe, Lanae Newsome), 5th place
2011: Lanae Newsome, Triple Jump, 1st place
2011: Lanae Newsome, 100 dash, 4th place
2011: Lanae Newsome, 200 dash, 5th place
2011: Aisha Newsome, 300 hurdles, 2nd place
2003: Ashley Murdock, 100 dash, 4th place
2003: Ashley Murdock, 200 dash, 7th place
2002: Ashley Murdock, 100 dash, 7th place
2001: Ashley Murdock, 100 dash, 5th place
2000: Lisa Caldwell, Pole Vault, 7th Place
2000: Leanne Pearsall, 800 run, 8th place
1998: 4x800 relay (Alicia Gilson, Amy Standfest, Meghan Johnson, Mandy Richards), 6th place
1997: Jessie Connor, 300 hurdles, 6th place
1997: 4x800 relay (Alicia Gilson, Meghan Johnson, Becky Hulse, Mandy Richards), 2nd place
1996: 4x800 relay (Amy Wolfe, Becky Hulse, Jen Standfest, Mandy Richards), 4th place
1996; Jessie Connor, 300 hurdles, 3rd place
1996: Becca Boring, 300 hurdles, 8th place
1993: Karol Hooven, 400 dash, 5th place
1988: Phyllis Tonkin, 300 hurdles, 2nd place
1987: Phyllis Tonkin, 400 dash, 6th place
1985: Paula Connor, 300 hurdles, 2nd place
1981: Barb Reinard, High Jump, 1st place
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.