BROOKVILLE — Erasing the memory of a rough outing on the baseball field becomes harder to do if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Going into Wednesday’s schedule game at home against Punxsutawney, the now 0-2 Raiders were trying to rebound from last Friday’s home-opening 14-6 loss to Redbank Valley at McKinley Field.
Monday and Tuesday’s games with DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway were postponed. If they can’t play the Chucks Wednesday in Punxsutawney, the Raiders are scheduled to play Karns City at Butler’s Kelly Automotive Park Thursday at 6 p.m. and at North Clarion Friday.
Next Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the Raiders, at this point, are scheduled to visit DuBois, Bradford and Elk County Catholic.
For Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry, the loss to the Bulldogs was a disappointing effort.
“Two years ago I kind of expected it, trying to change the culture and for whatever reason, it reverted back today,” said Ferry, his team trying to regain the momentum from last year’s trip to the PIAA semifinals. “We’re much better than what we played, but I don’t think we’re as good as some people think we are.
“We have to do the little things to be successful and we didn’t do anything. We missed cutoff men, dropped fly balls, couldn’t field the ball in the infield, had balls go back to the screen, walked leadoff men. Everything we talked about not doing, we did and it snowballed. It was awful. I don’t know how to say it.”
The game turned in the fifth when the Bulldogs scored seven runs to break open a one-run lead at 5-4. The outburst saw the Bulldogs send 12 batters to the plate and scoring their seven despite just two hits and aided by five walks, three coming with the bases loaded, and two two-out errors that led to three runs.
It was sort of a reverse effect for the Bulldogs, who were routed 16-0 in five innings last Wednesday at home against Moniteau.
The Bulldogs worked five Raiders pitchers for 12 hits and eight walks with Martz leading the way with three hits. Logan Wadding, Layton, and Nick Smith each had two hits with Wadding and Jimmy Gundlach doubling.
Harman got the win, allowing seven hits while striking out one and walking two in four innings. Layton threw two innings while Martz finished the game in the seventh.
The Raiders scored twice in the first and made it 5-4 with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth before the Bulldogs’ big fifth inning. They added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Aaron Park had two hits, tripling in Tanner Labenne with two in the first inning and scoring on Dane Lyle’s single. Tyler Park and Seth Dunkle doubled in the Raiders’ two-run fourth.
But the Raiders’ pitching and defense let them down as starter Lyle, Brady Caylor, Dunkle, Tyler Park and Tanner Labenne struggled to get batters out and/or throw strikes. Five Raiders errors led to six unearned runs.
In last week’s other game:
WEDNESDAY, April 11
Raiders, Dutch
suspended
What started as a promising day for at least a baseball game wound up a suspended one at McKinley Field where visiting St. Marys led the host Brookville Raiders 2-0 batting in the top of the fourth inning with one out before rain made field conditions unplayable.
The game will be continued at a future date, most likely picked up when the teams meet in St. Marys on May 7.
Flying Dutchman pitcher Nate Beimel had been dominant through three innings, striking out six and walking one while hitting a batter. He’s actually throwing a no-hitter even though Aaron Park led off the second inning with a double, but was ruled out for missing first base.
The Dutch scored in the first inning when Brandon Sicheri led off with a single and scored on Beimel’s groundout. They had a run in the fourth inning when rain stopped the game.
Park allowed three hits while striking out three in his 3 1/3 innings.
