BROOKVILLE — While absent of a bone fide district contender, the Brookville Raiders golf team might be able to feature a balanced lineup and throw out a competitive season which begins Friday at Pinecrest Country Club.
Head coach Ben Pete, in his 18th season, has 12 players on the roster with senior Hayden Osborne back from the team’s district lineup.
Six others — senior Isaac Wolfe, juniors Ian Pete, Owen Caylor, Bryce Rafferty and Patrick Diedrich, and sophomore Logan Girt — all saw at least some varsity match time. The Raiders were 4-7 in dual matches.
“The majority of my guys have some experience and we did decent last year,” said Pete. “I think we can get four guys shooting in the 40s and we’re going to be a decent team. I don’t think the league is overall super-strong, but we have a good chance.
“I think that the fifth through eighth spots will be flipping a lot and that’ll get some guys exposure to matches.”
More offseason activity helped with the size and depth of the roster. Pinecrest’s free golf policy for teens helped generate interest to give Pete a bigger roster than he anticipated.
“Hayden has played a lot, Ian got the golf bug and he’s played a ton over the last two months, so they all realize you can’t come out in August and expect to improve and drop shots from year to year,” Pete said. “I think they understand that now and by the time they’re seniors, who knows what’s going to happen.”
The rest of the roster has Chase Evans, juniors Kolton Lyons and Jamison Rhoades, and freshmen Burke Fleming and Killian Radel, who brings some significant course experience to the roster.
The delayed start to the season forced the postponement of Tuesday’s match at home against Curwensville. Friday’s match against Punxsutawney at Pinecrest will start at noon.
“They’re going to qualify on Wednesday, but I kind of have an idea on what they can shoot,” Pete said. “I’m hoping for a little bit of improvement over last year, but the middle-of-the-pack guys will get a lot of rotation and we’ll see what happens.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Hayden Osborne, Isaac Wolfe, Chase Evans
Juniors: Owen Caylor, Ian Pete, Bryce Rafferty, Patrick Diedrich, Kolton Lyons, Jamison Rhoades
Sophomore: Logan Girt
Freshmen: Killian Radel, Burke Fleming
SCHEDULE
August
25-Curwensville, ppd TBA
28-Punxsutawney, noon
31-at DuBois CC, DuBois CC
September
2-Brockway
8-DuBois
9-at Curwensville, Eagles Ridge GC
14-at DuBois, DuBois CC
15-DuBois CC
22-at Brockway, Owens-Brockway GC
23-at Punxsutawney Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
28-District 9 Tournament, at Bavarian Hills GC, St. Marys
October
3-D9 Tournament, second day
Matches begin at 3:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted