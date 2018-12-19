MILL HALL — Turning in a 10th-place finish at last weekend’s King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team put three on the medal stand with top-eight finishes.
Junior Colby Whitehill ran the table and won his 22-man heavyweight bracket, going 4-0 with four pins to continue his steamroll through the early schedule.
Freshman Owen Reinsel finished fourth at 106 pounds while junior Elliot Park wound up seventh at 170.
Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer was more than happy with how his lineup for the most part contributed in the scoring. Of the 13 wrestlers, all but two won at least one bout and amongst the Raiders’ overall record of 27-24, 18 wins came by pins.
“I thought we wrestled at a better level than we did last weekend (at Greenville),” Klepfer said. “We had two seeded and placed three so I thought it was a pretty good weekend. The goal was top 10 and we were 10th and it took a lot of bonus points to get that with three medals.”
Whitehill, the tournament’s top seed and ranked No. 3 in the latest papowerwrestling.com Class 2A ranking, plowed through his foes with three first-period pins. He started with a 50-second pin of Burrell’s Jacob Bell, then decked Mifflin County’s Blaine Davis in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Against fifth-seeded and 21st-ranked R.J. Wildrick of Wyalusing in the semifinals, Whitehill pinned him midway through the second period.
Whitehill locked up with Central Mountain senior Jacob Edwards in the final. But Edwards, ranked No. 11 in Class 3A, was no match for Whitehill who pinned him with 17 seconds left in the first period.
“He was pretty dominant,” Klepfer said. “Three pins in under a minute. He’s a little bit overwhelming for a regular heavyweight. He’s out there to score points and a lot of guys aren’t ready for that pace. It’ll get tougher and he still has things to work on, but it was a really good tournament for him.”
Reinsel went 5-2 in a busy weekend for his fourth at 106. He reached the quarterfinals with pins of Cumberland Valley’s Noah Groelly and General McLane’s Hunter Robison before dropping an 11-7 decision to Mifflin County’s Nic Allison in the semifinals.
Those two eventually met again, but not before Reinsel grinded out three consolation bracket wins — a pin of Penn-Trafford’s Troy Hohman, an 8-6 win over Forest Hills’ Easton Toth and a second-period pin of Boyertown’s Jay Maldonado.
Allison dealt Reinsel his second loss in the third-place bout, this time 3-2.
Reinsel’s weekend schedule was impressive. Allison is No. 9 and Maldonado is No. 5 in the Class 3A state rankings while Robison is No. 14 in Class 2A.
“He went 5-2 and beat several ranked kids on the way, so I think he probably made more of a name for himself,” Klepfer said. “Moving forward, that’s a big step. Finishing fourth is pretty respectable.”
Park also went 5-2 at 170. He went in seeded sixth and opened with a 16-0 technical fall over Cumberland Valley’s Matt Barrick. Park dropped into the consolation bracket after getting pinned by Mifflin County’s eventual sixth-placer Brycen Hassinger with five seconds left in their bout.
Park worked his way back to a medal finish with three straight wins — 7-1 over Bald Eagle Area’s Brody Proctor, a pin of Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese and 5-0 win over Big Spring’s Sam Pope — before losing a 7-5 decision to Owen J. Roberts’ Ricky McCutchen in the consolation quarterfinals.
Park got his seventh after accepting a medical forfeit win against Pottsville’s Shane Quick.
“Elliot had a good tournament and I definitely think it’s a big step,” Klepfer said. “If you can get on podium, you had a good weekend. There were 32 teams, several triple A. It’s not easy and you have to grind out a lot of tight matches and you don’t want to get knocked into the conseys early. Elliot battled and won some tight matches and picked up some falls. It was a big step for him.
“As a team, we had a lot of matches where it was one point and just came up short and that led back to us winning with pins.”
Also for the Raiders, Cayden Walter finished 3-2 at 113 with a pin and major decision. Wyatt Kulik, Jacob Cable and Braden MacBeth were 2-2 at 138, 152 and 182 pounds. Both of Cable’s wins were pins while Kulik and MacBeth each had one.
Four Raiders went 1-2 — Parker Fleming at 126, Cody Hetrick at 145, Nathan Taylor at 195 and Tanner LaBenne at 220.
Josh Popson and Wyatt Griffin were 0-2 at 120 and 160.
With senior Cabe Park still out of the lineup recovering from an injury, the Raiders didn’t field a wrestler at 132.
That’s it for the Raiders on the schedule as far as individual tournaments go until the postseason as they’re not headed to the Powerade Invitational this year.
