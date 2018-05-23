BROOKVILLE — One of six District 9 baseball playoff games to be postponed Tuesday, the Brookville Raiders’ Class 2A quarterfinal home game with Curwensville was moved to Wednesday.
The Raiders (9-8) and Golden Tide were set to go at McKinley Field at 4:30 p.m. with the winner advancing to Thursday’s semifinals against Wednesday’s Brockway at Coudersport winner.
Thursday’s winners then move to the championship game next Wednesday at DuBois’ Showers Field at a time to be announced.
On the other side of the seven-team bracket are top-seeded Johnsonburg, which will face Wednesday’s Redbank Valley at Cranberry winner on Thursday.
In last week’s regular-season finales:
THURSDAY, May 24
Brookville 5,
DuBois CC 4
At McKinley Field, the Raiders capped a late-season surge and finished over .500 in the regular season at 9-8 with an eight-inning win over DuBois Central Catholic.
Tanner Labenne’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth scored Brady Caylor as the Raiders walked it off, rallying from a 4-1 deficit after three innings.
“We knew they could play well. We just hadn’t been playing well and we didn’t the first half of this game, but we were able to hang in there and pitch well enough to stick around and give ourselves a chance to win,” said Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry. “It was fun high school baseball game.”
The Cardinals, who blanked Curwensville on the road in an earlier game before traveling nearly an hour to play the Raiders, knocked Raiders starter Tyler Park out of the game in the third inning. They scored their final run on Garrett Prosper’s groundout as Raiders relievers Brady Caylor and Seth Dunkle combined to blank the Cardinals the rest of the way.
Caylor went 3 2/3 innings of scoreless work, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one and hitting a batter. Dunkle replaced Caylor with runners on first and second and two outs in the sixth inning. McIntosh reached on an infield single to load the bases before Dunkle got Brandon Walker to fly out to right field to end the threat. Dunkle wound up going 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, giving up two hits and two walks.
Meanwhile, the Raiders got to within 4-3 on Dunkle’s two-out, two-run double in the fourth. Cole Labenne tied it at 4-4 with a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Then in the eighth, Caylor walked with one out and went to third when Dunkle’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed, moving runners up to second and third. After an intentional walk to Aaron Park to load the bases, Tanner Labenne won it with a fly ball to deep center field.
WEDNESDAY, May 16
Brookville 4, DuBois 2
Getting a strong outing from junior right-hander Dane Lyle, the Raiders made it a season sweep of DuBois.
Lyle had his best mound performance of the year, scattering four hits and three walks with two strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings before Seth Dunkle got the final four outs for the save.
The Raiders and Beavers went eight innings back on April 23 at Showers Field with the Raiders winning, 9-8. This one wasn’t quite as dramatic as the Raiders jumped out to a 3-1 lead after three innings.
Brady Caylor singled to lead off the bottom of the first, got to second on a wild pitch and scored on Aaron Park’s single. After the Beavers tied in the top of the third when Chase Husted scored on a wild pitch, the Raiders scored twice in the bottom to take the lead for good.
Four straight batters reached against Beavers starter Dylan McCluskey — a Dunkle single and three straight walks to Park, Tanner Labenne and Lyle, which pushed home Dunkle — before Jeremy Krise relieved McCluskey. Cole Labenne scored Park on a sacrifice fly.
But the Raiders struggled coming up with the knockout hit, stranding 13 runners. They added an unearned insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Park reached on a one-out infield error and wound up scoring on a wild pitch.
The Beavers cut it to 3-2 in the fifth when Eric Schneider singled with one out and scored on a two-out infield error.
