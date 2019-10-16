BROOKVILLE — In its first trip into overtime of the season, the Brookville Raiders soccer team played to a 4-4 tie in a wide-open affair with visiting Elk County Catholic under lights on Senior Night at the football field Monday.
The Raiders (4-12-1) took a 4-2 lead by halftime, but the Crusaders rallied with two second-half goals and neither team could finish off one of several flurries on both ends of the field the rest of way, including both 10-minute overtime periods.
“ECC’s game plan is the same as it always is and that’s kick it as hard as you can and chase it and they put their fast guys on the top and that gives them a lot of opportunities,” said Raiders head coach Dave Reitz. “We had equal amount of opportunities as they did. The game was wide open. We didn’t tie for lack of opportunities to win. We had plenty and couldn’t stuff it in. We have a young squad and as long as we keep moving in the direction we’re moving right now, things are trending up.”
The Raiders scored all of their goals in the first half, the first tying the game at 1-1 when Garner McMaster put in a shot off a Hayden Kramer pass at the 24:05 mark. After ECC went up 2-1, Zakk Wolfe assisted on Kramer’s goal at the 16:15 mark.
McMaster was fouled in the goalie box 41 seconds later and Wolfe converted the penalty kick as the Raiders went up 3-2. They stretched it to 4-2 when Wolfe’s centering pass to Bryce Kunselman was one-timed in the air as he kicked the shot past goalkeeper Ryan Jovenitti with 4:09 remaining in the half.
But that was it for the Raiders as the Crusaders scored the final two goals in the second half, both from Isaac Wortman.
Wortman headed in a pass from Edward Messineo at the 33:19 mark, then took a pass from Gabe Kear and converted the breakaway opportunity with 17:33 left in regulation.
In the first half, Wortman assisted on a Kear goal less than six minutes into the game and Edward Messineo scored off an assist from his brother Anthony Messineo to put the Crusaders up 2-1 at the 19:37 mark before Brookville closed the half with two goals.
Both goalkeepers kept big shots from going in late to preserve what would be a tie. Jovenitti had to make a diving deflection of a Wolfe shot with 19 seconds left in regulation while Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin stopped Jacob Koss from short-range on an open shot with 2:50 left in the second overtime period.
ECC outshot Brookville, 18-9.
The Raiders honored their trio of seniors — Kunselman, Sorbin and Jacob McKinley — at halftime.
“With Darius, this is a once-in-a-career thing for a coach to have a goalkeeper that good, so we’ll lose that,” Reitz said. “Bryce is one of those guys where the ball finds him. That was a great pass and a great goal tonight and he almost had the game-winner at the end (of overtime). He played really well.”
“McKinley is the character guy and we lose a lot of positive character with him. He’s a program guy. He’s one of the best teammates we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The Raiders close out their season Wednesday at DuBois Central Catholic.
In last week’s games:
SATURDAY, Oct. 12
St. Marys 8,
Brookville 1
At home against the visiting Flying Dutchmen, Zakk Wolfe’s goal got the Raiders within 2-1 with 51 seconds left in the first half, but St. Marys pulled away with six unanswered goals in the second half to get the win.
THURSDAY, Oct. 10
Brookville 3, Kane 2
At home and playing Kane for the second time in less than a week, the Raiders made it a season sweep of the Wolves with a 3-2.
Logan Oakes, Hayden Kramer and Zakk Wolfe scored goals for the Raiders.
Garner McMaster set up Logan Oakes less then three minutes into regulation for the first game and Wolfe’s corner kick to Hayden Kramer made it 2-0 by the 18:49 mark of the first half.
“Honestly, the last four matches we’ve had with them have been decided by one goal and a set piece decided all of our wins,” Raiders head coach Dave Reitz said. “That’s one thing we definitely worked on and I’m glad we worked on it in the offseason, because we’ve scored a lot of goals off set pieces and corner kicks this year.
“Last year, we had two goals on corner kicks and this year we’ve had goals nearly every match from a corner kick or a set piece this year.”
Kane made things interesting in the second half, cutting Brookville’s lead to 2-1 when Josh Greville put in a feed from Ben Westerburg just 46 seconds into the half.
But the Raiders went up 3-1 at the 12:22 mark when Justin Vander Kelen was fouled just outside the box from about 22 yards out. Wolfe put in the direct kick into the left corner for what turned out to be the deciding goal.
“We’ve gone to him. He’s No. 1 on our corner kids and takes all of our PKs if he’s on the field and all of our free kicks inside the 30 are his,” Reitz said of Wolfe. “It’s because of the way he can place the ball and he puts it where he needs to be. Even on the free kick that was the game-winner, I was yakking, but he didn’t need my help. He could see that the goalkeeper was off his line and there was no way he was going to be able to come near post and he played it there.”
Kane’s second goal came less than three minutes later when John Feikls scored off a pass from Keyden Miller.
Brookville outshot Kane, 9-8. Raiders goalkeeper Darius Sorbin stopped six shots.