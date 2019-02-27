HYDE — Its five-year run at the top of the District 9 Class 2A Tournament team standings coming to an end, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team wound up third behind Brockway and Kane after the dust settled at Clearfield Area High School last Saturday night.
The last time the Raiders hadn’t won the team title was in 2013, so they’ll move on to this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament at Sharon High School with seven top-four regional qualifiers.
The Raiders won two titles — see accompanying story — as freshman Owen Reinsel ran through the 106-pound bracket and junior heavyweight Colby Whitehill didn’t take much time to notch three quick pins for his second straight district title.
Seniors Braden MacBeth and Tanner LaBenne reached the finals at 182 and 220 before finishing second while sophomore Cayden Walter won his consolation final bout at 113 to finish third. Junior Parker Fleming and senior Jacob Cable were fourth at 126 and 152 respectively.
“The seven guys who made it out had to earn it,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer, whose team won the Class 2A dual meet title three weeks ago before finishing fourth at states. “It’s been a long year and we’ve had some ups and downs and I’m real proud of the guys who are getting through to next week and giving themselves a chance to extend their season one more week. I’m proud of them and hurting for the kids who didn’t make it. It’s not easy.
“Our goal is to win everything we enter. It’s disappointing, but the kids have had a pretty spectacular year. Just about any coach in this gym would rather have the dual title than this one, but don’t get me wrong. We came to win this one and in the worst way. Credit to Brockway and Kane.”
It’s the fewest D9 champions the Raiders have had since 2010, with three or more and a grand total of 39 in the eight years in between. The Raiders had qualified 10 or more for regionals the past eight seasons.
Brockway, meanwhile, won three titles and qualified 10 for regionals and scored 171.5 points for its first team title at the individual tournament since going back-to-back in 2002 and 2003 as head coach Eric Grecco won Coach of the Year honors. Kane, which took just 10 wrestlers to districts, was second with 162.5 points after winning four individual crowns and qualifying nine for Sharon. It’s the second time the Wolves won four titles, the first coming back in 1985.
The Raiders scored 135 points, ahead of fourth-place Port Allegany (127.5) and Redbank Valley (126). Johnsonburg was sixth at 92.5 points.
Those six teams accounted for 45 of the 56 regional qualifiers.
Along with Reinsel and Whitehill reaching the finals were MacBeth and LaBenne. MacBeth was the Raiders’ No. 6 seed at 182 and he and the Bulldogs’ No 3 seed Hudson Martz locked up in the quarterfinals where MacBeth avenged a regular-season loss to Martz with a 3-2 decision.
MacBeth (21-11) then knocked off No. 2 seed Teddy Race of Kane, 5-4, in the semifinals before getting blanked by top-seeded Garrett McClintick of Brockway in the finals, 6-0.
“He’s a kid who does all the right things,” Klepfer said. “He came off a shoulder surgery over the summer and worked extremely hard to get to the point where he’s at now and to come in and beat the No. 3 seed he lost to and turn around and beat the No. 2 seed, I’m pretty proud of him.
“He’s a kid we’re going to miss. He’s been a great leader, a good student and does all the right things. I’m really happy for him. That’s a good finish.”
LaBenne, the second seed, reached the finals with two pins. He pinned Ridgway’s Max Ehrensberger in the third period and decked No. 3 seed Justin Smith of Brockway in the first period. Against Kane’s top-seeded Ty Stahli, LaBenne dropped a 4-2 decision to finish second.
“We knew going in that it was going to be a takedown match and that was it,” Klepfer said. “I knew we could hang with him on the mat and was comfortable on top or bottom, but it would come down to a takedown and that’s what those matches usually come down to.”
LaBenne (20-10) makes his first trip to regionals. He was a starter the first half of his sophomore year before missing last year with an injury.
“Tanner had a great tournament too,” Klepfer said. “He was on the fence to wrestle this year. ... That says a lot not just about him as a person, but as a program where kids know that they’re going to probably have to put some time in serving as a backup and then he went through an injury (last year). It’s a huge credit to him. It’s not easy to do, to take two years off basically then come in here and reach the finals.”
The third seed in a five-man bracket at 113, Walter (26-8) secured his first regional trip with a third-place finish. He opened with a 3-2 loss to No. seed and eventual champion Trenten Rupp of Redbank Valley in the semifinals. He won two consolation bouts to claim third, getting it with a 13-second pin of Coudersport’s Ben Cornish. He claimed third with a 7-3 win over Kane’s Dillon Illerbrun.
“He came last year as a No. 2 seed and didn’t make it out,” Klepfer said. “This year he came in as the No. 3 seed, lost 3-2 to the champion — on right day we could beat him — but he bounced back and put together two really nice matches.”
Fleming (13-18) and Cable (19-14) advanced with fourth-place finishes. At 126, Fleming won his preliminary bout with a 45-second pin and beat No. 5 seed Isaiah Caden of Port Allegany 7-2. In the semifinals, he dropped a 15-0 technical fall to eventual champion and top seed Anthony Glasl of Brockway.
Needing one win to claim a regional spot, Fleming decisioned Ridgway’s Gary Emerick 7-2 before losing in the third-place bout to Redbank Valley’s Mason Songer, 18-2 in a technical fall.
“Parker, talk about a kid for our team’s success, it took a kid like him and (Josh) Popson to go out and wrestle in tough situations,” Klepfer said. “He fought through every single one of them and he’s a big reason we had the success we had in Hershey (at the PIAA Duals). To still keep his head after the last couple of weeks that he’s had, it’s just really nice for him. This team owes a lot to him for the fight he gave and I’m happy for him to have individual success to move on.”
Cable had to rally from a quarterfinal loss on to earn a top-four finish at 152. He won two bouts to get into the third-place match, a 2-0 sudden victory win over Clarion’s Cutter Boggess to clinch a berth, before losing for a second time to Ridgway’s Jacob Wickett for third, 2-1, in the ultimate tiebreaker period.
“Like Braden, Jacob does all the right things,” Klepfer said. “He had to grind out some wins. He’s a senior and came up shy for regionals last year and I want to see all of my seniors extend it one more week and with the exception of Cabe, we did.”
Two Parks, senior Cabe and sophomore Elliot, were seeded Nos. 2 and 1 respectively in their brackets and didn’t advance.
Cabe Park, at 132, suffered a shoulder injury at the PIAA Duals and couldn’t get past his semifinal bout against No. 3 seed Nolan Shaffer of Johnsonburg. After beating Clarion’s Colton Zacherl 9-5 in the quarterfinals, Park retired from his bout with Shaffer trailing 3-0 in the first period. He then medical forfeited to Coudersport Dylan Kelly in the consolations.
Park, who started the season working through a knee injury in football, finished his senior year at 13-6.
“That’s a bummer with Cabe,” Klepfer said. “He was a great teammate throughout all of the success we’ve had the past four years and it’s sad to see it end for him.”
Elliot Park was the top seed at 170, but was upset by No. 4 seed Ethan Finch of Sheffield in the semifinals, getting taken down in the 60-second takedown period in a 5-3 loss. Finch went on to win the title, beating No. 2 seed Tyler Watts of Johnsonburg 8-5 in the finals and earning the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler Award.
Park was then pinned in the first period by No. 6 seed Andrew Hickman of Brockway in the bout for a regional berth, his season finishing up at 21-12.
“He’s a real smart kid and it’s a shame it didn’t work out for him because a couple coaches were talking, there were less than 10 kids in this gym who put more work in than he did over the past year,” Klepfer said. “It’s sad when you see that much effort and work into something and come up short of their goals. … It’s not going to keep him down. He’ll get right back to work and prepare for next year and that’s just the way his attitude is and why he’ll be successful.”
Also for the Raiders, who had five wrestlers finish one win shy of a top-four regional berth:
— Freshman Josh Popson was 1-2 at 120, falling one win shy of regionals. His season finished at 10-17.
— Junior Wyatt Kulick went 1-2 at 138, also finishing one win shy of regionals. His season wound up at 18-14.
— Sophomore Cody Hetrick was 1-2 at 145, falling one win shy of regionals as well. He finished up 11-16.
— Sophomore Wyatt Griffin finished 2-2 at 160, losing the bout for a regional berth. He finished the year with a 16-15 record.
— Sophomore Nathan Taylor was 1-2 at 195, also dropping the bout for regionals. His season wrapped up at 18-12.
“A lot of kids put pressure on themselves and you can’t relax and we relaxed in several situations and a couple of the big ones we lost,” Klepfer said. “We got in positions we weren’t comfortable in and it didn’t work out for a couple kids. Most were young, so they can grow from it.”
