BROOKVILLE — Putting together two of its best efforts of the season on back-to-back nights, the Brookville Raiders basketball team looked to continue its momentum going into Wednesday night’s home game with Sheffield.
The Raiders beat the Bison, 53-48, last Friday one day after a 65-48 road win at Punxsutawney. They took a three-game winning streak and 6-4 record into the Sheffield game.
While the Wolverines are winless, things won’t get easier down the road for the Raiders who host Bradford Friday and DuBois next Monday before a trip to Johnsonburg Jan. 17.
“Those were two solid wins,” Raiders coach Dalton Park said after the Clearfield win. “We looked very sharp and I’m seeing improvement and more good things building and building and hopefully we continue to get more healthy and improve on some things.”
The Raiders shot it well both times, 50 percent (21-for-42) against the Bison after converting on 62 percent (28-for-45).
Against Clearfield, the Raiders used an 11-0 run in the second half to grind out a non-league win.
The Raiders got 15 big points off the bench from sophomore guard Robert Keth and 11 points from Trenton Gilhousen, who scored seven points during the run that gave the Raiders a 45-35 lead with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter.
But Clearfield did rally with its own 11-2 run of its own and got within 47-46 with 2:35 remaining. The Bison comeback stalled from there with four turnovers the rest of the way. The Raiders misfired on two front-end one-and-ones, but finally sealed the win with two Keth free throws with 12.9 seconds remaining.
“We played very hard,” Park said. “It’s the best, solid game we’ve played all year as far as together and running up and down the floor. I thought they looked very good playing well together and I have confidence in like nine guys from the bench and that’s very important and the nine guys all have confidence in each other.”
Aaron Park scored nine points and Logan Byerly finished with eight points and five rebounds, but Keth was the big key, hitting a 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer to tie it at 17-17. Then he hit a buzzer-beating two-pointer at the end of the third quarter during the 11-0 run to put the Raiders up 38-35.
Keth was 5-for-7 from the field, 3-for-5 from the 3-point line and added the two clinching free throws at the end of the game. He also had four rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals.
“He’s been coming on shooting and driving,” Park said. “We’ve been working defense and that’s the one thing that’s been holding him back and he’s committed to that and out there working hard. Those are very valuable minutes and he made some big shots.”
Clearfield (5-4) put three players in double figures with Cade Walker playing a strong double-double game with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Karson Rumsky and Andrew Lopez each scored 12 points while Taye Lynch pulled down 11 rebounds with two points.
Bison head coach Nate Glunt pointed to the late fourth-quarter sequence where they came up empty on a turnover with just over two minutes left trailing by a point. That turnover led to an Aaron Park basket and another Bison turnover had Jace Miner turning it into two more Raiders points to put the Raiders up 51-46 with 1:16 left.
“That was the turning point, down one with the ball and had two turnovers,” Glunt said. “I should’ve called a better play than what I called and something different that we were more comfortable running. Give Brookville credit. What a hard-fought game. The first half was an offensive show and the second half was a defensive show. Both teams are evenly matched. Coach Park does a great job with his kids. They’re talented and do a good job. We just came up a little short.”
“I’m very happy,” said Park. “We didn’t get off to the slow start we’ve been getting off to and that would’ve hurt us against Clearfield. Unfortunately in a game like this, someone had to lose tonight. I thought Clearfield played an awesome game.”
THURSDAY, Jan. 3
Raiders 65,
Punxsutawney 48
At Punxsutawney, the Raiders shot it well at 62 percent, converting on 28 of 45 shots with 16 assists on those field goals.
The Raiders led 29-21 at halftime, but extended their lead in the second half to as many as 20 points in the fourth quarter.
The effort was balanced as six players scored between eight and 13 points. Trenton Gilhousen hit on 6 of 7 shots from the floor and scored 13 points. Aaron Park and Logan Byerly each scored 10 points while Jace Miner, Robert Keth and Jack Krug each finished with eight points.
Byerly had seven rebounds, Keth collected six, and Aaron Park, David Cable and Jace Miner each had three assists.
Ethan Blose and Carter Newcome scored 19 and 10 points respectively for the Chucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.