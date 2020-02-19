BROOKVILLE — Finishing a brutal stretch of four games in five days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team passed the test with flying colors.
Last Saturday afternoon in a District 9 League makeup game at home against Bradford to finish the regular season, the Raiders rode a second-half surge to beat the Owls, 52-43.
That’s a 15-7 overall finish for the Raiders, who finished 7-3 and in third place in the D9 League.
While the Raiders were coming off Friday night’s impressive 52-30 win at home against DuBois, the Owls traveled south after beating Punxsutawney 67-60 in triple-overtime also on Friday. And out of the gate Saturday, it was the Owls who looked fresher.
Up 15-12 after the first quarter, the Owls (12-10) grabbed a nine-point lead on two Tyler Gigliotti free throws with 1:06 left in the half. But beating the buzzer, Aaron Park drilled home a 50-foot shot to cut the Owls’ lead to 26-20 at halftime.
From there, the Raiders outscored the Owls, 32-17, in the second half. Jace Miner’s layup beat the third-quarter buzzer to cut the Owls’ lead to 32-30.
Two Gigliotti free throws started the fourth-quarter scoring before the Raiders’ went on a 11-3 run to take the lead for good. Aaron Park’s basket and Miner’s three-point play put the Raiders up 42-37 at the 3:10 mark.
Sealing the win at the foul line, the Raiders went 10-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter and converted on 17 of 22 overall.
Miner led all scorers with 22 points with five rebounds and two steals. Robert Keth finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Park had nine points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Steven Knowlton led the Owls with 21 points while Gigliotti finished with 16 points.
Neither team shot it well, the Owls going 14-for-38 (37 percent) while the Raiders were slightly worse at 16-for-45 (36 percent). But the Raiders held a big edge in rebounding, 41-16, allowing for a huge 16-3 advantage on second-chance points.
Bradford faces Clearfield in the D9 Class 4A final on Feb. 27.
The Raiders’ JV team wrapped up a strong 17-2 season with a 57-54 win over the Owls. Griffin Ruhlman poured in 20 points while Hunter Geer and Danny Lauer scored 13 and nine points respectively.
In last week’s other games:
FRIDAY, Feb. 14
Brookville 52,
DuBois 30
Playing the spoiler’s role to perfection, the Raiders ended any chance DuBois had at sharing the D9 League title with Elk County Catholic.
And in a rather convincing fashion in front of a noisy home gymnasium.
Taking the lead for good less than two minutes into the game, the Raiders ran away with a 22-point win and denied would could’ve been for the Beavers. DuBois had to beat Brookville and then Punxsutawney Monday to secure a tie with the Crusaders.
But that didn’t happen as the Raiders limited the Beavers to a season-low point total on 32 percent shooting (12-for-37) and forced 16-7 turnovers, converting those numbers into a massive 24-3 edge in points off turnovers.
The Raiders also outscored the Beavers (19-3 after a win Monday over Punxsutawney) in the paint, 42-14, impressive considering Beavers’ 6-foot-8 big man Chase Husted came in averaging over 16 points per game.
The Crusaders, who finished 9-1 in league play after splitting with the Beavers, claimed their eighth straight outright or shared D9 League title. The last team not named ECC to win a league crown? The Beavers back in 2011-12.
“I wouldn’t want anyone to give me a win,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “I want to earn it, and I know (DuBois) coach (Dave) Bennett would agree. He’s done a great job at turning that program around. And I’ll tell you, where they were at in the summer and where they are now is even a great upside. He’s doing a great job with that program. And they can only do better. I feel bad. They had a chance to share the title with Elk, but I’d want to earn it too (if we were in same situation), and I think Dave understands that.”
“The first thing you have to do is give credit to them,” Bennett said. “They were physical. They played harder than us. They were hungry. They attacked. They got to the rim. They played a great game. So first off, hats off to them. They were outstanding tonight I think they could have beaten anybody tonight.”
The 30 points scored for the Beavers was the lowest since a 29-27 loss to Elk County Catholic back in December of 2012.
Most important for the Raiders (14-7, 6-3) and their coach, it was their best game of the year in their third game in four days with yet a fourth game of the week scheduled at home Saturday afternoon in a makeup game with Bradford.
“I didn’t see a weakness,” Park said. “I think everyone played a part in what they did and then some. That’s what I’ve been looking for. I knew it was there, and Aaron (Park) is still sick, but we’re healthy and that’s a big thing.
“When everything’s firing like that, the sky is the limit for us. If we can find a way to capture that energy and embrace it and want to know that feeling and find it again, that’s the key.”
Jace Miner cut and drove his way to a game-high 19 points and five steals while Jack Krug made 7 of 8 shots from the field and scored 14 points. Robert Keth scored eight points, including an acrobatic three-point play in the third quarter where he threw up a shot after contact and drained the free throw to give the Raiders a 13-point lead that turned to 39-24 going into the fourth quarter after a Krug basket.
But it was a lot about defense for the Raiders, who bottled up Husted all night. Collecting a game-high 10 rebounds, Husted finished with five points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field and a 1-of-5 night from the line.
Lennon Lindholm scored nine points on three second-half 3-pointers. Chooch Husted scored eight points and Nick Felix hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter, but went scoreless the rest of the night.
The Raiders approached defending Husted similar from past matchups and the Beavers didn’t execute a counter to the swarming double- and even triple-teaming possessions.
“Sometimes, we did triple-team and sometimes it wasn’t supposed to be that way but it worked out,” Park said. “And I would rather have that than no one getting there. And you know what? It worked out because we were we were helping from weak side and ball side.”
The Raiders took the lead for good at 5-3 on Miner’s good-and-one at the 6:05 mark of the first. They led 15-12 after the first quarter, extended it to 25-16 by halftime and then to 15 at 39-24 by the end of the third quarter.
An 11-0 run to start the fourth sealed the win for the Raiders. Miner’s steal and dunk put the Raiders up 46-24 and then his basket to make it 50-24 at the 2:28 mark was the biggest lead of the game.
“I thought early, we didn’t match their energy,” Bennett said. “I thought they got physical and I thought they had more energy. We’ve been scoring the ball well lately and when we didn’t get some easy shots, I thought we probably went one-on-one too much. We probably got a little bit out of character when we didn’t get anything easier, where at that time, what we have to learn from that is we have to work harder to get what we want and be more patient to get what we want.
“But I think when things weren’t coming easy to us, we started to play a game that’s not ours, and that’s not that’s not to take anything away from Brookville. It’s more to say they would not let us get anything easy, and they were the tougher team tonight and we have to pick it up from there.”
The Raiders lost the JV game, 31-29, as Griffin Ruhlman scored 13 points and Ian Pete added seven points.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12
Brookville 65,
Redbank Valley 37
At New Bethlehem, the Raiders routed the Bulldogs one day after beating Johnsonburg at home.
The game was moved up to an hour to beat the winter weather than was forecasted to go through the area later in the evening.
the Raiders, like their win against Johnsonburg the day before, led from start to finish, 21-15 by the end of the first quarter and 39-22 by halftime.
Their largest lead was the final score as the Raiders limited the Bulldogs to just two points in the fourth quarter — an 8-2 margin over the quarter — and the final 9:20 of the game overall.
Offensively, the Raiders shot it well at 49 percent (26-for-53) with Park more pleased with his team’s performance against the Bulldogs’ zone defense than Johnsonburg’s vaunted 2-3 extended zone on Tuesday.
“We played better against it, so that’s a good thing,” he said. “We’re going to see a little more zone and we can beat zones, we just don’t see them much. It’s nice to see them, so it’s only making us better. I thought we handled it well. We did run a couple different offenses tonight against them and things kind of worked the way we want it.”
Jace Miner led the Raiders with 19 points, sinking 7 of 9 free throws, with seven rebounds and three steals. Logan Byerly went 6-for-9 from the field and scored 14 points with nine rebounds. Griffin Ruhlman came off the bench to score eight points.
Jack Krug, while scoring only five points, finished with a stat-stuffing line that included six rebounds, seven assists and four steals.
The Raiders outrebounded the Bulldogs (5-17), 43-22, and limited them to just 24 percent (11-for-46) shooting from the field.
The Bulldogs’ high-scoring sophomore Bryson Bain scored 20 points on 5-of-19 shooting with a 8-of-9 night from the foul line. He added 10 rebounds for his double-double. Owen Magagnotti sank three 3-pointers for nine points.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 53-21. Hunter Geer and Ian Pete scored 16 and 10 points respectively.