BROOKVILLE — Finishing a stretch with four games in seven days, the Brookville Raiders basketball team improved to 10-1 with a 71-45 rout of visiting Sheffield Monday night.
The Raiders won their third straight game since last Tuesday’s first loss of the season at state-ranked Tyrone, taking a tough 54-52 win at Clearfield last Thursday and a 56-43 win at home on Senior Night Saturday.
Thursday, the Raiders host Bellefonte before Friday’s trip to Brockway. Next Monday and Tuesday, the Raiders host Karns City and travel to West Branch.
Against Sheffield, the Raiders busted out to a 27-4 lead that lasted nearly halfway through the second quarter.
The Raiders enacted the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock late in the third quarter at 56-26.
Four Raiders starters reached double figures in scoring as Robert Keth made all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Griffin Ruhlman had 12 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Hunter Geer and Jace Miner each scored 10 points.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park was looking for a strong effort, especially defensively. He got some, but the Raiders put the Wolverines on the line 24 times as they converted on 18 free throws.
Sheffield missed its first 10 shots to start the game and committed eight turnovers, but the Raiders put them on the line for nearly half their points.
“Once we got up to the big lead, we went into coast mode,” said Park. “We started playing with our hands instead of our feet on defense, but I get it. We got up early. It happens. I’ve done it myself. Bellefonte is a good team we play Thursday. They beat us last year and we owe them one.”
Tyler Hepinger led Sheffield (5-3) with 15 points.
The Raiders outrebounded the Wolverines, 33-13, and shot just over 60 percent from the floor (29-for-48). Sheffield was just 12-for-35 shooting (34 percent).
The Raiders led 18-3 after the first quarter before extending to the 27-4 lead with Keth’s basket at the 4:59 mark of the second. The Raiders led 40-19 at halftime with Sheffield just 2-for-15 from the field and 15 points from the foul line.
Brookville hiked its lead to 56-36 and the 30-point running clock on Keth’s final 3-pointer with 1:39 left in the third. The teams played even in the quick-moving fourth at 13-13.
In other games:
SATURDAY, Feb. 6
Brookville 56,
Cambridge Springs 43
At home on Senior Night when the Raiders honored Robert Keth and Jace Miner prior to the game, the Raiders grinded out a 13-point win against the District 10 Blue Devils.
The Raiders forced 23 turnovers and led for good after a Keth 3-pointer put them up 3-2 in the opening moments of the game.
The Raiders led by as many as 14 points late in the game, but had to grind through some shooting woes as they shot 42 percent (22-for-52) from the floor as a pair of 6-foot-2 defenders, Trent Wheeler and Jaden Shinsky were lurking in the paint for the Blue Devils.
“We won by 13 but at times it felt like 18 to 20 points,” Raiders coach Dalton Park said. “We missed a lot of layups in the second half and it made it feel like it was a larger spread but wasn’t. I felt our defense was there. They’re a pretty tall team and the defense stepped up and set the tone for the offense.
“We were off offensively from where we were, but we just played three tough teams and the speed of the game was faster than what we were used to before that, so maybe that’s a good thing.”
Miner led the Raiders with 21 points and Hunter Geer finished with 11 while Keth and Griffin Ruhlman each scored eight points. Ruhlman had a team-high seven rebounds.
Cambridge Springs’ Wheeler finished with 15 points while Nathan Held scored 12. Shinksy fouled out in the fourth quarter with eight points and 11 rebounds.
THURSDAY, Feb. 4
Brookville 54,
Clearfield 52
At Hyde, Griffin Ruhlman’s layup with just under 10 seconds left in regulation lifted the Brookville Raiders to a hard-fought win.
The Raiders, who started the game trailing 7-0, led the Bisons 42-36 going into the fourth quarter, but the final minutes were a back-and-forth affair as teams traded leads and/or buckets from a Brookville 46-44 lead right until the end.
Ruhlman, who scored a career-high 22 points including 10 in the first quarter, tied it off a Miner assist at 52-52 with just over a minute to go. Miner’s steal with 28 seconds on the clock set up the final sequence. Miner drove to the paint, was greeted by three Bisons defenders, and passed to a wide-open Ruhlman cutting on the baseline for a reverse layup.
With time winding down, the Bisons were able to take a shot at a game-winner, but Cole Miller’s 3-point attempt from 25 feet was an air-ball.
Robert Keth and Miner had 12 and 11 points respectively for the Raiders while Karson Rumsky and Cole Miller scored 20 and 19 points apiece to lead Clearfield.
Miner added nine rebounds, five steals, four assists and four blocked shots. Keth finished with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.