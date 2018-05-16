BROOKVILLE — How and when the Brookville Raiders baseball team finishes the season depends on:
1. Weather, 2. Performance.
But not necessarily in that order. At 7-8, the Raiders were rained out of Tuesday’s game at home against Clarion. That won’t be made up. They were scheduled to host DuBois Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by a home date with DuBois Central Catholic Thursday at 4:15 p.m.
Weather-permitting, of course.
From there, it is off to the playoffs for head coach Bruce Ferry’s Raiders, who will defend their District 9 Class 2A title. It should be an interesting bracket and challenge for any team in the class, and seeding could change quite a bit over the final days of the regular season.
Pairings will be announced most likely by Friday and the quarterfinals of what will be a seven- or eight-team bracket will be on Tuesday at sites to be determined.
The semifinals are next Thursday with the championship game set for Showers Field in DuBois on May 30.
In other Raiders’ games:
MONDAY, May 14
Brookville 2, Brockway 1
In nine innings three days after their game in Brookville, the Raiders squeaked out a second hard-fought win over the Rovers.
The Raiders took advantage of two unearned runs and strong pitching from Aaron Park and Seth Dunkle to grind out a 2-1 win in nine innings.
Brady Caylor scored the game-winner in the top of ninth inning on an infield throwing error and Dunkle completed 1 2/3 innings of scoreless and hitless relief to pick up his second win over the Rovers.
Raiders starter Aaron Park threw a strong 7 1/3 innings, striking out 13 and walking one while yielding four hits. His complete-game shutout bid was foiled by the Rovers in the bottom of the seventh inning when Angelo Inzana singled in Tino Inzana with one out.
“We wanted to have (Aaron) pitch this week once and ideally it would’ve been Tuesday or Wednesday but the forecast wasn’t the greatest, but he said he felt great and we were good with that,” Raiders head coach Bruce Ferry said.
Park hit his 100-pitch limit with one out in the eighth inning after a strikeout before Dunkle replaced him. Dunkle walked Ben Glasl, but picked him off first base in the eighth.
The Raiders scored their first unearned run in the first inning when Caylor reached on a two-base infield miscue, went to third on a Dunkle groundout and scored on Park’s single. The Raiders had their chances to score more the rest of the way, but stranded 15 runners.
“It looked like we were a hit away from jumping out to a big lead and it didn’t happen,” Ferry said. “We really didn’t square anything up. It’s kind of frustrating. You feel you’re a bloop or infield error away from something bad happen. We let a good team hang around, but we wiggled out of it and found a way to score.”
Tanner Labenne singled twice while Dunkle, Cole Labenne and Tyler Park each also had hits.
FRIDAY, May 11
Brookville 6, Brockway 5
At McKinley Field,the Raiders trailed the Rovers 5-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. Rovers senior right-hander Cam Baker had the Raiders off-balance, scattering six hits with seven popouts and no groundball outs.
Along with that, the Raiders ran into two outs on the bases — two caught stealing attempts — and a third appeared the squelch any type of rally in the sixth.
But the Raiders endured the miscues as Baker ran out of pitches after walking Trenton Gilhousen and hitting Tyler Park for the second time in the game on his 100th pitch.
The Rovers then scrambled with their bullpen as Angelo Inzana walked Chase Palmer to load the bases. Brockway head coach lifted Inzana for Marcus Copelli, who got leadoff hitter Brady Caylor to lift a fly ball to medium right field where Zane Puhala threw out Gilhousen at the plate for a huge double play.
However, the Raiders continued to rally. Seth Dunkle doubled in a run. Copelli balked in Tyler Park. Then Copelli hit Aaron Park to put two runners on for Tanner Labenne, who lined a shot into right-center for looked to be a bases-clearing double. However, Copelli balked on the play, killing Labenne’s result — high school rules say that balks result in an automatic dead ball. That’s not the case in Major League or even American Legion rules — and Park and Dunkle were pushed up to second and third.
No matter. Labenne lined another pitch into right-center, not as far, but enough to drive in what would be the winning runs.
“The most impressive thing to me was the fact they hung in there and when things went bad earlier in the year, like Redbank Valley and some other ones, little things became big things and we couldn’t come back from it,” Ferry said. “We didn’t let those things happen today. They hung in there and gave themselves a chance to win. It was pretty exciting.”
Dunkle retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced — 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief with two walks and two strikeouts — after relieving Raiders starter Dane Lyle with one out in the Rovers’ four-run fourth inning to get the win.
“It was at a point of the game where I really thought we were going to get an opportunity off (Baker),” Ferry said. “We were getting some good swings against him the second time through. He or Brady were available and we decided to go with Seth and we thought he could shut it down and give us a chance to win and that’s what he did.”
Meanwhile, the Rovers fell to 6-8 going into Saturday’s home game with Smethport, weather-permitting. It would’ve been their fifth game of the week, putting an obvious strain on their pitching staff.
Baker deserved a better fate, but the Rovers managed just three hits, two of them coming in the fourth which also had four walks from Lyle and Dunkle. Matt Holt had the only run-scoring hit in the inning.
The Rovers scored one of their runs in the fourth when catcher Tyler Park was called for a rare obstruction of the plate call when getting a throw from third baseman Chase Palmer to throw out Tino Inzana on a tag play on a grounder hit by Zane Puhala.
Matthew Clark hit a sacrifice fly to push home Baker in the first inning after he led the game off with a single and two stolen bases. On the mound, Baker wound up scattering six hits, walking five and striking out three.
THURSDAY, May 10
Brookville 12, Oil City 0
At Oil City, Aaron Park threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks as the Brookville Raiders baseball team scored in all but one inning in a 12-0 five-inning win.
The Raiders led 5-0 before scoring six runs in the fourth inning to put the game away. Park also led the Raiders at the plate with a double, triple and two runs batted in. Dane Lyle and Chase Palmer each had two hits while Seth Dunkle singled and scored three runs.
Lyle singled in two runs in the Raiders’ big fourth while Tyler Park and Palmer singled in runs as well. Aaron Park doubled and scored on Shaun Reynolds’ single in the sixth.
WEDNESDAY, May 9
Punxsutawney 4,
Brookville 3
At Kuntz Field in extra innings, Logan Johnston’s double under the glove of a diving centerfielder Cole Labenne with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning drove home two runs to give the Punxsutawney Chucks a walk-off win.
On the annual Chucks’ briskly-played Senior Night game against the Raiders, it was the hosts who rallied for the win after the Raiders tied it in the sixth at 2-2. Brookville scored on a bases-loaded walk in the top of the eighth only to see the Chucks scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Tyler Richardson reached on a two-base throwing error on a grounder to Aaron Park at third. After Seth Dunkle got a flyout for the first out, Park entered on the mound and Isaac Stouffer reached on an infield single.
With runners on first and third, Johnston lined a pitch into shallow center just out of the reach of Labenne and the ball bounced far enough away to allow Richardson and Stouffer to score.
Tanner Labenne tied the game with a two-out, two-run double off Johnston in the top of the sixth. Johnston got the no-decision, allowing just three hits in six innings.
Richardson gave up three straight singles to Brady Caylor, Seth Dunkle and Aaron Park to start the eighth and after getting Tanner Labenne to pop out, he walked Dane Lyle to force in a run. Still with one out, the Raiders missed on a chance for more when Cole Labenne lined into an inning-ending double play.
Tyler Park got a no-decision in a strong start for the Raiders. He went five innings and allowed just four hits while walking two and striking out two. Dunkle replaced Park with a runner on base and no outs in the sixth and got out of the inning on a double play started by Park, who had moved to second base.
The Chucks got a big break in the fifth when Addison Neal walked to lead off the inning and moved to second on Andrew Britton’s bunt. Neal tried to race to third on the play, but was initially called out after being tagged by Tyler Park covering. However, the call was reversed and Neal scored right after that on Alec Greenblatt’s single.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.