BROOKVILLE — What started as a three-game week turned into a two-game setup thanks to two straight days of postponed games against Elk County Catholic.
Monday’s trip to St. Marys’ Berwind Park was postponed to Tuesday with the Crusaders not able to use their field on that day. But McKinley Field hadn’t rebounded enough from a wet Monday and the game again was rescheduled.
Now, it’s the DuBois Beavers coming to town Wednesday before the 3-3 Raiders visit Clarion-Limestone Friday.
Saturday, the Raiders will host a junior varsity tournament. They’ll face Brockway at McKinley Field while Clarion-Limestone meets Redbank Valley at the high school field, both starting at 10 a.m. The winners and losers meet at noon, at McKinley and the high school field respectively.
Monday, the Raiders travel to Redbank Valley before making up the ECC game at home Tuesday. Next Wednesday, they host Clearfield.
In other games:
SATURDAY, April 10
Elizabeth-Fwd. 13,
Raiders 8
At DuBois’ Showers Field, in a Saturday afternoon neutral site matchup with Elizabeth Forward, the Raiders fell to the Warriors from Allegheny County in the WPIAL.
Finishing up a four-game week while falling to 3-3, the Raiders trailed 8-4 after two innings then 11-6 after four as the Warriors added a couple of unearned runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away for the win.
The Raiders managed 12 hits overall as Jace Miner, Chase Palmer, Bryce Rafferty and Hunter Roney each had two hits. Miner tripled and doubled while Palmer and Roney doubled.
Roney, Bryce Weaver and Hunter Geer pitched with Roney getting the loss. Geer threw the final three innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs.
THURSDAY, April 8
Raiders 10,
Punxsutawney 9
Trailing 7-3 going into the bottom of the sixth and 9-6 in their final at-bat in the seventh, the Raiders scored seven runs in their final two trips to the plate including four runs with one out in the seventh to pull out an unlikely 10-9 win over the visiting Punxsutawney Chucks at McKinley Field.
Sophomore Carson Weaver delivered the game-winning hit. His single up the middle with the bases loaded and one out drove home Hunter Geer to tie the game, but when the ball glanced off Chucks centerfielder Zeke Bennett, Hunter Roney galloped home from second to win it.
“I went out there focusing on a fastball and wanted to strike early and I got it,” said Weaver. “It was a little low and I drove it to center.”
It was the fifth hit of the inning for the Raiders, who had six through the first six innings against Chucks pitchers Isaac London and Carter Savage. In Wednesday’s loss at St. Marys, the Raiders managed just six hits overall.
For Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, it was a nerve-wracking present on what was his 26th birthday. He was roughed up by his players with cupcakes to the face after the win.
“It’s cool and all fun and I appreciate it too,” Bonfardine smiled about coming up short on the cupcake war. “That was a heck of a game, the story of our season so far, roller-coaster games. There were a lot of ups and downs, some errors we’d like to get back and have another go at. We just had a lot of players who were mixed in to different positions they haven’t practiced much at so that’s partly on the coaching staff.”
But that’s where they were going into the seventh against Chucks reliever Peyton Hetrick trailing by three runs. Jace Miner, Chase Palmer and Geer all singled to start the inning, Geer’s single driving in Miner. Then Roney singled to right on a hit-and-run play, pushing Geer to third.
The Chucks (1-2) walked Bryce Rafferty intentionally to load the bases and Hetrick struck out Jamison Rhoades for the first out before Weaver delivered the final hit of the night.
“(London and Savage) were mixing speeds, keeping us on our toes and being able to get fooled and we were stuck with having to push the ball to the other side of the field and we were able to fight it off to get another pitch,” Bonfardine said. “It was a job well done by us to get those long counts and rack up the pitch count and be able to get the ball through the infield and into the outfield.”
The Chucks scored twice in the third inning off Raiders starter Jace Miner, one of them unearned. Miner threw 56 pitches in his three innings of work — six strikeouts two walks and one hit allowed — and left with a 3-2 lead after the Raiders put up three in the bottom of the third of the Chucks’ London.
Miner doubled Owen Caylor, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning, to third with one out and Palmer singled both of them in. Palmer stole second and went to third on a groundout before Roney singled him in with two outs.
While the Raiders went scoreless until the sixth, the Chucks re-took the lead and built on it. They scored twice off reliever Bay Harper in the fourth. Palmer relieved Harper and threw a scoreless fifth before Rhoades took over in the sixth.
The Chucks touched up Rhoades for five runs in the sixth and the seventh, the two runs in th top of the seventh putting it at 9-6 after the Raiders scored three in the bottom of the sixth to get within a run. Carter Savage doubled with one out and Zach Dinger singled in Savage’s pinch-runner Graham Lott and then scored from third a few batters later on a Rhoades balk.
In the sixth, the Chucks got RBI singles from Hetrick and pinch-hitter Jake Henretta.
The Raiders’ three-run sixth saw Rhoades’ singling in Roney with one out, then a costly throwing error on a ground ball to third allowed Rafferty and Rhoades to score when the ball got away just far enough from first baseman Kameron Falgout.
WEDNES., April 7
St. Marys 3,
Raiders 1
At St. Marys’ Berwind Park, Connor Bressler and Alex Vollmer combined on a six-hitter while Garrett Bauer drove in all three runs as St. Marys beat the visiting Raiders last week.
Bauer singled in two runs with two outs to give the Dutch the lead in the third inning and his two-out single drove in the Dutch’s third run in the fifth.
Bressler pitched into the seventh inning before running out of pitches with two outs. He wound up striking out seven and walking one before being relieved by Vollmer.
The Raiders rallied in their final at-bat. With two outs after Owen Caylor’s leadoff single, Carter Kessler reached on an infield error before Jace Miner singled in pinch-runner Dylan Tollini with Kessler advancing to third.
With Chase Palmer at the plate, Kessler tried to score on a wild pitch but was out on the attempt, ending the game.
Hunter Geer, who doubled and singled at the plate, threw the first five innings for the Raiders and took the loss, giving up seven hits while striking out five and walking none. The first two Dutch runs were unearned, scoring after two Raiders errors to start the third.