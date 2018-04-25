HERMITAGE — The Brookville Raiders track and field team won four events and racked up 120.5 team points to win the 21-team 19th City of Hermitage Invitational hosted by Hickory High School, 18 points ahead of Grove City.
Ian Thrush and Bryan Dworek had a hand in three of the four wins as they finished 1-2 in the 200 dash with Thrush crossing the line in 22.66 seconds. Dworek broke the meet record in the long jump, going 21 feet, 10 inches, and Thrush and Dworek also finished 2-3 in the 100 dash.
Thrush, Dworek, Jack Krug and John Frank combined to win the 4x100 relay with another sub-44-second time at 43.81.
Also winning for the Raiders was Dillon Olson in the 300 hurdles (40.46). Olson also combined with Thrush, Kyle MacBeth and Addison Singleton to finish third in the 4x400 relay.
Cameron Hooven and Olson finished 3-4 in the 110 hurdles. De-Angelo Coffey and Hooven were third and fifth behind Dworek in the long jump, with Coffey getting over 21 feet at 21-3. Coffey finished second in the triple jump at 42 feet, 11 inches, just four inches behind Keystone’s Brady Coleman’s winning jump while Hooven tied for eighth. Hooven and Coffey were also third in the fifth in the high jump.
Ethan Brentham turned in career-best times finishing third in the 1,600 (4:37.5) and fourth in 3,200 (10:11.9).
Griffen Wolfe finished fifth in the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches) and Singleton scored with an eighth in the 110 hurdles (16.11).
The Lady Raiders tied for seventh in the team standings with Corry, turning in sixth top-eight scoring finishes.
Dani MacBeth had a hand in three finishes, finishing third in the 300 hurdles, sixth in the long jump and combining with Brooke Quairiere, and Madison Johnson and Rilee Stancliffe to place third in the 4x100 relay.
Madison Johnson finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 1 1/2 inches, just 1 1/2 inches shy of the winning jump by Slippery Rock’s Emma McDermott. Quairiere was fourth in the 100 hurdles.
The 4x400 relay of MacBeth, Madison Johnson, Emma Fiscus and Stancliffe was fifth in 4:26.86.
Mattisen Drake was one of three pole vaulters to clear 10 feet, but wound up second with the fewest misses tiebreaker. Moniteau’s Kendall Grossman was first while Oil City’s Summer Stevenson finished third.
Other high finishes for the Raiders:
— Jack Krug 13th in 100 dash (11.94).
— Kyle MacBeth 14th in 400 dash (56.41).
— Bryce Baughman 20th in 1,600 run (5:07.94), 15th in 3,200 (11:14.8).
— Addison Singleton 18th in 300 hurdles (45.36).
— Wyatt Kulik and Tim Park were 10th and 16th in the pole vault.
— Bryce Hooven 17th in discus (111 feet, 5 inches).
— Tucker Wolfe and MacBeth finished 10th and 12th in the javelin (138 feet, 10 inches and 135 feet, 9 1/2 inches).
Other high finishes for the Lady Raiders:
— Madison Johnson ninth in the 100 dash (13.5).
— Emma Fiscus 13th in 800 run (2:44.19) and Faith Park 20th (2:53.57).
— Fiscus 14th in 1,600 run (6:12.79).
— Jennifer Kidder 15th in 3,200 run (14:10.77).
— Maggie Mackins tied for 16th in high jump (4 feet, 5 inches).
— Brooke Quairiere tied for ninth in the triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches).
— Sydney Miller 15th in javelin (97 feet, 4 1/2 inches).
