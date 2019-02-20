BROCKWAY — Winning its 10th straight team title, the Brookville Raiders junior high wrestlers captured another crown at the annual District 9 Invitational last Saturday.
The Raiders won three individual titles, put four other in the finals and had 10 of their 16 wrestlers wind up with top-three finishes. It’s their 11th title in 12 years and 14th championship since 1997.
While the junior high season is over, the schedule transitions into the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling program which holds its Area 5 junior high tournament that runs concurrently with the youth divisions this Sunday at Clearfield Area High School.
Wrestlers will try to qualify for the PAJW state tournament March 2-3 in Johnstown. The youth state championships are March 16-17 at the Peterson Events Center in Pittsburgh.
At Brockway with 181.5 points, the Raiders won the 10-team, 97-wrestler event that included Class 2A schools from District 9. Kane (134.5) finished a distant second while Curwensville (126), Brockway (116.5) and Redbank Valley (110.5) making up the rest of the top five.
Brayden Kunselman, Ganen Cyphert and Bryce Rafferty won titles at 110, 185 and 210 pounds. In the finals, Kunselman pinned Port Allegany’s Dayton Sherwood in 54 seconds. Cyphert pinned Redbank Valley’s Cole McHenry in 2:57 and Rafferty pinned Redbank Valley’s Carson Rupp in 1:23. Kunselman finished 2-0 for the day while Cyphert and Rafferty each went 3-0.
Brecken Cieleski (2-1), Antonio Thornton (1-1), Carson Weaver (1-1) and Jackson Zimmerman (1-1) made the finals and finished second at 95, 100, 122 and 155 pounds.
Jared Popson (10-1 at 75), Burke Fleming (2-1 at 105), Logan Oakes (1-1 at 115) and Porter Kahle (2-1 at 250) finished third.
Also wrestling were Jake Popson (0-2 at 90), Coyha Brown (1-2 at 130), Devon Kuntz (0-2 at 138), Caden Marshall (0-2 at 145) and Cam Moore (0-2 at 165).
Last Thursday, the Raiders wrapped up a 14-2 dual meet schedule with a 28-9 win at Warren.
Seven bouts were contested that applied to the team score. The Raiders got wins from Fleming (pin), Brown (major), Marshall (pin), Danny Drake (pin) and Kahle (pin).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.