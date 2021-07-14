BROOKVILLE — Sixty golfers making up 30 twosomes in three flights of competition made up this year’s Member-Member Club Championship at Pinecrest Country Club last weekend and the torrential rain that came through the area in the afternoon wound up creating a co-championship finish.
The first flight had the teams of Ben Carrico and Chris Taylor, and Michael Fritz and Matt Mohney tied with a two-round score of 136 in the best ball format. Fritz and Mohney shot a 65 Saturday followed by a 71 on Sunday, giving Carrico and Taylor daylight for a comeback. They carded a pair of 68s to force a playoff.
Rain started to fall on the course the final two holes of regulation for the two teams, then got harder as the playoff began on No. 10. Both teams birdied 10 and parred 18 and then back to 10 where two more birdies were scored before play was suspended and a co-title was decided.
Two shots back in third place was the duo of Tom McClaine and Matt Wieszczyk with a 138. In fourth with 141s were two teams — Jake Bowser and Johnathan McLaughlin, and Mark Powell and Dave Osborne.
In the second flight, David Sayers and Paul Pysh carded a two-round 148 to win by two strokes over Cole Cook and Dan Greeley. Nate Simpson and Rick Tote were third with a 151.
Winning third-flight honors with a 161 was Terry Gray and Dan Winklman, one shot ahead of Eric Coder and Larry Weary. Finishing third with a 163 was Craig Coon and David Taylor.
Complete results below, including first- and second-round scoring:
FIRST FLIGHT
Ben Carrico and Chris Taylor, 68-68-136; Michael Fritz and Matt Mohney, 65-71-136; Matt Wieszczyk and Tom McClaine 71-67-138; Jake Bowser and Johnathan McLaughlin, 71-70-141; Dave Osborne and Mark Powell, 71-70-141; Gregg Rafferty and Tyler Ion, 70-72-142; Kyle Cappetta and Kevin Hoffman, 72-72-144; Ray Carlson and Chris Kiehl, 71-73-144; Matt Melillo and Mike Gray, 73-74-147; Tim Kammerdeiner and Brian Dougherty, 76-73-149.
SECOND FLIGHT
David Sayers and Paul Pysh, 73-75-148; Cole Cook and Dan Greeley, 79-71-150; Nate Simpson and Rick Tote, 77-74-151; Larry Smith and Jeff Hepler, 77-76-153; Dan Olson and Bill Barrett, 81-73-154; Kevin Doverspike Sr. and D.J. Sayers, 76-79-155; Denny Ames and Barry Reinard, 77-78-155; Zach Hepler and Wade Northey, 79-78-157; Rich Herman and Tom Ray, 79-82-161; Greg Truitt and Dan Conti, 81-82-163.
THIRD FLIGHT
Terry Gray and Dan Winklman, 80-81-161; Eric Coder and Larry Weary, 82-80-162; Craig Coon and David Taylor, 83-80-163; John Pysh and Bob Mackenzie, 86-81-167; Rick Smoose and Jim Carpino, 84-84-168; Alan Reitz and Bill Reitz, 86-84-170; John Alcorn and Bill Gatehouse, 85-87-172; Bill Morrison and Mike Winklman, 86-87-173; Tom Simpson and Max Kutz, 90-93-183; Terry Sadler and Russ Wieszczyk, 99-89-188.