JOHNSTOWN — Many people didn’t give the Clarion-Limestone Lions much of a chance to win their opening PIAA state playoff game against Bishop Carroll last Friday night, but the Lions ended up giving the Huskies all they could handle in rallying from a 14-point deficit only to fall short in a 62-60 loss,
The Huskies led 49-35 after three quarters, but the Lions responded with a 25-13 advantage in the fourth and the Lions had the ball with 7.6 seconds remaining to try and tie or win the game.
However, the Lions were unable to get the ball into the hands of either of their 1,000-point scorers. Deion Deas, who finished with 25 points with 10 in the fourth quarter or Hayden Callen who tallied 17, with nine coming in the fourth.
Senior Kaden Park ended up with the final shot which came up short and the Huskies grabbed the rebound as time expired to seal the win.
“Obviously we wanted to get the ball in the hands of one of two leading scorers,” said C-L head coach Joe Ferguson, whose team finished 21-5. “We had set up a baseline double screen for Deion, but BC did a good job of having their big man stepping out. It just came down to who was open at that point and the shot was well defended.”
Tristan McDannell paced Bishop Carroll with 22 points before fouling out with three minutes to play in the contest. Hamid Rodkey and Scotty Semelsburger each tallied 10 points. Bart Kilraine chipped in with seven.
Callen grabbed seven rebounds for C-L to go along with his 17 points while Curvin Goheen scored eight points.
“I’m extremely proud of all the players and team effort,” said Ferguson. “A number of players stepped up big, especially on defense in that fourth quarter. To even have a chance to win against a really good team says something.”
Most of the first half was tightly played, 12-12 after the first quarter and 31-26 Bishop Carroll after a 9-5 run to end the first half with a 31-26 lead.
“We had a lot of turnovers in the first half and that played a major part of us falling behind,” said Ferguson. “Their constant full court pressure was not expected and I take responsibility for not having us well enough prepared to handle that pressure defense. We did make some adjustments in the second half and it paid dividends in giving us a chance to come back and try and win the game. Their size also gave us trouble on the boards. We went with a smaller and faster lineup at times and that gave us a major disadvantage and we gave up some second chance opportunities on the boards.”
The Huskies went up 49-35 after an 18-9 scoring margin in the third quarter.
An 8-3 spurt by C-L closed the gap to three at 58-55 with 1:20 to play. With the lead still three at 61-58, Nate Dumm made one of two free throws for a 62-58 lead with 34 seconds remaining. Deas made a running layup with 15 seconds to play. The Lions were able to get a steal and a Huskie player knocked the ball out of bounds with 7.6 seconds to play.
Following a Bishop Carroll timeout, Deas triggered the ball inbounds, but was unable to get the ball back as Park shot an off-balance jumper which missed the rim and Bishop Carroll came down with the rebound as time expired.
The game marked the end of the careers of Deion Deas who will further his career at Point Park University in Pittsburgh. Curvin Goheen, Mitch Knepp, Kaden Park, and Pete Rickard.
“It’s always sad to see the seniors play their final game,” said Ferguson. “This was a tight knit group and extremely respectful and hard working. They have set a great foundation for our underclassman group. They worked hard to get themselves into position for the playoffs and did a great job. I couldn’t be happier with our seniors and the entire team.”
Deas finished his career as the team’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,596 points behind only all-time leader R.J. Laugand’s 1,832 points. Hayden Callen, with one year remaining, stands in the No. 7 spot with 1,194 points.