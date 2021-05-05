MORGANTOWN, W.V. — For Grove City College senior and Brookville graduate Seth Ray, considering the circumstances, a third Presidents Athletic Conference MVP award was definitely a big charm.
For the second time at the PAC Outdoors Track and Field Championships held at West Virginia University last weekend, Ray won the Field MVP Award following his successful run in winning the triple jump and high jump titles while finishing third in the javelin, fifth in the pole vault and 15th in the discus.
Ray’s other PAC Field MVP came in the 2020 indoor season, the last one he competed in before COVID-19 took over and wiped out the outdoor season and canceled this past indoor season.
“When I showed up to my first indoor championship as a freshman in 2018, I didn’t realize the MVP award was a thing and what it took to win one, but that became my goal to get one of those some day,” Ray said Monday. “So sitting on three of a possible six that I could’ve won, I’m just ecstatic to be still competing at this level and what I’ve been able to do over the past three to four years.”
Ray wasn’t sure what to expect this spring after not having an indoor season to rev up for outdoors. Plus, in the one indoor meet he attended unattached in Youngstown in January, he injured his left knee, or his plant knee for the high jump.
That dictated a change in focus to field events for the outdoors, shifting away from relays or the 110-meter hurdles.
So with just three outdoor meets under his belt — he ran just the 100 dash at Bethany in late March, four events at the Thiel Invite on April 10 and then the decathlon at Slippery Rock’s Bill Lennox Invite April 15-16 — he headed to the PACs in the five events noted earlier.
Ray won the triple jump with his third and final jump in the prelims at 44 feet, 2 inches, his best-ever jump and he sat out all three finals jumps as teammate Cody Gustafson wound up second at 42 feet, 11 1/4 inches.
“That was a bit of surprise,” Ray said. “I had only practiced it once leading up to the championship. I’ve never really struggled with hitting the board, so it’s just all a mental thing for me and hitting a number. I didn’t do any technical work in terms of phases, just really nailing the mental reps and tried my best to go into it without any pain.”
Ray cleared 6 feet 2 3/4 inches to win his third PAC high jump, second outdoors. Washington & Jefferson freshman and Redbank Valley graduate Declan Fricko was second at just under 6 feet and another D9 native Dalton Anderson of Westminster and a Moniteau graduate was fourth at the same height as Fricko but with more misses.
“There was a lot more pressure in the high jump because I really wanted to win that one and it’s been my baby for three years now,” Ray said. “I was concerned with Declan and Dalton and you never know what’s going to happen.”
Ray felt good, and won.
“The pop was there and the knee didn’t bother me for a single jump,” Ray said. “I didn’t continue higher because I won the meet and qualified for regionals and the (bad) weather was coming.”
Ray also finished third in the javelin behind Anderson and teammate D.J. Mulroy with a career-best toss of 185 feet, 7 inches. That throw actually has him ranked 20th in the nation in NCAA Division III and Anderson is No. 5 with his 200 feet, 4-inch throw from the PACs. Mulroy is 12th.
Ray, who also cleared 9 feet, 2 1/4 inches to finish fifth in the pole vault and threw the discus 96 feet, 11 inches to place 15th at the PACs, has qualified for regionals in the javelin, high jump and triple jump on May 19-20 at St. John Fisher College in New York. His best chance at nationals, of course, would be the javelin.
Ray will graduate in a few weeks with a degree in accounting and math and he’s landed a job already with Armada Solutions in the Fox Chapel area. He’ll be working remotely from home once his collegiate athletics career ends.
THRUSH MEDALS FOR DUKES — Another former Brookville Raiders standout Ian Thrush continued his strong freshman debut at Duquesne University by running a leg on the third-place 4x100-meter relay and finishing sixth in the 200 dash at last weekend’s Atlantic 10 Championships held at George Mason University.
Thrush teamed up with Most Outstanding Track Performer Isaac Elliott, Andrew George and Matthew Hurley to finish third in 41.09 seconds.
Thrush turned in his season-best time of 21.81 seconds in his 200 prelim race, finishing second, before his sixth in the finals at 22.16 seconds.
“I was happy with the way the season finished,” Thrush said Monday. “Virginia Commonwealth (won with a 40.58) had a good team and they ran a good race and we ran our best and had a good time so there’s nothing more we could’ve done and were proud of our performance.
“In the 200, that was my best in the prelims and I was happy to make it into the finals as a true freshman. I didn’t have the best race in the finals, but it was a good stepping stone to make it to the finals for the next years to come.”
Duquesne finished fourth in the team standings behind Rhode Island, George Mason and VCU. The Dukes will run at the ECAC/IC4A Meet May 15-16 where Thrush will at least compete with the 4x100 relay.
PSACs THIS WEEK — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships will run at Shippensburg University starting Thursday and running through Saturday.
A handful of area athletes will make the trip to the PSACs, including a few from Slippery Rock, including former Raiders state medalist in freshman Bryan Dworek.
Dworek appears to be seeded fourth in the 100 dash and second in the 200 dash while sharing the top seed in the long jump. He’s likely a leg on the second-seeded 4x100 relay.
Also from Slippery Rock is former Lady Raider Danielle MacBeth, a freshman who is seeded 10th in the heptathlon.
From Indiana University of Pa., it’s another former Raider in sophomore Addison Singleton, who is seeded 14th in the 110 and 400 hurdles.
Shippensburg freshman Brooke Emery, yet another Brookville graduate and former state medalist, is seeded seventh in the 100 hurdles.