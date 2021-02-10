BROOKVILLE — After knocking on the door of the almost eight-year-old team record for the 200-yard freestyle record, the Brookville Raiders foursome of juniors Calvin Doolittle and Bay Harper, sophomore Brody Barto and freshman Patrick Young finally got their number.
In last Friday’s meet at home against St. Marys at the Hickory Grove Elementary School Natatorium, they swam the race in 1:34.27, edging the old mark by .03 seconds.
The previous record was owned by Justin Ransel, Jaren Ananea, Eli Thompson and Isaac Wilson set at the 2013 District 9 Championships at Clarion University.
The record fell after the first three meets saw the relay go under 1:35 each time. It was easy by meet No. 4 for the focus to be sharply not coming up short again.
“Starting out so close, we were motivated to get this record,” Barto said. “Every single meet afterward, we were within a half-second. That was the biggest motivator because we were so close. So it’s good to break the record.”
Urgency might have played a factor, not knowing what lies ahead in the days of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s always in the back of our minds,” Doolittle added. “We just wanted to get the record and now it’s behind us and we can keep breaking our own record and also in the back of our minds is we have next year too, so we’re hoping for big things again next year.”
The record felled by these four is somewhat impressive considering that the freshman newcomer Young, a student at North Clarion and part of the two schools’ cooperative program — Wilson back in 2013 was also a freshman from North Clarion — is really the lone pure sprint swimmer, according to head coach Ray Doolittle.
“It is remarkable,” Doolittle said. “Bay focuses on breaststroke and has only been swimming a few years, Brody is a distance guy, Calvin focuses on IM (all strokes) and only Patrick has that pure 50-yard all-out freestyle in his bag of tricks. For these guys to pull it together like they did is great to see. I’m glad it took them several meets to accomplish it, because that just makes it all the sweeter.”
Harper was a diver his freshman year on the team with head coach Ananea, the same one who was on that 2013 relay.
“I’d imagine Coach Ananea is happy we broke it and he wanted us to break it last year when we were talking about Patrick getting on the team this year,” Harper said. “We’re really excited to have him hear. It’s a special bond with the relay and it really helps you keep going because you remember you have someone behind you on the blocks. It’s a good tight-nit team and I love these guys.
“I almost feel like I cheated to get on this relay because these guys have been in the pool since before they can remember and I started diving in ninth grade, so this is really just my second year just focusing on swimming. I feel like I definitely have a lot of time to drop and I still definitely want to prove myself to them and to the district.”
Young, the anchor, appeared to be another short second away from tapping the pad in time for a record swim, but he managed to nail it just a hair under the record time. He’s been a welcome addition to a small, but talented Raiders roster, from his North Clarion home.
“To be honest, I’m very surprised with how they’ve treated me coming in and I thought I’d just be another member of the team, but they’ve treated me like family,” Young said. “It’s been awesome. I’ve never been part of a high school team. This is my first year and it’s everything I’ve hoped it would be and plus some. They’ve treated me so well.”
Harper’s pre-race math had the foursome needing to average around a 23.5-second 50.
Doolittle had just swum the 500 freestyle, the longest race of the meet, prior to the relay. He got a chance to rest during the girls’ 200 freestyle relay before jumping in the water again.
“We were just changing things up tonight,” Doolittle said. “This was our third (YMCA meet on Thursday) meet this week, so we were already pretty gassed, so if we got the record, great. I just couldn’t be happier.”
Barto usually swims the 500, but he was more than willing to focus on helping establish the relay record. He hopes that continues as the season heads closer to the postseason. The District 9 Championships are Feb. 26-27 in Clearfield.
“I usually swim distance, but I really haven’t been focusing on that because we’ve been so close to this record,” Barto said. “So I’ve been using the 500 as kind of a warmup. I’ve been swimming decent times for not trying too hard, but I’m looking to dropping more time in the 500.”
All have other events to focus on, but the relay will try to hammer out a district title run. DuBois did beat the Raiders in their first dual meet, swimming a 1:33.33.
“I think the focus might shift a little bit, but I think this could be one of our big money events for districts and qualifying for states,” Calvin Doolittle said. “I think there’s still time that we can drop if we all swim personal-bests, if we all click, and it can be dangerous.”