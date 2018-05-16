NEW BETHLEHEM — Brookville’s teams combined for seven titles while Clarion-Limestone senior Riley Hummell won the javelin at last Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational.
On the boys’ side, the Raiders won five events with both 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays triumphing. The 4x100 relay of Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush and John Frank turned in another strong time of 43.83 seconds while Krug, Thrush, Frank and Dillon Olson held off Clarion for a win in the 4x400 relay in 3:28.26.
Dworek and teammate DeAngelo Coffey finished 1-2 in the long jump with Dworek claiming the title with a leap of 21 feet, 3/4 inches.
Ethan Brentham was a double-winner in the distance races, taking the 1,600 run (4:34.21) and 3,200 run (10:24.65).
The Brookville girls also won two relays, with twin sisters Madison and Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth and Brooke Quairiere winning the 4x100 (51.69) and the Johnsons, MacBeth and Rylee Stancliffe winning the 4x400 relay (4:15.18).
The Lions’ Hummell, continuing a late-season surge, won the javelin with a throw of 178 feet, 8 inches.
In all, four meet records were broken. For the boys, Moniteau’s Jacob Patton set marks in the 110 and 300 hurdles (14.73 and 39.58), and Clarion’s Brendan Zerfoss in the 200 dash (22.1). On the girls’ side, Karns City’s Rebecca Pennington broke the 3,200 run mark (11:38,.66), previously held by Brookville’s Mandy Richards in 1997 (11:49.3).
Although not a meet record, North Clarion’s Tori Obenrader’s winning throw of 46 feet, 1 inch in the shot put was the best throw in the state in Class 2A going into this week.
Here is a closer look at how Brookville and C-L fared:
BOYS
Brookville
The Raiders placed several others in the top-six. Thrush was second to Zerfoss in the 100 dash while Dworek was fourth. Olson finished second to Patton in the 110 hurdles with Addison Singleton placing fifth.
Olson added another second in the 300 hurdles while Frank was fourth in the 400 dash.
Coffey added two other runner-up finishes in the triple jump and high jump (6 feet) behind Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick, who broke a school record with a leap of 6 feet, 5 inches.
Kyle MacBeth qualified for districts with a third in the javelin while Griffen Wolfe was fifth in the pole vault and Martin Decker finished sixth in the discus.
C-L
After Hummell’s title in the javelin, the next-best finish was Mitch Knepp’s district-qualifying third-place throw in the discus (134 feet). Jimmy Gunning, also headed to districts, placed fifth at 131 feet, 1 inch.
Austin Newcomb was fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.55) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (42.63) while Kyle Kerle finished fifth in the 200 dash (23.87). Brenden Makray was sixth in the 400 dash (55.54).
Two of the three relays finished in the top six — the 4x100 relay of Kerle, Newcomb, Nick Cyphert and Tre Haines was fifth in 45.89 seconds while the 4x800 relay of Hummell, Makray, Andrew Forest and Braden Rankin finished sixth in 9:38.86.
GIRLS
Brookville
Quairiere added a second in the 100 hurdles (16.07) as did Morgan Johnson in the 200 dash (27.86). Both finished behind A-C Valley’s Emma Fox.
Madison Johnson was third in the 100 dash (13.23) and long jump (15 feet, 9 inches) while MacBeth was third in the 300 hurdles (49.14) and fifth in the long jump (15 feet, 5 1/2 inches).
Mattisen Drake was third in the pole vault (10 feet), Emma Fiscus finished fourth in the 1,600 run (5:54.69), and Sydney Miller and Stancliffe were fifth in the javelin (106 feet, 3 inches) and 200 dash (28.42) respectively. Elissa McNeil was sixth in the 3,200 run (14:00.2).
C-L
The Lady Lions’ best finish was the 4x100 relay, which finished second behind Brookville in 53.5 seconds. That foursome was Erica Hetrick, Anna Kennemuth, Abby Reed and Rachel Greeley.
The other two relays both placed fifth — the 4x800 relay (12:18.61) of Sarah Acree, Lauren Hartle, Hannah Rittenhouse and Keara Henry and the 4x400 relay (4:37.5) of Greeley, Hetrick, Kennemuth and Taylor Aites.
Reed was third in the triple jump (32 feet, 9 1/2 inches), tied four fourth in the pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) and tied for seventh in the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches). Hetrick was just behind Reed in the triple jump in fourth (32 feet, 4 1/2 inches) while placing sixth in the long jump (14 feet, 6 1/4 inches).
Greeley was fifth in the 300 hurdles (52.2) and sixth in the 200 dash (28.61). Rittenhouse was third in the 3,200 run (13:29.03) while Maddy Craig finished sixth in the javelin (103 feet, 3 inches).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.