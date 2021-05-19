NEW BETHLEHEM — Finishing the regular-season meet schedule Thursday night, the Brookville and Clarion-Limestone track and field teams put in their final performances at the Redbank Valley Invitational.
Brookville combined to win 10 events, six for the boys and four for the girls, while C-L’s Morgan McNaughton was a double winner for the Lady Lions.
The Raiders swept the three relays, the 4x800-meter relay of Hayden Kramer, Jack Gill, Garner McMaster and Calvin Doolittle. It won with a season-best time of 8:52, easily ahead of runner-up Karns City by over 25 seconds.
Ian Pete’s come-from-behind anchor leg in the 4x100 relay that also included Brayden Kunselman, Jack Krug and Kyle MacBeth got the Raiders a win in 44.82 seconds, just ahead of Moniteau’s 44.98.
Pete made it a triple-win day as he ran a leg on the 4x400 relay with Doolittle, MacBeth and Ryan Daisley, who finished in a season-best 3:36.43. Pete won the 300 hurdles (41.67) and also finished second in the 110 hurdles
Krug also tripled, taking both the 100 and 200 dashes in his season-best times of 11.49 and 22.76 seconds.
For the Lady Raiders, Morgan Monnoyer and Rylee Stancliffe were double winners. Monnoyer won the 200 dash (27.39) and finished second in the 100 while Stancliffe won the 300 hurdles (49.63) and finished third in the 100 hurdles. Both ran a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (52.26) with Emily Martz and Julie Monnoyer.
Laynee Sorbin cleared 4 feet, 11 inches to win the high jump while also finishing second in the pole vault (8 feet).
For the Lady Lions, McNaughton doubled in the 800 and 1,600 runs when she ran times of 2:33.97 and 5:34.77 respectively. Both were season-best times.
Other high finishers for the Raiders:
— MacBeth added a second in the 400 dash (51.87) in a close race with Karns City’s Kaden Scherer (51.54). Daisley was fifth in 54.32.
— Brayden Kunselman ran a season-best 11.88 to finish third in the 100 dash.
— John Colgan went a career-best 41 feet, 11 3/4 inches to finish third in a strong triple jump event.
— Gill was fifth in the 1,600 run (5:08.3).
— Doolittle and McMaster were second and fourth in the 800 run (2:08.01 and 2:11.42).
— Hunter Smith finished fourth in the javelin (146 feet, 1 inch).
— Brody Barto cleared 10 feet to tie for fifth in the pole vault.
— Hunter Rupp was ninth in the long jump.
— Creed Knepp and Cameron Moore finished eighth and ninth in the shot put at 38 feet, 10 1/2 inches and 37 feet, 10 inches.
Other finishers for the Lady Raiders:
— The 4x800 relay of Amber McAninch, Anna and Ella Fiscus, and Samantha Hetrick finished third in 11:25.61.
— The 4x400 relay of Anna and Emma Fiscus, Sadie Shofestall and Martz was fourth in 4:37.09.
— Sorbin added a third in the triple jump (32 feet, 5 inches)
— Martz finished third in the 200 dash (28.53) and was also third in the 400 dash (1:04.95).
— Chloe Smith and Amber McAninch were third and fourth in the 3,200 run (13:28.26 and 13:29.18).
— Emma Fiscus was fourth in the 1,600 run (5:46.88) and fifth in the 800 run (2:39.29) with Shofestall placing sixth (2:42.88).
— Jule Monnoyer was fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.55) and triple jump (31 feet, 7 inches).
— Claire Haines was eighth in the shot put (27 feet, 6 inches).
Also for the Lions:
— The 4x400 relay of Logan Leadbetter, Keidon Smith, Cooper Shall and Braden Rankin was fifth in 3:48.36.
— Ryan Hummell went 154 feet, 8 inches in the javelin to finish third.
— Rankin finished fourth in the 400 dash (54.32). Rankin and Cody Whitling were seventh and eighth in the 800 run.
— Peyton Smith was sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.42) and eighth in the 110 hurdles (18.87).
— Nate Megnin finished eighth in the 1,600 run (5:19.13).
— Shall was eighth in the 200 dash (25.21).
— Jason Ganoe and Joe Hemm were second and tied for third in the pole vault, clearing 11 feet and 10 feet, 6 inches respectively. Brock Smith tied for fifth at 10 feet.
— John Burke and Brock Smith finished seventh and eighth in the long jump at 18 feet 5 3/4 inches and 18 feet, 3 1/2 inches.
For the Lady Lions:
— Brooke Kessler was tied for second in the high jump at 4 feet, 9 inches and finished second in the long jump at 16 feet, 9 inches. Lauren Hartle was eighth.
— Ruby Smith was seventh in the 300 hurdles (56.84) and javelin (98 feet, 8 inches), and finished 10th in the 100 hurdles (19.22).
— Jessica McCracken finished seventh in the 3,200 run (14:52.86) and eighth in the 1,600 run (6:41.66).
No meet records were broken. Other standout performances came from Keystone’s Koby Buzard, who won both the 800 and 1,600 runs. Karns City’s Nathan Waltman went over 50 feet in the shot put, going 51 feet, 7 inches to win. David Stamm doubled with wins in the discus and javelin while Union’s Hayden Smith cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump.
Cranberry’s Cameron Russell won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 1 1/2 inches, beating Redbank Valley’s Joe Mansfield by 1 1/2 inches.