SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for Redbank Valley at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 7-9.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and now the top eight finishers from District 10, up two more berths from last year.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:30 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
D10 power Reynolds has the most regional wrestlers with 11, one more than D9 champion Brockway. D10’s Greenville and Union City, along with D9’s Redbank Valley and Kane are all sending eight to Sharon. Brookville qualified seven for regionals.
In all, 12 D9 schools account for 56 regional qualifiers while 30 different D10 schools combined to qualify 112 for regionals.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing.
Raiders headed to Sharon:
106 pounds: Owen Reinsel, Fr. (30-3)
The D9 champion Reinsel, ranked No. 13 in the latest papowerwrestling.com state rankings, opens in the quarterfinals against the District 10-6 or 10-4 winner, either Jamestown junior Mitchell Headley (24-10) or Cochranton freshman Jack Martinec (23-4). Both were unranked.
Also on Reinsel’s side of the bracket is General McLane’s D10 runner-up Hunter Robison (30-5), who is ranked No. 17. On the other side of the bracket is reigning state champion and No. 1-ranked Gary Steen of Reynolds. He’s ranked eighth nationally by flowrestling.org
113: Cayden Walter, Soph. (25-8)
The D9 third-placer opens with D10 seventh-place finisher Seth Donovan (35-10) of Titusville in the preliminary round with the winner getting D10 runner-up Andrew Brest of General McLane, who is ranked No. 4 in the state.
Three D10 wrestlers are ranked in the top 10, including Brest. Eisenhower’s Logan Jaquay, the D10 champ, and Jamestown’s Chase McLaughlin are ranked No. 5 and No. 9 respectively and are on the other side of the bracket. Those two could likely meet in the quarterfinals since McLaughlin fell to fifth at districts last week. Both went to states last year with Jaquay finishing eighth.
D9 champion Trenten Rupp of Redbank Valley is on the same side of the bracket as Walter.
126: Parker Fleming, Jr. (13-18)
The Raiders’ fourth-placer gets a preliminary bout with D10 fifth place Connor Haddon (30-12) of West Middlesex in the prelims with the winner facing D10 champion and No. 13-ranked Bryce Knauf of Greenville in the quarterfinals. Knauf pinned Fleming at the Greenville Sheetz Kickoff Classic.
D9 champion Anthony Glasl of Brockway is ranked No. 4 and on the other side of the bracket with No. 24 Mason Songer of Redbank Valley while Curwensville’s Blake Passarelli is ranked No. 5 and on the same side of the bracket as Fleming.
152: Jacob Cable, Sr. (19-14)
The Raiders’ fourth-placer gets D10 fifth place Daiveon Say (30-12) of Grove City in the prelims with the winner facing D10 champion Mason Karpinski (41-2) of Greenville in the quarterfinals. Karpinski and D10 runner-up Sully Allen of Sharon were ranked 4-5 in the state respectively going into last weekend.
Allen is on the other side of the bracket along with No. 9 and D9 champion Aiden Hulings of Kane. Johnsonburg’s No. 8 and D9 runner-up Cole Casilio is on the same side as Cable, likely waiting in the other semifinal slot.
182: Braden MacBeth, Sr. (21-11)
The D9 runner-up faces the winner of the 10-3 vs. 10-8 seed prelim bout, either Reynolds’ Bryce McClosky (23-5) or Corry’s Dylan Gourley (12-15) in the quarterfinals.
D10 champion Gavin Henry of Union City, ranked No. 4 in the state, is on the same side of the bracket as MacBeth. Henry pinned MacBeth at the Greenville Duals. D9 champion and No. 3-ranked Garrett McClintick of Brockway is on the other side of the bracket with D10 runner-up and No. 16-ranked Kaleb Kamerer of Slippery Rock. J.D. McFadden, ranked No. 17, of Maplewood is also on the same side of the bracket as MacBeth.
220: Tanner LaBenne, Sr. (20-10)
The D9 runner-up opens in the quarterfinals against the 10-3 vs. 10-8 winner, either General McLane’s Seth Yarger or Maplewood’s Joey King, who was ranked No. 20 going into last weekend.
Also on the same side of the bracket is D10 champion and No. 2-ranked Jacob McMaster of Greenville, likely waiting in the semifinals. McMaster, a two-time state medalist who was third last year, beat LaBenne by technical fall at the Greenville Duals.
No. 13-ranked Wyatt Owen of Reynolds is on the other side of the bracket as the 10-4 finisher. Eisenhower’s Josef Bauer, the D10 runner-up, is ranked No. 19. He’s also on the other side of the bracket with D9 champion Ty Stahli of Kane.
HWT: Colby Whitehill, Jr. (32-0)
The unbeaten D9 champion meets the winner of the 10-4 vs. 10-6 prelim bout, either Sharon’s Jordan Wilson (17-5) or Slippery Rock’s Sean Northcott, in the quarterfinals.
Whitehill, an eighth-place state medalist after finishing second at regionals last year, is ranked No. 2 in the state with a trio of D10 wrestlers at 8-9-10 — Reynolds’ D10 champion Derek Skeehan, Greenville’s Max Wills and D10 runner-up Matt Long of Union City.
Wills and Long are returning state qualifiers. Whitehill pinned Long and beat Wills 7-2 at the Greenville Duals. Whitehill didn’t face Skeehan this year, but was 2-0 against him last year — a 9-4 win at the Ultimate Duals and a much tougher 2-1 overtime rideout win at regionals in the quarterfinals.
