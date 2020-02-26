SHARON — Here are the regional pairings for Brookville at this weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. The top four finishers qualify for the PIAA Championships in Hershey March 5-7.
Each regional bracket is made up of 12 wrestlers, the top four finishers from District 9 and the top eight finishers from District 10.
Friday, preliminary round bouts begin at 5:30 p.m. with quarterfinals following.
Saturday, wrestling begins at 9:15 a.m. with the first round of consolations followed by the semifinals and then the consolation quarterfinals and semifinals. The consolation finals are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. followed by the finals at around 5:15 p.m.
D10 power Reynolds has the most regional wrestlers with its entire lineup 14 with seven district champions. D9 champion Brookville sends the second-most with 10 with Corry of D10 sending nine. Johnsonburg is sending eight to Sharon while Redbank Valley, Kane and Port Allegany of D9 send seven. From D10, Saegertown sends seven while General McLane and Mercer qualified six apiece. Brockway also sends six this weekend.
In all, 12 D9 schools account for 56 regional qualifiers while 29 different D10 schools combined to qualify 112 for regionals.
For complete brackets, go to www.flowrestling.org. Click “floarena” on the pulldown menu and look for the tournament listing.
Raiders headed to Sharon:
106 pounds: Cayden Walter, Jr. (28-5)
Walter’s drop to 106 pounds for the postseason immediately put him on the map and he takes a No. 8 state-ranking, as per papowerwrestling.com into the weekend. District 10 champion Kane Kettering of Reynolds is on the other side of the bracket and Kettering is ranked No. 9. Walter hasn’t wrestled any of the non-D9 wrestlers in the bracket.
The D9 champion opens with either the 10-4 or 10-6 seed — Conneaut freshman Kyle Lantz (25-10) or Saegertown sophomore Owen Hershalman (19-16) — in the quarterfinals with a likely semifinal matchup with Corry’s D10 runner-up Lucas Munsee, who is ranked No. 10.
113: Owen Reinsel, So. (32-4)
Once again, Reynolds junior Gary Steen is Reinsel’s primary foe standing between him and a regional title. Steen, a state champ as a freshman, beat Reinsel in last year’s 106 final before finishing third at the PIAA Championships. He’s ranked No. 2 in the state behind Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brett Ungar, who majored Reinsel 8-0 at the PIAA Duals earlier this month.
Reinsel, ranked No. 6, opens in the quarterfinals against the 10-4 vs. 10-6 winner, either General McLane freshman Gunnar Gage (37-10) or Northwestern sophomore Alex Cottrell (25-14). Reinsel’s likely semifinal foe is Hickory’s D10 runner-up and No. 18 Connor Saylor, who lost 11-3 to Steen in last weekend’s district final.
Port Allegany’s D9 runner-up Bryent Johnson, ranked No. 9, is on the same side of the bracket as Steen.
120: Brayden Kunselman, Fr. (31-5)
The D9 freshman champion Kunselman, ranked No. 20 in the state, meets the 10-4 vs. 10-6 winner, either Greenville sophomore Riley Kneeland (31-15) or West Middlesex junior Justin O’Neil (26-12), in the quarterfinals. Also on Kunselman’s side of the bracket and likely semifinal foe is D10 runner-up, Eisenhower sophomore Logan Jaquay, ranked No. 7 and a two-time state qualifier and eighth-place medalist as a sophomore.
On the other side of the bracket is Reynolds senior and No. 9-ranked Cole Bayless (28-9), who dealt Jaquay his first loss of the year in a 6-1 decision in last week’s D10 final. No. 13 Chase McLaughlin of Jamestown, the D10 third-placer, is also on Bayless’ side of the bracket.
126: Josh Popson, So (16-18)
The D9 third-placer opens in the first round with D10 seventh-placer Ashton Roeder (22-14) a freshman from Sharpsville. The winner gets Saegertown’s D10 runner-up Alex Kightlinger (29-7), who is ranked No. 19 in the state.
D10 champion Connor Pierce of Harborcreek is ranked No. 8 and on the other side of the bracket as is No. 12 Seth Donovan of Titusville. D9 champion Braedon Johnson, ranked No. 13, is on the same side as Popson.
152: Wyatt Kulik, Sr. (28-9)
The D9 third-placer opens with D10 seventh-placer Jalen Wagner (20-15), a freshman from Reynolds. The two met at the Ultimate Duals in January and Kulik pinned him in the second period. The winner gets D10 runner-up Owen Jefferson (29-6), a senior from Seneca. Also on the same side of the bracket is unranked D9 champion Aiden Zimmerman, a freshman from Johnsonburg.
The highest ranked wrestler in the bracket is on the other side with D10 champion and Sharon senior Sully Allen (32-2), who comes in at No. 5.
160: Wyatt Griffin, Jr. (18-9)
The D9 third-placer opens with D10 seventh-placer Colton Smith (28-13) of Cambridge Springs in the first round with the winner getting D10 runner-up Daiveon Say (30-6), a senior from Grove City who is ranked No. 10. Smith majored Griffin, 10-2, in the season-opening match at the Greenville Duals.
On the same side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 9-ranked Cole Casilio of Johnsonburg while D10 champion and No. 8 Gage Musser of Commodore Perry is on the other side of the bracket.
182: Elliot Park, Jr. (26-13)
The D9 third-placer faces D10 seventh-placer Levi Nosko (25-16), a senior from Titusville, in the first round with the winner getting D10 runner-up Vito Pilosi (31-6) of Slippery Rock in the quarterfinals.
It’s a tough bracket with eight wrestlers ranked among the top 22 as per papowerwrestling.com. Pilosi is ranked No. 16 while D10 champion Bryce McCloskey of Reynolds ranked No. 4 on the other side of the bracket. Kane’s D9 champion Cameron Whisner is No. 6 and on the same side of the bracket as Park. Corry’s Matt Petrilla, No. 10, is Whisner’s likely quarterfinal foe while Sheffield’s D9 runner-up Ethan Finch, ranked No. 15, is on McCloskey’s side of the bracket as is Johnsonburg’s No. 17 Tyler Watts, the fourth-place finisher sitting on 99 career wins.
195: Cole LaBenne, Sr. (7-4)
The D9 third-placer meets D10 seventh-placer Anthony Gloan (29-11), a senior from West Middlesex, in the first round with the winner meeting D10 runner-up Trevor Tursky (31-4), a junior from Conneaut who is ranked No. 12.
Also on the same side of the bracket is D9 champion and No. 2-ranked Eric Johnson of Brockway and No. 17 Logan Connor of Mercer. On the other side is D10 champion and No. 5-ranked Braydon Herbster of Reynolds and D9 runner-up Aiden Gardner, the No. 8-ranked junior from Redbank Valley.
220: Nathan Taylor, Jr. (32-5)
The D9 champion and No. 5-ranked Taylor meets the winner of the 10-4 vs. 10-6 first-round matchup between General McLane freshman Wilson Spires (34-13) and Titusville junior Joe Jacobson (25-14) in the quarterfinals.
Eisenhower’s D10 runner-up and No. 9-ranked Cael Black is Taylor’s likely semifinal foe, although Coudersport’s Cale Ayers is ranked No. 12 and could face Black in the quarterfinals. On the other side of the bracket is D10 champion and No. 8-ranked Joey King of Maplewood, No. 10 Evan Miller of Reynolds and D9 runner-up and No. 17 Justin Young of Port Allegany.
HWT: Colby Whitehill, Sr. (33-0)
The top-ranked heavyweight in the state coming off D9 title No. 3 opens with the 10-4 vs. 10-6 first-round winner, either Saegertown senior Canyon Smith (32-10) or Maplewood senior Steven Heme (24-16), in the quarterfinals.
The next highest ranked wrestler going into the weekend is No. 9 Rocco John-Daniello of Reynolds. He finished third at the D10 tourney while No. 22 Jordan Schell of Girard beat No. 17 Xavier Reyda of Corry in the finals. Whitehill likely meets Reyda in the semifinals while Schell, John-Daniello and Redbank Valley’s D9 runner-up and No. 25 Kobe Bonanno are on the other side of the bracket.