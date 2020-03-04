BROOKVILLE — Mark 2020 as one of the Raiders’ finest showings at the PIAA Class 2A Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon.
Four finalists, three champions and five state qualifiers in all as the Raiders wound up second in the team point standings behind Reynolds, which scored 187 points.
Senior Colby Whitehill won his second title at heavyweight while juniors Cayden Walter and Nathan Taylor each won their first titles at 106 and 220 pounds. Sophomore Owen Reinsel reached the finals at 113 and finished second with freshman Brayden Kunselman earning a state berth with his third-place finish at 120.
All five head to Hershey for the PIAA Championships starting Thursday morning at Giant Center. The tournament continues through Saturday.
— See accompanying stories on all of the state qualifiers.
At Sharon High School, Raiders scored 129.5 points, a distant second behind Reynolds and ahead of three District 9 teams Johnsonburg (84), Brockway (71) and Kane (61). It’s Brookville’s seventh second-place finish — 1999, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and this year.
Even before the finals last weekend, Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer was impressed with his team’s effort that saw it improve to 15-1 in place bouts over two postseason weekends starting at districts.
“I could not be any happier,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It was a total team effort. We can go right down the line, Josh Popson, Elliot Park, Wyatt Kulik, Wyatt Griffin, Cole LaBenne, they all had wins.
“The guys showed up the last couple of weeks, trusted in what they were being told. They trusted their training and worked hard all year long. A lot of guys worked hard for nine months to get to this point, so I’m just really proud. It’s what you want to see as a coach, guys going out and competing hard.”
It’s the eighth time in program history that the Raiders send at least five wrestlers to states. Six of those occasions have come since 2012 — 7 in both 2016 and 2017, 5 in 2015, 6 in 2014 and 5 in 2012 — with the first two times coming in 1999 (5) and 1997 (6).
The Raiders have crowned three regional champions in the same year now four times, the previous times coming in 2015, 2014 and 1999.
This year’s team point total is third-most in regional history for the Raiders behind 2016’s 131 and 2014’s 138 points. Further back, point totals weren’t as high because the brackets were smaller.
District 9 and 10 were the only teams to send wrestlers to Sharon starting in 1997 and it was an eight-man bracket through 2010. In 2011 and 2012, the Pittsburgh City League (District 8) sent up to two wrestlers per weight class and D10 added two more per weight to make it a 12-man bracket. From 2013 through 2018, it was a 10-man bracket with D10’s top six and D9’s top four district placers filling the field. Starting last year, it became a 12-man setup with the top eight finishers from D10 and the top four from D9.
Going into this week, the Raiders have won 48 state medals and 24 of those have been won since 2012. Since 2012, 24 out of 39 state qualifiers have come home with state medals, or top-eight finishes.
One Raider got within a win of earning a state berth last weekend. Junior Elliot Park, in a rematch from last week’s district semifinal matchup with eventual D9 champion Ethan Finch of Sheffield at 182 pounds, was pinned by Finch with two seconds left while trailing.
Park injured his ankle in the second period and was hobbled the rest of the bout with teammate Taylor carrying him to the trainer’s room after the bout. Park’s season ended at 29-15 after he defaulted out of the fifth-place bout.
Four other Raiders saw action at Sharon and won bouts. Sophomore Josh Popson won his first-round opener at 126, but finished 202. Senior Wyatt Kulik and junior Wyatt Griffin both finished 1-2 at 152 and 160 respectively. Senior Cole LaBenne was 2-2 at 195.
The non-state qualifiers managed to go 9-10 overall.
“Especially when we get to the postseason, districts and stuff last weekend, my focus for them is all I really want to see and truthfully, it’s the thing I preached all year long,” Klepfer said. “It’s go out, have fun, and enjoy it while you’re out there.”