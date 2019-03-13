HERSHEY — All state brackets are challenging at the PIAA Class 2A Championships, but Brookville Raiders freshman Owen Reinsel ran into perhaps the next level in his first trip to Hershey last weekend.
In a 106-pound bracket that featured four nationally-ranked wrestlers as per www.flowrestling.org’s list, Reinsel faced two of them and wound up going 1-2.
That wrapped up a 33-6 record for Reinsel, who lost three bouts to nationally-ranked wrestlers and four of his six to state medalists this year.
Of Reinsel’s 33 wins, 22 came via pins with three decisions and eight forfeits. That’s not far off state champion teammate Colby Whitehill’s 39-0 record with 26 pins, five decisions and eight forfeit wins.
“He lost to 8 and 11 in the country, those were his two losses,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You hate to say he got a bad draw, because it is the Pennsylvania state tournament and there are no such things like that. But that one was a little worse.
“I guess it’s something to build on, losing to two nationally ranked wrestlers, but at same time he worked hard enough to go down there and medal. It’s disappointing for him, but I told him it was something to build on.”
After opening with a first-period pin of Littlestown’s Connor Brown last Thursday — Brown was No. 8 and Reinsel No. 12 in papowerwrestling.com’s state rankings — Reinsel lost 5-3 to Joey Fischer of South Park in the quarterfinals before losing a 10-0 major decision in a regional finals rematch with Reynolds’ Gary Steen.
Steen, ranked No. 8 nationally, was upset in his opening bout and dropped into the consolations where Reinsel fell after losing a frustrating decision to Fischer, who was No. 11 nationally.
Against Fischer, Reinsel appeared to score a tying reversal in the final seconds, with the referee awarding the two points before the final buzzer. However, a discussion ensued between the two mat referees and the officials the scoring table, after which Reinsel’s reversal was taken away.
According to Klepfer, the clock didn’t start right away on one of the late restarts and officials decided the match would end with three seconds on the clock but didn’t inform the wrestlers or coaches of that decision.
“I felt like he was denied an opportunity in overtime,” Klepfer said. “We’re humans and it’s human error sometimes, but the way they handled it was not the way to handle it in my opinion.”
Almost always, officials and the table reset the clock and go from there. It didn’t happen in Hershey.
“Those are mistakes that shouldn’t ever happen at states and it was unfortunate we didn’t have an opportunity to wrestle in overtime,” Klepfer said. “But, he wrestled a really solid match.”
Steen majored Reinsel 9-1 at Sharon the first time around, but this time it was 10-0. Steen, the defending state champion, was upset by eventual eight-placer Matt Vulakh of Pope John Paul II in a 5-2 first-round opener.
“Owen went out and wrestled well in his first match at Hershey against a good kid,” Klepfer said. “We just lost a heartbreaker in the quarters and had the misfortune of drawing Steen in the consolations.”
Steen worked his way back to a third-place finish. Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, ranked No. 6 nationally, edged Biglerville’s Levi Haines, 5-4 in the finals. Haines was No. 11 nationally.
Fischer was fourth after a 2-1 loss to Steen. Chestnut Ridge’s Kai Burkett was fifth, Athens’ Gavin Bradley finished sixth and Brandywine Heights’ Noah Frack was seventh ahead of Vulakh.
Going into the weekend the eventual eight medalists were ranked — 2, 3, 1, 4, 8, 10, 5 and 7.
Courier-Express/Tri-County Sunday Sports Editor Chris Wechtenhiser contributed to this story.
