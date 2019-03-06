SHARON — All smiles even after a loss in the Northwest Regional finals, Brookville Raiders freshman Owen Reinsel was more than happy to advance to this week’s PIAA Class 2A Championships in Hershey.
Reinsel dropped a 9-1 major decision to returning state champion Gary Steen of Reynolds in the regional final and he’ll take a 32-4 record to Hershey looking to medal in what appears to be an extremely difficult bracket.
“I feel pretty good. The last match, I wish I could’ve won it, but a returning state champion is kind of tough. This will be my seventh trip. I’m used to the feeling, but this feels pretty good. I haven’t won a state medal yet, so that’s my goal,” said Reinsel, referring to his PA Junior Wrestling resume in previous years.
“Next week won’t get any easier,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It’s a very loaded 106-pound field with four, maybe five nationally ranked kids in it. We’ll have to put together one heckuva weeked, but he’s done all the right things up to this point to do it.”
Action gets under way Thursday morning — See Whitehill story for tournament schedule — and Reinsel gets a bye into the first round where he’ll face Littlestown sophomore Connor Brown (30-5), a Southeast Region third-place finisher who was ranked No. 8 in the state last week by papowerwrestling.com, ahead of the No. 12 Reinsel.
From there, the winner could get No. 5 Joey Fischer, a 35-0 sophomore from South Park who won the Southwest Region title. Possible semifinal foes would be Troy’s 32-0 and No. 2-ranked junior Sheldon Seymour or Brandywine Heights’ No. 7-ranked Noah Frack.
The top-ranked Steen, No. 3 Levi Haines of Biglerville, No. 4 Matt Vulakh of Pope John Paul II, No. 6 Kai Burkett of Chestnut Ridge, No. 9 Suds Dubler of Glendale and No. 10 Gavin Bradley of Athens are all on the other side of the bracket.
Last year, Seymour was fourth after losing 7-0 to Steen in the semifinals.
Nationally, flowrestling has Seymore and Steen ranked at No. 6 and 8 respectively while Fischer is No. 10 and Haines is No. 12. Intermatwrestle.com has Seymour at No. 3, Steen at No. 7, Haines at No. 11 and Fischer at No. 14 in its latest rankings.
Reinsel, like his teammate Colby Whiteill, pinned his way to a district title last week, then pinned his way to the finals to get a crack at Steen. He needed 70 seconds to pin Cochranton’s Jack Martinec in the quarterfinals and 90 seconds to pin General McLane’s D10 runner-up Hunter Robison in the semifinals.
Against Steen in the finals, Reinsel was taken down 18 seconds into the first period. Steen rode him out the rest of the period and then turned Reinsel from the top in the second period for three nearfall points. Steen took Reinsel down twice in the third for the 9-1 win.
“To get (to the finals), it was impressive how’s he’s done it. He’s been pretty dominant,” Klepfer said. “Steen is one of those types of kids where with his type of speed, you have to feel him out and sometimes it takes two or three matches. Losing the Ultimate Duals match (postponed), that wasn’t going to help us tonight, but it’s one of those things he went out and battled got in a weird situation and got taken down twice. He’s doing all the right things.”
Reinsel didn’t seem at all intimidated by the impressive Steen.
“I felt stronger than him and coach said I’d be stronger than him and he was right, but his speed and technique, that’s what he had against me,” Reinsel said.
Klepfer noted that his freshman was well-scouted as well.
“(Steen) wrestled smart and knew our best position was top and once we lost the flip, we wanted to win that to be able to work on topo, but that didn’t work out tonight,” Klepfer said. “Credit to Steen, he’s the state champion and maybe top 10 in the nation and Owen went out and battled him.
“He didn’t back down from him or go out and stand out there and try to keep it close, he tried to wrestle him so that’s one of those things you can’t teach. You either have that or don’t and he’s going to be a fun one to coach.”
