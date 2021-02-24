HYDE — Owen Reinsel’s charge was predictably dominant in last Saturday’s run to his third title at the District 9 Class 2A Tournament in Clearfield.
Predictable is one thing. Making sure it happens can be another. Nothing is guaranteed as the junior Reinsel, ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, saw with his senior teammate Cayden Walter at 106 pounds. Walter took a No. 2 ranking into the weekend.
While Walter’s season continues with a chance at rebounding from a disappointing loss in the finals, Reinsel looks to further his course down a different postseason road of sorts this year as he heads to regionals.
Against his D9 last Saturday, Reinsel needed just 2:59 of mat time to pin Cranberry junior Michael Stanley, Johnsonburg senior Cole Norlin and then Port Allegany’s No. 6 seed Chase Weimer in the final. His bout against Weimer went 84 seconds.
“This time around it was an easier bracket, but I focused on it the same as I have been before,” Reinsel said. “The big goal is the gold medal at Hershey.”
“I wanted to work my own stuff, keep the attacks going and work hard on top. That’s basically my game plan.”
Reinsel’s win over Weimer was his 90th of his career and this year’s 20-1 record has 10 pins, raising his career mark of six-pointers to 49 with still a year to go. He’s a two-time regional runner-up with both finals losses coming to Reynolds’ Gary Steen, who is once again opposite Steen in this Saturday’s bracket at Sharon.
So it’s a lot of similar things for Reinsel, although this year’s COVID-19 background led him to compete in a gymnasium without fans. Plus, the 21 bouts going into regionals is 15 to 20 less than normal.
“The mental aspect of it isn’t the same this year,” he agreed. “We were usually wrestling every other day, but this year we practice every day and didn’t have a lot of matches.”
That wasn’t necessarily a bad factor for the Raiders as a team heading to districts with more matches wrestled per man than any other team with the exception of maybe Sheffield.
And the added weekend of Super Regionals at IUP on March 6 is a different look, but Reinsel has that figured out.
“It’s going to be the same focus, just another weekend of regionals,” Reinsel said. “I look at super regionals and states being the same tournament. The top four going to states out of super regionals medaling at states no matter what.”
Reinsel was the ninth Raider to win a third D9 title, joining Matt Park, Keith Ferraro, Jeremy Reitz, Brock Zacherl, Zach Vroman, Gavin Park, Xavier Molnar and Colby Whitehill. There are just three four-timers — Taylor Ortz, Eli Morres and Jason Gilligan.