BROOKVILLE — After helping build up the volleyball program to its first District 9 title for the first time in 17 years, veteran coach Joyce Reitz resigned from the varsity head coaching position last month, citing health concerns.
She will continue to teach math at Brookville Area High School and she’ll enter her 33rd year this fall.
“I felt that I needed to resign due to my personal health concerns,” Reitz said earlier this week. “I feel bad that I’m not going to be able to continue working with the girls. I really enjoyed watching them improve over the years. Moving forward, my hope is for the girls to continue to work hard and improve their skills to keep the program going in a positive direction.
“I appreciated the opportunity to work with a great group of girls and coaches over the past five years. I wish for the future volleyball teams continued success.”
BASD Athletic Director Dave Osborne said that the search is still on for a replacement.
“The things that Joyce did in the offseason were huge in building that program and there were a lot of things people didn’t see that she did with the kids in the summer that yielded big results,” Osborne said. “There’s definitely a new attitude in the program and she was a big reason for that.”
Reitz was named the D9Sports.Com Volleyball Coach of the Year last fall after her Lady Raiders won the D9 Class 2A title, sweeping Kane in the final for the program’s second district title and first since 2003. They finished 17-4, culminating a 41-19 run in Reitz’s three years in her second term as the volleyball coach.
In 2018, the Lady Raiders were 13-7, making their first trip to the finals since 2003 and losing to Kane. In her first year back as head coach in 2017, the Lady Raiders were 11-8 for their first winning season since 2004 and just the second winning year since at least 1997. It was their first trip to the playoffs in 12 years.
Prior to that, Reitz assisted previous coach Toni Tosh in 2015 and 2016. She was the team’s head volleyball coach from 1989 through 1994 and in the interim, officiated volleyball for several years, serving as the district’s rules interpreter.