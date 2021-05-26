BROOKVILLE — It’s usually a van ride or two for the trip to the PIAA Track and Field Championships, but a more than fair day at the home track yielded a second straight D9 Class 2A title for the Brookville Lady Raiders.
It was 16 athletes in 15 events for both Brookville teams combined minus alternates, including seven girls in eight events for the Lady Raiders.
Both coaches used the “B” word, as in bus. No vans were available to be rented anyway.
“We’re taking a bus to states, let’s put it that way,” Lady Raiders head coach Doug Roseman smiled.
The Lady Raiders won their second straight team crown and third in four meets dating back to 2017. Their 81 team points, outgunned runner-up Punxsutawney’s 61.33 points.
“This makes it all worthwhile,” marveled Roseman, who had a very young roster going into the season. “We were so young and inexperienced and the numbers were down, but the way they progressed and jelled as a team when it mattered, it’s huge.”
And the James Manners Award winner for scoring the most points were was junior Morgan Monnoyer.
Monnoyer, the reigning 100 dash champion from her freshman year, repeated that title while winning the 200 dash and running legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Like the boys, the won two of the three relays with Monnoyer on both of them. The 4x100 with her, Emily Martz, Rylee Stancliffe and Julie Monnoyer won in 51.46 seconds.
The 4x400 of Morgan Monnoyer, Martz, Stancliffe and Sadie Shofestall won in 4:17.08. Both times were season-best efforts and it was the first time that foursome ran together.
“The relays are extra fun because it gets so much more of the team involved,” Roseman said. “The 4x100, we would’ve been disappointed had we not won that, but running your best at districts is always extra-satisfying.”
Morgan Monnoyer’s wins in the 100 and 200 dashes in 12.93 and 26.86 seconds were also season-best times.
“Winning a title as a freshman gave me some confidence, but it also made me more nervous because I felt I had to keep the title,” Monnoyer said of her 100 repeat. “It took me awhile to get going. At the beginning I did really good, but in the middle I started slowing down. Here, I ran personal-best in everything.”
Monnoyer lost to Cranberry’s Laiya Russell in the 100 at the Redbank Valley Invitational, but she returned the favor at districts with Russell finishing second.
“(Redbank Valley) affected me a lot and I was nervous the whole time about her,” Monnoyer admitted. “I didn’t get out of the blocks in the 100 very hard, so I had to gain speed throughout the race.”
“We’ve been counting on her for a couple years, but she had been plateauing for awhile here and I told her she’s ready for a big day today,” Roseman said. “She put up big numbers. She had a big year, but it was time to step it up a notch and she did and then some.”
Three other runner-up finishes garnered state berths. Martz was second in the 400 dash to North Clarion/Clarion’s Evelyn Lerch with a time of 1:03.21. Lerch won in 1:01.29.
Stancliffe earned spots with seconds in both hurdles races. Seeded sixth in the 100s, she ran a season-best 17.53 to place behind Johnsonburg’s returning state qualifier Chloe Trumbull and seeded second behind Trumbull in the 300s, she ran a 49.08 to Trumbull’s 48.33.
“She had a very productive day,” Roseman said. “She had an enormous day qualifying for states in four events. ... Sometimes (the coaching staff) were the only ones who believed in her and today she really pulled through.”
Stancliffe heads to states in the hurdles, similar to the boys’ side with Ian Pete.
“I was so pleased on how Rylee matured throughout the season. She truly became a senior this year,” assistant coach and hurdles coach Dana MacBeth said. “With missing a whole year of competing, it took everyone a while to catch up. Her confidence really started to show and that was a huge difference in her advancing in all her events. We were focusing on the 300 hurdles, because we thought that was her best shot. I actually said if she didn’t place in the 100 hurdles it was a great warm up for the rest of her day.
“It was a great surprise after the finals. I knew she was capable but she had a full day of competition. I am thrilled to see her have another chance at Shippensburg. She has earned it.”
Laynee Sorbin, seeded sixth in the triple jump, jumped a season-best 33 feet, 9 1/4 to finish second behind Moniteau’s Rylee Long’s 34 feet, 3/4 inches. Sorbin also finished third in the pole vault and fifth in the high jump.
“Her triple jump was significant because she had a disappointing day in the high jump and pole vault,” Roseman said. “We had a talk and told her that the day wasn’t over yet. So not only was that awesome seeing her qualify because she’s worked so hard for it, it cemented a team title.”
Also scoring a point with a sixth-place finish was the 4x800 relay of Anna and Emma Fiscus, Amber McAninch and Shofestall that ran an 11:19.61.