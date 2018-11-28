District 9’s Class 1A and 2A champions were knocked out of the PIAA football playoffs in convincing fashion in last Saturday’s quarterfinal round.
With Coudersport and Ridgway coming off a short week after winning D9 titles last Monday at Karns City, both had a tall task against D10 powers Farrell and Wilmington.
Back at Karns City, Ridgway was blasted by Wilmington 56-14, while at Slippery Rock University, Coudersport fell to Ridgway 48-6.
In the Falcons’ loss, the unbeaten Steelers (13-0) jumped out to a 48-0 lead by halftime to start the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in the second half.
Jourdan Townsend and Christian Lewis each scored three touchdowns. Townsend caught three TD pass from Kyi Wright covering 22, 8 and 83 yards, finishing with six catches for 172 yards. Wright ran for TDs of 47 and 13 yards and returned a punt 77 yards for his third TD, finishing with 109 yards rushing on just 12 carries.
Wright completed all eight of his passes for 176 yards.
Coudersport’s lone score came on Hayden Keck’s 61-yard return of the second-half kickoff.
Farrell outgained Coudersport, 407-143. Falcons running back Stephen Kelly ran for 39 yards on 14 carries. He finished the year with 1,785 yards and 28 TDs.
The Falcons finished the year at 8-5.
Next up for the Steelers is WPIAL champion Our Lady of Sacred Heart Friday also at Slippery Rock University.
At Karns City, the theme was very similar as the D10 Greyhounds, last year’s state runner-up, led 42-0 by halftime and piled up 483 yards of offense, all but 15 of it on the ground.
The Greyhounds (12-1) scored on their first eight possessions and led 56-6 with 4:26 left in the fourth quarter. Ethan Susen and Cameron Marett ran for 99 and 97 yards respectively with two and one touchdown apiece. Quarterback Robert Pontious ran for 58 yards and three TDs on runs of 4, 25 and 12 yards in the second quarter.
Both of Ridgway’s touchdowns came on Gabe Watts runs of 2 and 39 yards in the second half. He ran for 71 yards on nine carries. Quarterbck Paul Gresco completed 14 of 22 passes for 54 yards.
The Elkers’ season ended at 11-2.
Wilmington faces WPIAL champion Steel Valley in the semifinals Friday at Ambridge.
Complete results and schedule of all six classifications are listed below:
CLASS 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Nov. 23
District 6 Championship: Juniata Valley 36, United 20
Saturday, Nov. 24
Lackawanna Trail (D2 champion) 28, Halifax (D12 champion) 6
Farrell (District 10 champion) 48, Coudersport (District 9 Champion) 6
OLSH (WPIAL champion) bye to semifinals
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 30
Lackawanna Trail (D2) vs. Juniata Valley (D6), Danville H.S., 7 p.m.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart (WPIAL) vs. Farrell (D10), Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, Dec. 6
Semifinal winners, Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Nov. 23
West Catholic 35, Richland (D6 champion) 7
Saturday, Nov. 24
Southern Columbia (D4 champion) 56, York Catholic (D3 champion) 23
WPIAL Championship: Steel Valley 48, South Side Beaver 6
Wilmington (D10) 56, Ridgway (D9) 14
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 30
West Catholic (D12) vs. Southern Columbia (D4), Northern Lehigh H.S., 7 p.m.
Steel Valley (WPIAL) vs. Wilmington (D10), Ambridge H.S., 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, Dec. 7
Semifinal winners, Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Nov. 23
Middletown (D3 champion) 21, Conwell-Egan (D12 champion) 14
Saturday, Nov. 24
Scranton Prep (D2 champion) 45, Montoursville (D4 champion) 7
Sharon (D10 champion) 28, Bald Eagle Area 7
Aliquippa (WPIAL champion) bye to semifinals
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 30
Middletown (D3) vs. Scranton Prep (D2), Bethlehem, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Sharon (D10) vs. Aliquippa (WPIAL), Slippery Rock University, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Dec. 8
Semifinal winners, Hersheypark Stadium, noon
CLASS 4A
QUARTERFINALS
Friday, Nov. 23
Bethlehem Catholic (D11 champion) 58, Pottsgrove (D1 champion) 20
District 3 Championship: Bishop McDevitt 41, Berks Catholic 31
Cathedral Prep (D10 champion) 42, South Fayette (WPIAL Champion) 10
Saturday, Nov. 24
Imhotep Charter (D2 champion) 37, Valley View (D2 champion) 9
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 30
Bethlehem Catholic (D11) vs. Imhotep Charter (D2), Northeast, 7 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt (D3) vs. Cathedral Prep (D10), Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Thursday, Dec. 6
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5A
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
District 1 Championship: Upper Dublin 35, West Chester Rustin 28
District 3 Championship: Manheim Central 48, Cocalico 14
Archbishop Wood (D12 champion) 38, Hollidaysburg (D6 champion) 7
WPIAL Championship: Penn Hills 28, West Allegheny 18
SEMIFINALS
Friday, Nov. 30
Upper Dublin (D1) vs. Manheim Central (D3), Wissahickon H.S., 7 p.m.
Archbishop Wood (D12) vs Penn Hills (WPIAL), Chambersburg H.S., 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, Dec. 7
Semifinal winners, Hersheypark Stadium, 7 p.m.
CLASS 6A
QUARTERFINALS
Friday
District 1 Championship: Coatesville 42, North Penn 13
Saturday
Harrisburg (D3 champion) bye to semifinals
Pine-Richland (WPIAL Champion) 56, State College (D6 champion) 33
St. Joe’s Prep (D12 champion) 42, Freedom (D11 champion) 14
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Dec. 1
Harrisburg (D3) vs. Coatesville (D1), Hersheypark Stadium, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Prep (D12) vs. Pine-Richland (WPIAL), Mansion Park, Altoona, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, Dec. 8
Semifinal winners, Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.