DUBOIS — For one half, it seemed like Clarion seemed poised to knock Ridgway off its District 9 title run.
But after the Bobcats led 28-14 at halftime, the Elkers had other ideas in playing takeaway in the second half in outscoring Clarion 42-7 in cruising to a 56-35 victory for their fourth straight title.
“It never gets old, I’ll tell you that,” said Ridgway head coach Mark Heindl referring to the four titles. “The Kane loss earlier this season was the best thing that could happen to us. We’ll enjoy this tonight and then we’ll start getting ready for Wilmington.”
Clarion’s season ended at 10-2. Ridgway faces D10 champion Wilmington at Slippery Rock University Friday night at 7 p.m.
After falling behind 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Bobcats scored 21 unanswered points in the second to take a 28-14 halftime lead and they were set to receive the second half kickoff.
However, the Bobcats fumbled the kickoff and the Elkers took over and began a string of 28 unanswered points of their own to take a 42-28 lead after three quarters.
Ridgway recovered the fumble, stopped Clarion on downs and intercepted three passes during the quarter.
“You can’t win football games with as many turnovers as we had,” said Clarion head coach Larry Wiser.
Following the Bobcats fumble on the kickoff, two plays later Jake Wickett scored on a 32-yard run which cut the score to 28-21 with 11:27 left in the third.
On the next possession for Clarion, the Elkers stopped the Bobcats on a third-and-short. Clarion then attempted a fake punt which running back Austin Newcomb was stopped short of a first down, giving the ball to Ridgway at the Clarion 30.
Three plays later, Elkers quarterback Paul Gresco connected on an 11-yard TD pass to Austin Green. Gresco connected on the point-after kick to tie the score 28-all which seemed to really shift all the momentum to the Elkers.
“I’m not happy with my decision to go for it on fourth down there,” said Wiser. “It was just a quick decision. They made some nice adjustments to stop us on those short yardage situations.”
After failing to capitalize on an interception, the Elkers forced a punt and turned that into another touchdown. Six plays after the punt, Matt Dush scored on a 38-yard run, giving Ridgway the lead for good at 35-28.
Another interception of Clarion quarterback Cal German gave Ridgway the ball at the Clarion 24. The Elkers again scored two plays later on a 26-yard pass from Gresco to Green, which gave Ridgway the 42-28 lead after three.
“We just need to play our game,” said Heindl of his halftime speech. “Clarion came out and did some good things against us, but you can’t give a good football team chances with turnovers. We knew we were still champs and they had to knock us off.”
Wickett added a 42-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 49-28 lead.
Clarion scored its final touchdown on a 58-yard pass from German to Newcomb to cut the lead to 49-35 before Wickett closed out the scoring on a 24-yard reception from Gresco with 4:11 remaining.
Gresco finished 13-for-17 passing with 232 yards with five TD passes. Green was the top target with eight receptions for 123 yards and three scores. Wickett caught two passes for 66 yards with both going for TDs. Wickett also added 101 yards rushing on 16 attempts with a TD.
Colton Zacherl paced Clarion with 99 rushing yards on six attempts. Newcomb rushed eight times for 67 yards.
German completed 12 of 23 passes for 255 yards with four TDs and four interceptions.
Newcomb caught four passes for 130 yards and two TDs while Ethan Burford caught four passes for 40 yards and Cutter Boggess added four catches for 47 yards.
Aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties on the opening drive of the game, Ridgway struck first on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Gresco to Green for a 7-0 lead.
Clarion quickly answered with German connecting with Newcomb on a 63-yard pass from German to tie the score 7-7 less than a minute after the Elkers score.
Gabe Watts added a 6-yard run to put the Elkers ahead 14-7 after one quarter.
A 13-play drive for Clarion which spanned between the end of the first and into the second would be capped on a nice catch by Cutter Boggess in the end zone from 21 yards out tied the score 14-14.
The Bobcats turned a pair of fumbles, one of which came with the Elkers at the Clarion 1-yard line, into a pair of touchdowns. Boggess scored one of the touchdowns on a 10-yard run while Hunter Craddock added a 45-yard TD reception which gave Clarion the 28-14 halftime lead.
Despite the final score, statistically the game was played pretty evenly. Ridgway held a 210-168 edge in rushing yards while Clarion held a 255-232 edge in passing yards which gave the Elkers a 442-423 margin in total yards. The big key turned out to be the six Clarion turnovers as opposed to two for Ridgway.
“We have a great group of seniors,” said Wiser. “Bringing three schools together with the community support is incredible. None of us would have had a team without this. That’s what people need to understand. I like where we’re going to be going forward with the program.
It’ll be Ridgway and Coudersport (see Page B3 for story), the lone District 9 teams left in the postseason, with rematches against the teams that routed them in last year’s PIAA quarterfinals — Wilmington and Class 1A Farrell.