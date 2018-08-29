BROOKVILLE — Brookville sophomore receiver and special-teamer Eli Ross, injured during a kickoff play in last week’s varsity game against Bradford, is back home after spinal cord surgery on Saturday at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh according to his family’s social media posts.
Ross, who did not play after he initially sent to the sideline, was able to leave the field under his own power, but was sent for further evaluation. He wound up having surgery to deal with a cracked vertebrae in his lower neck. Ross was walking and wearing a neck brace, with his football playing days very likely over.
“He’s a great kid and he’s more than welcome to be part of this program the rest of his high school career,” Raiders head coach Scott Park said. “Our trainer Chip (Sheer) deserves a lot of credit for this and Eli too for being honest about the symptoms he was going through.”
Park said he met with the team, reminding his players how it important it is to be truthful and forthcoming with coaches and medical personnel.
