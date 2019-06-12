S&T Bank came away with the Brookville Area Little League round-robin tournament last weekend at the complex. After playing a round-robin format, the top two teams played for the title Sunday afternoon.
S&T Bank topped No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet for the title, completing an unbeaten weekend at 5-0. The weekend games did not count in the regular-season standings.
LEAGUE STANDINGS going into this week: S&T Bank (6-2), Pirates (5-3), Berry (3-4), Brookville Chevrolet (3-5), FOE (3-6)
Here are last weekend’s game recaps:
SUNDAY, June 9
CHAMPIONSHIP
S&T Bank 6,
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 3
Like their first meeting on Saturday, S&T Bank scored six runs, but won in a closer game against No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet. Easton Belfiore had three hits with a double, Trenton Colgan singled twice, and Clayton Knapp and Hunter Whitlatch each singled. For Brookville Chevrolet, Kevin Mumford, Gavin Hannah, Gabe Hannah and Brycen Coleman each hit singles.
ROUND-ROBIN GAMES
S&T Bank 3, Berry Plastics 2
Rallying for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a walk-off win, S&T Bank edged Berry. Down 2-0 in their last at-bat, S&T started its rally with a leadoff triple from Owen Fleming. Hayden Freeman singled him in and Clayton Knapp doubled before three walks forced in the winning runs. Easton Belfiore had two hits to lead S&T. Both of Berry’s runs came in the top of the fifth when Will Shofestall singled and scored on Sam Krug’s triple off the fence. Krug scored on Kolton Griffin’s single. Griffin had three hits with a double while Shofestall singled twice.
Pirates 13, FOE 3
Ladd Blake, Sergio Sotillo and Dylan Marrara combined on a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts to lead the Pirates past FOE. Landen Marrara had four hits with a double, Sotillo singled three times and Blake added two hits. For FOE, Joel Burton singled twice and Luke Burton singled.
SATURDAY, June 8
S&T Bank 6,
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 0
Easton Belfiore, Owen Fleming and Hunter Whitlatch combined on a three-hit shutout of Brookville Chevrolet with nine strikeouts and no walks. Clayton Knapp and Belfiore each had two hits.
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 14,
Pirates 6
Kevin Mumford and Parker Kalgren each had three hits while Brycen Coleman singled twice to lead Brookville Chevrolet past the Pirates. Pitchers Gavin Hannah, Hunter Means and Parker Kalgren combined to strike out 10 batters. Ladd Blake and Dylan Marrara each had two hits for the Pirates with Blake adding a double.
Berry 18, FOE 14
In an eight-inning game, Berry outlasted FOE for the win. Cody Householder, Will Shofestall and Colton Hubler had multi-hit games for Berry while Joel Burton, Luke Fiscus and Evan Giles each had three hits for FOE. Luke Burton, Max D’Argy, Ladd Blake and Landen Smith each had two hits while Luke and Joel Burton combined for six strikeouts in four innings.
S&T Bank 12, Pirates 7
Clayton Knapp, Easton Belfiore and Hunter Whitlatch each had three hits to lead S&T past the Pirates. Belfiore tripled while Whitlatch doubled and tripled. For the Pirates, Landen Marrara, Sergio Sotillo, Ladd Blake and Jacob Murdock each had two hits. Blake doubled and Murdock tripled.
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 10,
FOE 0
In a four-inning win, Brookville Chevrolet got a combined one-hitter with eight strikeouts from Gavin Hannah and Hunter Means. At the plate, Means and Blake Porter each had three hits with Porter doubling. Hannah tripled twice while Parker Kalgren had two hits, including an inside-the-park homer. Evan Giles had the lone hit, a single, for FOE.
Berry 19, Pirates 7
Colton Hubler had four hits with a double while Will Shofestall and Sam Krug each had three hits to lead Berry past the Pirates. Krug doubled and tripled, Hubler doubled and Shofestall tripled. Cody Householder singled twice and Kolton Griffin doubled. For the Pirates, Sergio Sotillo had three hits with a double. Holden Shaffer and Ladd Blake each singled twice.
S&T Bank 11, FOE 7
Owen Fleming had three hits with two doubles and a triple to lead S&T Bank past FOE. Easton Belfiore and Hunter Whitlatch each had two hits with Belfiore doubling and Whitlatch tripling. Hayden Freeman tripled and Trenton Colgan doubled. For FOE, Joel Burton and Evan Giles each had two hits, Burton doubling twice and Giles tripling.
No. 1 Brookville Chevrolet 14, Berry 11
Gavin Hannah had three hits with a double and Hunter Means singled twice while Blake Porter tripled to lead Brookville Chevrolet past Berry. Sam Krug, Kolton Griffin and Carson Greeley singled for Berry.