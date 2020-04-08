Ironically, Monday was National Student-Athlete Day.
Sponsored by the Institute for Sport & Social Justice annual on April 6, the day honors high school and college student-athletes who have achieved excellence in academics and athletics while having made significant contribution to their schools and communities.
That’s straight from the organization’s web site.
It’s a shame, but just the reality of things, that we won’t be doing much if any high school sports this spring thanks to our dear friend the coronavirus.
From the PIAA’s point of view, there apparently is no reason to throw out any cancellation decision regarding the rest of the winter postseason and any of the spring season at all. Look for any announcement from Gov. Tom Wolf regarding whether we send our kids back to the classroom to basically decide things for high school sports in our state.
I’m not sure how we can get through a summer of no sports, but Monday’s move of rescheduling the U.S. Open in golf from June to September and the Masters, which was supposed to be going on this week, rescheduling for November was a bit of a hint on what the national organizations are already thinking.
Summer sports — on TV at least — is not promising, I’m afraid, as the NBA and Major League Baseball mulls what in the world to do to salvage their seasons.
And football fans are fretting about how the NFL season will be altered. Let’s see what the other ones do first, please.
Other thoughts and mullings:
— I’d like to hear from our student-athletes. I’ve written about some of them, but others as we continue to go down this road of a doubtful normal end to what would be another spring sports season. Especially the seniors, give me your thoughts and memorable moments as an athlete growing up. This, for many, was the last time to put on a team uniform before going out into the real world.
We’ll be looking into some projects regarding that theme, if necessary.
— McKinley Field was playable last weekend.
— The Brookville Grays were set to play their 75th season this summer. Their first season as the Grays was 1946 and with a few off years in the early 1980s, so this would be season No. 75 although it’s not year 75 since then.
— Tom & Jerry is an overrated cartoon. I just switched the channel to the MLB Network for a 1987 World Series replay between the Minnesota Twins and St. Louis Cardinals. It’s Bert Blyleven’s birthday (Tuesday) and he pitched for the underdog Twins.
With Kirby Puckett, the 27-year-old future Hall of Famer, leading the way, the Twins were a refreshing presence in the playoffs that year. Puckett was dominant and pretty much at the peak of his powers after hitting .332 with 28 home runs that year.
Blyleven’s curve ball was among the best and that pitch got him into the Hall of Fame as well. In this particular game, he got the win after going seven innings in the Twins’ 8-4 victory. He had a few years left in him after 1987 and retired after 1992 with 287 wins. In 1987, Blyleven gave up 46 homers in 267 innings after yielding 50 in 271 innings in 1986.
Blyleven, of course, was a key pitcher on the Pirates’ staff in 1979. He went 34-28 with the Buccos from 1978-80 and won two games for them during the 1979 World Series run.
— The older the replay on TV, the more interested I am in watching it. I have watched the Game 7 of the 1960 World Series replay more than once and own the DVD that was released in 2010. Fantastic every time I watch it. Greatest game in baseball history when you consider all the angles present at the time.
— The death of Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline earlier this week prompted the MLB Network to put on two of the World Series games of 1968. Now those are classic games. Can’t wait to watch them in their entirety.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.