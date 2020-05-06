Sara Griffith is the daughter of Todd and Keli Griffith.
Sara participated in volleyball for one year, earning a varsity letter. She was also a track statistician for 3 years, earning a pin.
Other activities Sara participated in are Student Council for 6 years (vice president, president); Clarion County Youth Council for 2 years (treasurer); Tri-M Music Honors Society for 1 year (treasurer); Bible Club for 6 years (leader for 5 years); Sensations for 3 years (president); National Honors Society for 3 years; Future Teachers of America for 3 years; Future Farmers of America for 1 year; Junior Class Officer (vice president)
Sara plans to attend Clarion University to pursue a degree in Speech Pathology.
Sara recognizes Chelsie Pomerleau as her most influential person. She had this to say about her:
“Chelsie has been a mentor in my life for about 8 years. She has taught me so much about life and gives the best advice in every situation. No matter what the circumstance, I always go to her. She pushes me in my faith daily and I am glad to call her my Spiritual Mentor.”