Brookville
VARSITY FOOTBALL (8-3)
August
23-at Bradford;51-0 W
30-Brockway;8-26 W
September
5-at Punxsutawney;38-6 W
13-Clarion;12-29 L
20-at Karns City;42-41 2OT W
27-at Moniteau;21-8 W
October
4-St. Marys;42-22 W
11-Kane;33-14 W
18-at Ridgway (J'burg);14-28 L
25-DuBois;35-25 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
November
1-Kane;22-28 L
VOLLEYBALL (17-4)
September
3-at Brockway;25-11, 25-7, 25-16 W
4-DuBois;16-25, 15-25, 23-25 L
9-at A-C Valley;23-25, 28-26, 25-18, 21-25, 12-15 L
10-at Curwensville;26-24, 25-9, 25-18 W
12-Redbank Valley;23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6 W
14-at Brockway Invitational
17-Punxsutawney;25-23, 25-18, 25-16 W
19-DuBois Central Cath.;25-12, 25-16, 25-22 W
23-at Clearfield;25-18 25-16, 25-10 W
26-at St. Marys;25-13, 25-20, 25-16 W
October
1-North Clarion;25-13, 25-12, 25-14 W
3-at Kane;25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15 W
8-at DuBois;14-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-23, 13-15 L
10-Curwensville;25-21, 25-10, 25-22 W
12-at Elk Co. Catholic JV Tourney
14-at Karns City;25-18, 25-17, 25-20 W
15-Brockway;25-10, 25-10, 25-19 W
17-at Punxsutawney;25-21, 25-20, 25-14 W
19-at Elk County Invite
22-at DuBois CC;25-13, 18-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-5 W
24-St. Marys;23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
30-Moniteau;25-19, 25-17, 25-16 W
November
D9 Class 2A Championship
2-Kane, at St. Marys;25-20, 25-19, 25-23 W
PIAA Playoffs
5-Freeport, at Shaler;11-25, 13-25, 17-25 L
BOYS SOCCER (4-13-1)
September
3-at C-L, ppd. to Sept. 28
7-at Karns City;1-4 L
9-Philipsburg-Osceola;1-3 L
10-at Redbank Valley;2-3 L
12-Punxsutawney;2-8 L
14-Brockway1-4 L
17-Forest Area;4-2 W
18-DuBois Central Cath.;5-1 W
21-at Punxsutawney1-8 L
23-at Elk Co. Catholic;3-4 L
25-at Brockway;0-8 L
28-at C-L;1-6 L
October
1-DuBois;3-7 L
3-Clearfield;3-6 L
5-at Kane;2-1 W
10-Kane;3-2 W
12-St. Marys;1-8 L
14-Elk Co. Catholic;4-4 T
16-at DuBois CC;3-4 L
GIRLS SOCCER (7-10)
August
30-Elk Co. Catholic;2-3 2 OT L
September
3-Punxsutawney;6-0 W
7-at Karns City;1-6 L
10-at Redbank Valley;1-0 W
14-Brockway;0-3 L
17-West Branch;0-6 L
19-St. Marys;1-4 L
21-at Kane;5-3 W
23-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-3 L
25-at Brockway;2-6 L
28-at Curwensville;2-5 L
30-Clearfield;2-7 L
October
1-DuBois;3-4 2OT L
7-Curwensville;3-2 W
9-Ridgway;2-1 W
10-at Punxsutawney;7-0 W
14-Forest Area;4-0 W
16-at St. Marys, canceled
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
23-Karns City;0-6 L
CROSS COUNTRY
BOYS
September
3-at Brockway;25-32 W
3-vs. Ridgway;15-50 W
10-at Elk Co. Catholic;22-33 L
10-vs. Kane;23-34 L
10-vs. DuBois CC;26-29 W
14-at Commodore Perry Invite, DNF
17-Punxsutawney;17-45 L
24-DuBois;20-39 L
24-DuBois CC;25-32 W
24-Ridgway;27-30 W
October
1-at St. Marys;26-31 L
5-at Ridgway Invitational, DNF
8-at Punxsutawney;19-42 L
8-vs. Kane;22-35 W
12-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 14th
26-D9 Championships, 6th place
November
2-PIAA Championships, Hershey
GIRLS
September
3-at Brockway;15-50 W
3-vs. Ridgway;19-44 W
10-at Elk Co. Catholic;19-44 W
10-vs. Kane;24-30 W
10-vs. DCC;20-43 W
10-vs. Cameron Co.;15-49 W
14-at Commodore Perry Invite, 10th place
17-Punxsutawney;19-40 L
24-DuBois;22-35 L
24-Ridgway;19-44 L
24-DuBois CC;19-44 L
October
1-at St. Marys;18-45 L
5-at Ridgway Invitational, 8th place
8-at Punxsutawney;21-36 L
8-vs. Kane;18-45 W
12-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 8th place
26-D9 Championships, 3rd place
November
2-PIAA Championships, Hershey
BOYS GOLF
August
20-Curwensville;210-225 L
22-at Punxsutawney;167-227 L
26-at DuBois CC;210-230 W
27-Brockway;202-231 W
29-at DuBois;182-217 L
September
4-Ridgway;168-207 L
5-at Curwensville;206-224 L
9-DuBois;178-205 L
10-DuBois CC;209-236 W
11-Punxsutawney;158-205 L
17-at Brockway;212-232 W
18-at Punxsutawney Invite
23/28-D9 Tournament, at Punxsutawney CC
GIRLS GOLF
August
19-at Curwensville;265-292 L
21-Kane;267-292 L
22-at DuBois (TL Gold), ppd.
27-at Punxsutawney;215-276 L
29-at Brockway;263-FFT W
September
3-Host League, Pinecrest CC;279, 2-3
4-at DuBois (TL Silver);229-267 L
5-at Ridgway;247-FFT W
9-at DuBois (TL Gold);200-252 L
12-at Curwensville (Eagle Ridge GC)
17-at Ridgway;263-FFT W
18-at DuBois Invitational (TL Silver)
19-at Punxsutawney
23-Host League;247, 0-3
26-at Brockway
30-District 9 Tournament, Pinecrest CC
CLARION-LIMESTONE
Varsity Football (w/Clarion)
August
23-at Punxsutawney;70-6 W
30-Moniteau (at C-L);42-8 W
September
6-Karns City (at CUP);42-14 W
13-at Brookville;29-12 W
20-St. Marys (at C-L);49-14 W
27-at Kane;47-28 W
October
4-at Ridgway;0-42 L
11-Bradford (at CUP);51-6 W
18-at Brockway;63-13 W
25-James Buchanan;62-0 W
D9 Class 2A Playoffs
November
9-Kane, at DuBois, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL (5-9)
September
3-at Venango Catholic;25-21, 25-12, 25-22 W
5-at Keystone;8-25, 13-25, 20-25 L
10-Cranberry;18-25, 21-25, 11-25 L
12-Union;25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22 W
17-at Clarion;10-25, 11-25, 12-25 L
23-at Redbank Valley;20-25, 14-25, 21-25 L
26-Karns City;18-25, 18-25, 23-25 L
30-Keystone;21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 11-25 L
October
1-A-C Valley;12-25, 13-25, 5-25 L
3-North Clarion;25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17 W
7-at Union;27-29, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21, 13-15 L
8-at Moniteau;16-25, 15-25, 9-25 L
12-at Kane Tournament
14-Venango Catholic;25-16, 25-21, 25-15 W
15-Forest Area;25-14, 25-2, 25-10 W
BOYS SOCCER (10-6)
September
5-at Karns City;3-9 L
12-Keystone;10-2 W
14-West Shamokin;10-0 W
17-at Redbank Valley;5-2 W
19-at Forest Area, Marienville;8-4 W
23-St. Marys;5-4 W
25-at St. Marys;1-2 L
28-Brookville;6-1 W
30-at Keystone;7-2 W
October
2-at DuBois CC;7-0 W
8-Redbank Valley;5-1 W
10-at Punxsutawney;2-9 L
12-Karns City;0-8 L
14-Forest Area;8-3 W
15-at Brockway;2-3 2OT L
D9 Class 1A Playoffs
Semifinals
28-vs. Coudersport;2-4 L
BOYS GOLF
August
16-at Clarion Oaks GC; 3rd, 241
19-at Foxburg CC;3rd, 233
21-at Cross Creek Resort;3rd, 253
29-at Hunter Station GC;3rd, 268
September
3-at Hi-Level GC;3rd, 241
10-at Wanango GC;3rd, 271
12-at Clarion Oaks GC;2nd, 231
17-at Foxburg CC;3rd, 246
18-at Punxsutawney Invite
19-at Lake Arthur GC;3rd, 249
23/28-D9 Tournament, at Punxsy CC