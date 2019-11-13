Brookville

VARSITY FOOTBALL (8-3)

August

23-at Bradford;51-0 W

30-Brockway;8-26 W 

September

5-at Punxsutawney;38-6 W

13-Clarion;12-29 L

20-at Karns City;42-41 2OT W

27-at Moniteau;21-8 W

October

4-St. Marys;42-22 W

11-Kane;33-14 W

18-at Ridgway (J'burg);14-28 L

25-DuBois;35-25 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

November

1-Kane;22-28 L

VOLLEYBALL (17-4)

September

3-at Brockway;25-11, 25-7, 25-16 W

4-DuBois;16-25, 15-25, 23-25 L

9-at A-C Valley;23-25, 28-26, 25-18, 21-25, 12-15 L

10-at Curwensville;26-24, 25-9, 25-18 W

12-Redbank Valley;23-25, 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 15-6 W

14-at Brockway Invitational

17-Punxsutawney;25-23, 25-18, 25-16 W

19-DuBois Central Cath.;25-12, 25-16, 25-22 W

23-at Clearfield;25-18 25-16, 25-10 W

26-at St. Marys;25-13, 25-20, 25-16 W

October

1-North Clarion;25-13, 25-12, 25-14 W

3-at Kane;25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-15 W

8-at DuBois;14-25, 25-18, 12-25, 25-23, 13-15 L

10-Curwensville;25-21, 25-10, 25-22 W

12-at Elk Co. Catholic JV Tourney

14-at Karns City;25-18, 25-17, 25-20 W

15-Brockway;25-10, 25-10, 25-19 W

17-at Punxsutawney;25-21, 25-20, 25-14 W

19-at Elk County Invite

22-at DuBois CC;25-13, 18-25, 25-17, 23-25, 15-5 W

24-St. Marys;23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

30-Moniteau;25-19, 25-17, 25-16 W

November

D9 Class 2A Championship

2-Kane, at St. Marys;25-20, 25-19, 25-23 W

PIAA Playoffs

5-Freeport, at Shaler;11-25, 13-25, 17-25 L

BOYS SOCCER (4-13-1)

September

3-at C-L, ppd. to Sept. 28

7-at Karns City;1-4 L

9-Philipsburg-Osceola;1-3 L

10-at Redbank Valley;2-3 L

12-Punxsutawney;2-8 L

14-Brockway1-4 L

17-Forest Area;4-2 W

18-DuBois Central Cath.;5-1 W

21-at Punxsutawney1-8 L

23-at Elk Co. Catholic;3-4 L

25-at Brockway;0-8 L

28-at C-L;1-6 L

October

1-DuBois;3-7 L

3-Clearfield;3-6 L

5-at Kane;2-1 W

10-Kane;3-2 W

12-St. Marys;1-8 L

14-Elk Co. Catholic;4-4 T

16-at DuBois CC;3-4 L

GIRLS SOCCER (7-10)

August

30-Elk Co. Catholic;2-3 2 OT L

September

3-Punxsutawney;6-0 W

7-at Karns City;1-6 L

10-at Redbank Valley;1-0 W

14-Brockway;0-3 L

17-West Branch;0-6 L

19-St. Marys;1-4 L

21-at Kane;5-3 W

23-at Elk Co. Catholic;1-3 L

25-at Brockway;2-6 L

28-at Curwensville;2-5 L

30-Clearfield;2-7 L

October

1-DuBois;3-4 2OT L

7-Curwensville;3-2 W

9-Ridgway;2-1 W

10-at Punxsutawney;7-0 W

14-Forest Area;4-0 W

16-at St. Marys, canceled

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

23-Karns City;0-6 L

CROSS COUNTRY

BOYS

September

3-at Brockway;25-32 W

3-vs. Ridgway;15-50 W

10-at Elk Co. Catholic;22-33 L

10-vs. Kane;23-34 L

10-vs. DuBois CC;26-29 W

14-at Commodore Perry Invite, DNF

17-Punxsutawney;17-45 L

24-DuBois;20-39 L

24-DuBois CC;25-32 W

24-Ridgway;27-30 W

October

1-at St. Marys;26-31 L

5-at Ridgway Invitational, DNF

8-at Punxsutawney;19-42 L

8-vs. Kane;22-35 W

12-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 14th

26-D9 Championships, 6th place

November

2-PIAA Championships, Hershey

GIRLS

September

3-at Brockway;15-50 W

3-vs. Ridgway;19-44 W

10-at Elk Co. Catholic;19-44 W

10-vs. Kane;24-30 W

10-vs. DCC;20-43 W

10-vs. Cameron Co.;15-49 W

14-at Commodore Perry Invite, 10th place

17-Punxsutawney;19-40 L

24-DuBois;22-35 L

24-Ridgway;19-44 L

24-DuBois CC;19-44 L

October

1-at St. Marys;18-45 L

5-at Ridgway Invitational, 8th place

8-at Punxsutawney;21-36 L

8-vs. Kane;18-45 W

12-at Rocky Grove Invitational, 8th place

26-D9 Championships, 3rd place

November

2-PIAA Championships, Hershey

BOYS GOLF

August

20-Curwensville;210-225 L

22-at Punxsutawney;167-227 L

26-at DuBois CC;210-230 W

27-Brockway;202-231 W

29-at DuBois;182-217 L

September

4-Ridgway;168-207 L

5-at Curwensville;206-224 L

9-DuBois;178-205 L

10-DuBois CC;209-236 W

11-Punxsutawney;158-205 L

17-at Brockway;212-232 W

18-at Punxsutawney Invite

23/28-D9 Tournament, at Punxsutawney CC

GIRLS GOLF

August

19-at Curwensville;265-292 L

21-Kane;267-292 L

22-at DuBois (TL Gold), ppd.

27-at Punxsutawney;215-276 L

29-at Brockway;263-FFT W

September

3-Host League, Pinecrest CC;279, 2-3

4-at DuBois (TL Silver);229-267 L

5-at Ridgway;247-FFT W

9-at DuBois (TL Gold);200-252 L

12-at Curwensville (Eagle Ridge GC)

17-at Ridgway;263-FFT W

18-at DuBois Invitational (TL Silver)

19-at Punxsutawney

23-Host League;247, 0-3

26-at Brockway

30-District 9 Tournament, Pinecrest CC

CLARION-LIMESTONE

Varsity Football (w/Clarion)

August

23-at Punxsutawney;70-6 W

30-Moniteau (at C-L);42-8 W

September

6-Karns City (at CUP);42-14 W

13-at Brookville;29-12 W

20-St. Marys (at C-L);49-14 W

27-at Kane;47-28 W

October

4-at Ridgway;0-42 L

11-Bradford (at CUP);51-6 W

18-at Brockway;63-13 W

25-James Buchanan;62-0 W

D9 Class 2A Playoffs

November

9-Kane, at DuBois, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL (5-9)

September

3-at Venango Catholic;25-21, 25-12, 25-22 W

5-at Keystone;8-25, 13-25, 20-25 L

10-Cranberry;18-25, 21-25, 11-25 L

12-Union;25-19, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22 W

17-at Clarion;10-25, 11-25, 12-25 L

23-at Redbank Valley;20-25, 14-25, 21-25 L

26-Karns City;18-25, 18-25, 23-25 L

30-Keystone;21-25, 18-25, 25-23, 11-25 L

October

1-A-C Valley;12-25, 13-25, 5-25 L

3-North Clarion;25-17, 22-25, 25-23, 25-17 W

7-at Union;27-29, 25-23, 13-25, 25-21, 13-15 L

8-at Moniteau;16-25, 15-25, 9-25 L

12-at Kane Tournament

14-Venango Catholic;25-16, 25-21, 25-15 W

15-Forest Area;25-14, 25-2, 25-10 W

BOYS SOCCER (10-6)

September

5-at Karns City;3-9 L

12-Keystone;10-2 W

14-West Shamokin;10-0 W

17-at Redbank Valley;5-2 W

19-at Forest Area, Marienville;8-4 W

23-St. Marys;5-4 W

25-at St. Marys;1-2 L

28-Brookville;6-1 W

30-at Keystone;7-2 W

October

2-at DuBois CC;7-0 W

8-Redbank Valley;5-1 W

10-at Punxsutawney;2-9 L

12-Karns City;0-8 L

14-Forest Area;8-3 W

15-at Brockway;2-3 2OT L

D9 Class 1A Playoffs

Semifinals

28-vs. Coudersport;2-4 L

BOYS GOLF

August

16-at Clarion Oaks GC; 3rd, 241

19-at Foxburg CC;3rd, 233

21-at Cross Creek Resort;3rd, 253

29-at Hunter Station GC;3rd, 268

September

3-at Hi-Level GC;3rd, 241

10-at Wanango GC;3rd, 271

12-at Clarion Oaks GC;2nd, 231

17-at Foxburg CC;3rd, 246

18-at Punxsutawney Invite

19-at Lake Arthur GC;3rd, 249

23/28-D9 Tournament, at Punxsy CC

