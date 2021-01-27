Winter weather and COVID-19 concerns have shaken up the high school sports schedule, of course.
Plenty more I’m sure is along the way.
The weather forecast Monday night into Tuesday led to Brookville postponing its home boys’ basketball games against Bellefonte and a swim meet at DuBois from Monday. Then Tuesday, the girls’ varsity basketball game at Punxsutawney and the wrestling team’s home match with the Chucks were also postponed.
Check the schedule/results story on-line at www.jeffersoniandemocrat.com.
Some highlights:
— The Raiders wrestlers won’t make up their match with Punxsutawney and later matchups originally scheduled with Saegertown and Norwin were canceled.
— The Raiders basketball team has Thursday’s postponement at DuBois Central Catholic (COVID related) to Feb. 26. Saturday, the Raiders added a road game at Moniteau.
— The Lady Raiders basketball team replaced its trip to DuBois Central Catholic with Oil City at home on Thursday.
HANK AARON — He was too old for him to grace my formulative years of baseball fandom, but certainly his historical importance to the sport, I fully understood. So when Aaron died earlier this week, it tore another painful piece away from the living legends who help make baseball such a magical thing when it comes to past legends and its history.
Milo Hamilton’s sound clip from that famous night in Atlanta in 1974 when he passed Babe Ruth has been almost learned to memory by not only me, but my son as well. It’s one of the great clips ever.
“He’s sitting on 714 … Here’s the pitch by Downing … Swinging .. there’s a drive to deep left-center field … That ball is gonna be … outta here! It’s gone! 715! There’s a new home run champion of all-time and it’s Henry Aaron. The fireworks are going. Henry Aaron is coming around third. His teammate are around home plate … and listen to this crowd!”
“In the decades to come, the memory of the scene might blur. But the memory of the sound will remain with everyone who was there. Not the sound of sound of the cheers or the sound of Henry Aaron saying ‘I’m thankful to God that it’s all over.’ But the sound of Henry Aaron’s bat when it hit the baseball tonight. At home plate, surrounded at home plate with an ovation that came down around him as if it was a waterfall of appreciation, he was met by his teammates who attempted to lift him onto their shoulders. But he slipped into the arms of his father, Herbert Sr., and mother, Estella. ‘I never knew,’ Aaron would say later, ‘that my mother could hug so tight.’” — New York Times, via Ken Burns’ Baseball documentary.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Jeffersonian Democrat and the Leader-Vindicator in New Bethlehem. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969.